MOWEAQUA - Carrollton quarterback Grant Pohlman ran for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth to running back Harley Angel, with the Hawks defense shutting down Moweaqua Central A&M's offense at key times as Carrollton defeated the Raiders in the IHSA Class 1A football playoff semifinal 28-14 Saturday afternoon at Moweaqua.

The win advances the 12-1 Hawks to the state championship game, which will be played at 10 a.m. Friday at Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University against 11-2 Lena-Winslow. Lena-Winslow was a 28-12 winner over Colfax-Ridgeview-Lexington in the other IHSA Class 1A football semifinal playoff contest.

Carrollton scored on the opening possession of the game when Pohlman connected with Angel, two of the team's best players all season, on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 8:05 left in the opening quarter to give the Hawks a 7-0 lead after Kyle Leonard's conversion. After an exchange of interceptions, the Raiders tied the game on a one-yard run by quarterback James Paradee to tie the game 7-7 on the first play of the second quarter.

On the next possession, Pohlman ran in from one yard out to give the Hawks the lead back 14-7 with 7:38 left in the first half. A&M then went on a long drive culminated with another one-yard run from Paradee to bring the Raiders level again at 14-14.

Article continues after sponsor message

Undeterred, Pohlman scored again, this time on a 17-yard run five seconds from halftime, but a missed convert made the score 20-14 Hawks at the interval.

After the Carrollton defense held the Raiders on downs, Pohlman scored his third touchdown of the game from one yard out with 4:32 left in the third to extend the Hawks' lead to 26-14 after a two-point conversion missed. In the fourth quarter, the Hawks defense scored a safety to make the final 28-14, putting Carrollton in the final.

The Carrollton-Lena Winslow game will be live-streamed on the IHSA website via the NFHS Network, but viewers must purchase a subscription to view the game. The Raiders finish the year 9-4.

More like this: