SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 71, Saint Louis University Billikens 59

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Illinois State Redbirds 71 LeMoyne Dolphins 55

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Illinois State Redbirds 107, Trinity College Trolls 52

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE ---- WEEK 11

Pittsburgh Steelers 18, Baltimore Ravens 16

Detroit Lions 52, Jacksonville Jaguars 6

Los Angeles Rams 28, New England Patriots 22

New Orleans Saints 35, Cleveland Browns 14

Indianapolis Colts 28, New York Jets 27

Minnesota Vikings 23, Tennessee Titans 13

Miami Dolphins 34, Las Vegas Raiders 19

Green Bay Packers 20, Chicago Bears 19

Denver Broncos 38, Atlanta Falcons 6

Seattle Seahawks 20, San Francisco 49ers 17

Buffalo Bills 30, Kansas City Chiefs 21

Los Angeles Chargers 34, Cincinnati Bengals 27

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

111TH GREY CUP CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, AT B.C. PLACE STADIUM, VANCOUVER

Toronto Argonauts 41, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24

TORONTO ARGONAUTS --- 2024 CFL GREY CUP NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Minnesota Timberwolves 120, Phoenix Suns 117

Indiana Pacers 119, Miami Heat 110

Cleveland Cavaliers 128, Charlotte Hornets 114

Detroit Pistons 124, Washington Wizards 104

Memphis Grizzlies 105, Denver Nuggets 90

Portland Trail Blazers 1114, Atlanta Hawks 110

New York Knicks 114, Brooklyn Nets 104

Houston Rockets 143, Chicago Bulls 107

Dallas Mavericks 121, Oklahoma City Thunder 119

Los Angeles Clippers 116, Utah Jazz 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Carolina Hurricanes 4, St. Louis Blues 1

Washington Capitals 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2

New York Rangers 2, Seattle Kraken 0

Nashville Predators 5, Vancouver Canucks 2

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE --- GROUP STAGE

England 5, Ireland 0

Latvia 1, Armenia 2

North Macedonia 1, Faroe Islands 0

Finland 0, Greece 2

Norway 5, Kazakstan 0

Austria 1, Slovenia 1

Israel 1, Belgium 0

Italy 1, France 3

