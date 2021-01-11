Sen. Jason PlummerSPRINGFIELD — State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) issued the following statement calling for the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affair Director to resign in the wake of the fatal outbreak at the state-run LaSalle Veterans’ Home:

“The devastating outbreak that ravaged the LaSalle Veterans’ Home and the Pritzker Administration’s disturbingly slow response to the crisis needs to be thoroughly investigated and those responsible should be held accountable.

"Throughout this crisis, Governor Pritzker has refused time-and-time again to act in the best interest of this state’s most vulnerable citizens. This outbreak is sadly just one example that underscores a clear failure in leadership. Since Governor Pritzker is clearly unwilling to step-up, it is time for other leaders throughout Illinois to address this issue. Director Chapa LaVia should resign immediately and take responsibility for her role in this tragedy.”

