Play It Again Sports Sunday, Nov. 17, Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 71, Saint Louis University Billikens 59 MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Illinois State Redbirds 71 LeMoyne Dolphins 55 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Illinois State Redbirds 107, Trinity College Trolls 52 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE ---- WEEK 11 Pittsburgh Steelers 18, Baltimore Ravens 16 Detroit Lions 52, Jacksonville Jaguars 6 Los Angeles Rams 28, New England Patriots 22 New Orleans Saints 35, Cleveland Browns 14 Indianapolis Colts 28, New York Jets 27 Minnesota Vikings 23, Tennessee Titans 13 Miami Dolphins 34, Las Vegas Raiders 19 Green Bay Packers 20, Chicago Bears 19 Denver Broncos 38, Atlanta Falcons 6 Seattle Seahawks 20, San Francisco 49ers 17 Buffalo Bills 30, Kansas City Chiefs 21 Los Angeles Chargers 34, Cincinnati Bengals 27 CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE 111TH GREY CUP CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, AT B.C. PLACE STADIUM, VANCOUVER Article continues after sponsor message Toronto Argonauts 41, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24 TORONTO ARGONAUTS --- 2024 CFL GREY CUP NATIONAL CHAMPIONS NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Minnesota Timberwolves 120, Phoenix Suns 117 Indiana Pacers 119, Miami Heat 110 Cleveland Cavaliers 128, Charlotte Hornets 114 Detroit Pistons 124, Washington Wizards 104 Memphis Grizzlies 105, Denver Nuggets 90 Portland Trail Blazers 1114, Atlanta Hawks 110 New York Knicks 114, Brooklyn Nets 104 Houston Rockets 143, Chicago Bulls 107 Dallas Mavericks 121, Oklahoma City Thunder 119 Los Angeles Clippers 116, Utah Jazz 105 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Carolina Hurricanes 4, St. Louis Blues 1 Washington Capitals 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 New York Rangers 2, Seattle Kraken 0 Nashville Predators 5, Vancouver Canucks 2 FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE --- GROUP STAGE England 5, Ireland 0 Latvia 1, Armenia 2 North Macedonia 1, Faroe Islands 0 Finland 0, Greece 2 Norway 5, Kazakstan 0 Austria 1, Slovenia 1 Israel 1, Belgium 0 Italy 1, France 3 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending