Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 Edwardsville boys soccer, girls flag football win, Cards fall in Major League baseball. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD WEDNESDAY'S RESULT Freeburg 1, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-18-25, Carlyle 21-25-22 GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL Edwardsville 32, Belleville West 19 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL San Francisco Giants 4, St. Louis Cardinals 3 Washington Nationals 4, Atlanta Braves 3 Milwaukee Brewers 3, San Diego Padres 1 Tampa Bay Rays 6, Baltimore Orioles 2 Cleveland Guardians 5, Detroit Tigers 1 Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Cincinnati Reds 3 (11 innings) Philadelphia Phillies 11, Miami Marlins 1 New York Yankees 8, Chicago White Sox 1 Boston Red Sox 7, Toronto Blue Jays 1 Texas Rangers 4, Minnesota Twins 2 Chicago Cubs 10, New York Mets 3 Los Angeles Angels 3, Kansas City Royals 2 Seattle Mariners 9, Colorado Rockies 2 Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 4 (11 innings) Sacramento Athletics 6, Houston Astros 0 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER New York City FC 0, Inter Miami CF 4 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Portland Timbers FC 1 FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE PAOK FC (Greece) 0, FC Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0 FC Midijylland (Denmark) 2, SK Sturm Graz (Austria) 0 FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1, Glasgow Celtic FC (Scotland) 1 FC Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3, SK Fenerrbache (Turkiye) 1 FC Sporting Braga (Portugal) 1, FC Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) 0 SC Frieburg (Germany) 2, FC Basel 1893 (Switzerland) 1 FF Malmo (Sweden) 1, FC Ludogorets Razgrab (Bulgaria) 2 FC Nice (France) 1, AS Roma (Italy) 2 CF Real Betis (Spain) 2, Nottingham Forest FC (England) 2 BOYS SOCCER TUESDAY'S RESULT Edwardsville 4, Belleville West 3