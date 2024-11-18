Play It Again Sports Sunday, Nov. 17, Scoreboard
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 71, Saint Louis University Billikens 59
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Illinois State Redbirds 71 LeMoyne Dolphins 55
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Illinois State Redbirds 107, Trinity College Trolls 52
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE ---- WEEK 11
Pittsburgh Steelers 18, Baltimore Ravens 16
Detroit Lions 52, Jacksonville Jaguars 6
Los Angeles Rams 28, New England Patriots 22
New Orleans Saints 35, Cleveland Browns 14
Indianapolis Colts 28, New York Jets 27
Minnesota Vikings 23, Tennessee Titans 13
Miami Dolphins 34, Las Vegas Raiders 19
Green Bay Packers 20, Chicago Bears 19
Denver Broncos 38, Atlanta Falcons 6
Seattle Seahawks 20, San Francisco 49ers 17
Buffalo Bills 30, Kansas City Chiefs 21
Los Angeles Chargers 34, Cincinnati Bengals 27
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
111TH GREY CUP CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, AT B.C. PLACE STADIUM, VANCOUVER
Toronto Argonauts 41, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24
TORONTO ARGONAUTS --- 2024 CFL GREY CUP NATIONAL CHAMPIONS
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Minnesota Timberwolves 120, Phoenix Suns 117
Indiana Pacers 119, Miami Heat 110
Cleveland Cavaliers 128, Charlotte Hornets 114
Detroit Pistons 124, Washington Wizards 104
Memphis Grizzlies 105, Denver Nuggets 90
Portland Trail Blazers 1114, Atlanta Hawks 110
New York Knicks 114, Brooklyn Nets 104
Houston Rockets 143, Chicago Bulls 107
Dallas Mavericks 121, Oklahoma City Thunder 119
Los Angeles Clippers 116, Utah Jazz 105
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Carolina Hurricanes 4, St. Louis Blues 1
Washington Capitals 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2
New York Rangers 2, Seattle Kraken 0
Nashville Predators 5, Vancouver Canucks 2
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE --- GROUP STAGE
England 5, Ireland 0
Latvia 1, Armenia 2
North Macedonia 1, Faroe Islands 0
Finland 0, Greece 2
Norway 5, Kazakstan 0
Austria 1, Slovenia 1
Israel 1, Belgium 0
Italy 1, France 3
