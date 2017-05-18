ALTON - Jacoby Arts Center is excited to offer a great variety of arts related programming to the community. In addition to our gallery exhibits, art classes and summer camps we have a great performing arts line-up that we would like to share with you.

Every ticket sold helps us continue our mission: to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Paper Slip Theatre Company presents Whose Laugh is it Anyway?

Friday, May 19th, 8pm

Admission: $10

Specials: Buy a ticket online, get a free ticket at the door!



WHOSE LAUGH IS IT ANYWAY is a live comedy show mixed with improv games and a dash of audience participation. The award-winning Paper Slip cast includes Jamie Pitt, Dustin Massie, Frank Zito, DeAnna Jarrell, Darrell Barber and Mimi Swoboda. The evening's host Ed Reggi, will take suggestions from the audience and incorporate them into funniest situations. Audience volunteers become increasingly helpful as the evening unfolds into hilarity.

"You have seen the show WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY on television over the past 25 years and now come enjoy seeing it live in person," says director Ed Reggi. "WHOSE LAUGH IS IT ANYWAY combines the best of that Drew Carey hosted television show with the best parts of a live comedy show."

Paper Slip Theater is the region's oldest professional improvisational theatre company. It has been making audiences laugh since 2000. Its' founder and artistic director Ed Reggi is an Emmy award-winning actor, director, screenwriter and producer.

Kevin Lucas Marimba Band

Saturday, May 27th, 7pm

Admission: $10



Sample audio here: jacobyartscenter.org/audio-kevin-lucas

When artists produce their work, their creations are a reflection of their thinking, experiences and worldview. Such as it is with Kevin Lucas. His latest work crosses cultural borders while reflecting his concern for the earth and social and economic inequality.

The award-winning percussionist will perform from his new CD, "Echoes in the Sand." With rhythms of the Middle East, India and Africa, "Echoes in the Sand" calls to mind the music of the people native to those regions. Lucas will use his trademark instrument, a 9-foot marimba, along with drums and other percussions to take the audience on an intense emotional journey through orchestral, tribal and jazz styles.

The Bon Bon Plot

Friday, June 16th, 8pm

Admission: $10

The Bonbon Plot blends bossa nova, samba, and modern French jazz with an indie twist to produce a fresh sound. Featuring vocalist/bassist Janet Buchanan, guitarist Will Buchanan, and drummer Joe Burress, the Bonbon Plot performs on stages throughout the greater St. Louis area. You will hear some songs you know and love and you'll also hear some new, different songs that will carry your musical sensibilities to fun, new places. The repertoire includes songs in French, Spanish, Portuguese, and English.

To sample their music: thebonbonplot.com/music

RiverBend Bluegrass Band

Article continues after sponsor message

Saturday, June 24th, 7pm

Admission: $10

Formed in 2015 in the heart of the Midwest, River Bend is a Traditional Bluegrass band that is dedicated to the performance and preservation of the "High-Lonesome Sound". With soaring tenor harmonies, driving instrumentation, and the classic bluegrass sound, this group recalls the voices of Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs and the Stanley Brothers. If you are seeking an authentic " true grass" experience that reflects a simpler life and time, be sure not to miss RiverBend Bluegrass Band!

Danita Sings Whitney

Saturday, August 5th, 7pm

Admission: $12 in advance $15 at the door

Danita Mumphard returns to Jacoby Arts Center in August to perform a musical tribute to legendary singer Whitney Houston!

Bankside Repertory Theatre Company

The 2017-18 Season includes:

September 14-23

Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl

Funny, sad and touching, Ruhl takes on the classic Greek myth of Orpheus from the heroine's point of view to explore the theme of grief. Is it easier to forget the past, or to cherish it with a broken heart?

April 19-28

Falling by Deanna Jent

What constitutes a "normal" family? Jent's remarkable play presents the joys and challenges of real life family dynamics when one member is autistic.

June 21-30

The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield

A comedy crash-course on the Bard's canon, an iambic pentametric delight!

Listen! It's Christmas with Tia McGraff and Tommy Parham

Described as "the female Gordon Lightfoot of modern Country/Folk music", Canadian native, Tia McGraff, is a renowned international recording artist who captivates "lovers of the story song" with her haunting vocal presence and lyrical style.

Tia will be lighting up the stage with guitarist (Colorado native and Nashville honed song writer/producer), Tommy Parham.

More like this: