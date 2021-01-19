CHICAGO – The Mega Millions® jackpot is an estimated $850 million dollars for tonight’s draw and this epic amount is the second highest jackpot in game history. Next on deck is the Powerball® jackpot, which rolled after Saturday night’s draw creating an estimated $730 million prize for the next drawing on Wednesday, January 20.

There is an estimated total $1.58 billion in total jackpot prizes to be won across both games, making history as this is the first time both Powerball and Mega Millions have had jackpots over $700 million dollars simultaneously.

From the skyscrapers of Chicago to the sweet sunsets of southern Illinois, players from across the State have scooped up prizes throughout the month of January. The first two weeks of the month brought winning moments to 314,698 Mega Millions and Powerball players in Illinois and the wins keep coming.

These wins include a $1 million win in Marion from the Powerball drawing on Saturday night and a $1 million win in Chicago from last Wednesday’s Mega Millions drawing- talk about a life-changing chunk of change!

The winning didn’t stop there thanks to another Illinois Lottery fan favorite, Lucky Day Lotto. This draw-based game made one player from Shorewood $100,000 richer after winning from the free ticket they received as part of the Illinois Lottery’s current promotion. The winning ticket is from Lenny’s Gas ‘N Wash at 1201 W. Jefferson Street in Shorewood.

Throughout the month of January, players who buy three or more lines of Mega Millions or Powerball at a retail location for the current draw will receive one free Quick Pick Lucky Day Lotto® ticket from the Illinois Lottery.

These winners are yet to come forward to claim their prizes. The Illinois Lottery reminds all players who bought a ticket at any of these locations to check their tickets and to sign their name on the back of the ticket. Game results can be found on IllinoisLottery.com along with more information on how to claim a prize.

When visiting a retailer, the Illinois Lottery reminds players to practice safe social distancing and adhere to the store’s safety measures.

The next draw date for Mega Millions is tonight, Tuesday, January 19 at 10 p.m. CT and the next draw date for Powerball is Wednesday, January 20 at 9:59 p.m. CT.

