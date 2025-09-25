WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Freeburg 1, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-18-25, Carlyle 21-25-22

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Edwardsville 32, Belleville West 19

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

San Francisco Giants 4, St. Louis Cardinals 3

Washington Nationals 4, Atlanta Braves 3

Milwaukee Brewers 3, San Diego Padres 1

Tampa Bay Rays 6, Baltimore Orioles 2

Cleveland Guardians 5, Detroit Tigers 1

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Cincinnati Reds 3 (11 innings)

Philadelphia Phillies 11, Miami Marlins 1

New York Yankees 8, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston Red Sox 7, Toronto Blue Jays 1

Texas Rangers 4, Minnesota Twins 2

Chicago Cubs 10, New York Mets 3

Los Angeles Angels 3, Kansas City Royals 2

Seattle Mariners 9, Colorado Rockies 2

Article continues after sponsor message

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 4 (11 innings)

Sacramento Athletics 6, Houston Astros 0

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New York City FC 0, Inter Miami CF 4

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Portland Timbers FC 1

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE

PAOK FC (Greece) 0, FC Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0

FC Midijylland (Denmark) 2, SK Sturm Graz (Austria) 0

FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1, Glasgow Celtic FC (Scotland) 1

FC Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3, SK Fenerrbache (Turkiye) 1

FC Sporting Braga (Portugal) 1, FC Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) 0

SC Frieburg (Germany) 2, FC Basel 1893 (Switzerland) 1

FF Malmo (Sweden) 1, FC Ludogorets Razgrab (Bulgaria) 2

FC Nice (France) 1, AS Roma (Italy) 2

CF Real Betis (Spain) 2, Nottingham Forest FC (England) 2

BOYS SOCCER

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Edwardsville 4, Belleville West 3

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025
Sep 17, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sept. 17, 2025
Sep 18, 2025
Play It Again Sports Saturday, Sept. 13 and Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 Scoreboard
Sep 16, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
6 days ago
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
Sep 8, 2025

 