HARTFORD - Alton Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted the Hartford Police Department in the arrest of 24-year-old Justin D. Hall of Alton for a previous armed robbery of the Casey's General Store in in Hartford.

Sergeant Brandon Flanigan of the Hartford Police Department said on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, police obtained charges of Armed Robbery and Unlawful Possession of Weapons By A Felon on Hall.

Hall was charged with allegedly displaying a handgun and demanding cash from a store employee on Nov. 18. The store is located at 900 N. Old St. Louis Road in Hartford.

Flanigan said Hall's bail was set at $100,000 by the Honorable Judge Napp.

