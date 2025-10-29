GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS AND SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A

In the IHSA girls volleyball regionals, Maryville Christian advanced with a 25-3, 25-11 win over Pleasant Hill.

Ella Harrison had 11 kills for Maryville Christian, Anna Gaworski had 5 kills and Kinsley Ballard and Lydia Hale added 4 kills. Brooklyn Thien had 7 digs and Harrison added 4 digs. Ella Partney had 18 assists.

Maryville Christian, the No. 4 sectional seed, faces No. 5 seed Waterloo Gibault at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at Marissa.

Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Valmeyer 25-12, 25-6, in the Marissa Regional.

Calhoun eliminated Dupo 25-10, 25-8, Greenfield-Northwestern knocked out New Athens 25-16, 25-12, and Carlyle won over Dieterich 25-11, 25-12, in other regional play.

Carrollton meets O'Fallon First Baptist Academy at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at Greenfield.

Calhoun faces Greenfield-Northwestern on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at Greenfield. The two winners will face off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

CLASS 2A

ROXANA REGIONAL RESULTS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, FREEBURG 23-19: In a close match in the Roxana regional at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, McGivney held off Freeburg to go through.

Grace Welser served up 13 points for the Griffins, while Mia Lieberman had five points, three aces, eight kills and three blocks. Elli Williams came up with five kills, and Grace Nesbit had 15 assists.

McGivney is now 20-13-2, while the Midgets finish their season 21-14.

Father McGivney meets Columbia for the Roxana Regional championship at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

Columbia ended Roxana's season 25-9, 25-13, at Roxana.

In other results from Tuesday, Red Bud won over Marquette Catholic 25-15, 25-7. The Explorers ended a 20-win season in the Red Bud Regional.

Belleville Althoff Catholic eliminated Chester 25-17, 25-22 at Red Bud.

RIVERTON 25, 25, CARLINVILLE 18-23

Riverton defeated Carlinville 25-18, 25-23 at Rochester.

Stat leaders for Carlinville are:

Service Points: Rowan Nepute-7

Aces: Rowan Nepute and Ruthie Reels- 1 each

Kills: Madeline Murphy-7

Assists: Rowan Nepute- 17

Blocks: Taylor Brandenburg-3

Digs: Ruthie Reels-9

The Cavaliers end their season 22-15 and 7-2 in the SCC. Madeline Murphy also recorded her 500th kill.

Rochester meets Riverton at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2025, for the regional crown at Rochester.

CLASS 3A

In Class 3A results, Chatham Glenwood eliminated Jersey 25-18, 25-14, Triad went the distance to eliminate Mattoon 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, Mascoutah won over East St. Louis 25-8, 25-12, Waterloo took a 25-13, 25-19 win over Marion, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Mt. Vernon 25-10, 25-19.

Civic Memorial lost to Mt. Zion 25-17, 25-17, in a playoff match on Tuesday at the Mt. Zion Regional. The Eagles finish with a 17-16-2 mark for the season.

CLASS 4A

In Class 4A results, Edwardsville won over Granite City 25-14, 25-3, Quincy surprised Belleville West in a taut three-set thriller 24-26, 27-25, 25-22, Belleville East saw off Alton 25-4, 25-9, and O'Fallon ended Collinsville's season 25-14, 25-15.

