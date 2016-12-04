BETHALTO — Civic Memorial guard Jaxsen Helmkamp is playing a big role in the Eagles’ overall suffocating defense this season.

An old adage coined by Darrell Burd, a longtime coach at both Piasa Southwestern and East Alton-Wood River," Hold the under team under 40 points" and it will result in a win is something Helmcamp and the rest of the Eagles hold true to themselves.

"That’s what we’re trying to do,” Helmkamp said with a smile about holding opponents to 40 points or under. “We like to get up in them, and pressure teams full court."

Helmkamp believes that his team has played well and can continue to get better through the season.

As for season-long goals, Helmkamp and the Eagles have the same goals as any other team in the area.

“Pretty much the usual,” he said. “Try to do our best in conference, and then, everyone wants a regional championship, so that’s what we’re working towards right now. We have a long way to go, but hopefully, we can get there.”

The Eagles won a big game 57-54 over rival Marquette Catholic this past week.

The Civic Memorial Eagles basketball team has an away conference game at rival school Highland at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

