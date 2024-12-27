PIASA - Gracie Darr, a standout athlete at Southwestern High School, is making waves this season as a key player in basketball. She was also a volleyball standout, and is predicted to be strong in multiple events in track and field in the spring of 2025. The senior's versatility and leadership have earned her recognition from coaches and teammates alike as she continues to excel in multiple sports.

Darr is not only the sole senior on the girls' basketball team, where she averages 10 points per game, but she also plays a crucial role in fostering team culture. Coach Darren Mosley describes her as “like having a coach on the floor,” noting her ability to score and share the ball effectively with her teammates.

In track and field, Darr is a multi-event athlete, participating in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 relays, high jump, long jump, and triple jump. Her primary focus, however, is pole vaulting, which head coach Gary Bowker said she considers her "first love." Bowker highlighted her commitment and adaptability, stating, “Gracie does everything you ask her to do.”

Darr has cleared 8 feet in pole vaulting and has the possibility of going much higher in 2025. Bowker noted her talent positions her as one of the top pole vaulters among small schools for the upcoming spring season.

Growing up in a sports-oriented family, Gracie is the daughter of Jason and Jill Darr, with her father serving as the boys' basketball coach at Southwestern High School. This background has undoubtedly influenced her athletic journey, as she has spent much of her life in gymnasiums and on the field.

Darr's contributions to the classroom, basketball, volleyball and track and field reflect her dedication and passion for athletics and school. She is an exceptional student academically.

“Gracie is just a great kid and she does a great job of leadership on and off the floor,” Mosley said. “She sets the most positive culture for the team."

