Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025
Edwardsville boys soccer, girls flag football win, Cards fall in Major League baseball.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Freeburg 1, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-18-25, Carlyle 21-25-22
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
Edwardsville 32, Belleville West 19
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
San Francisco Giants 4, St. Louis Cardinals 3
Washington Nationals 4, Atlanta Braves 3
Milwaukee Brewers 3, San Diego Padres 1
Tampa Bay Rays 6, Baltimore Orioles 2
Cleveland Guardians 5, Detroit Tigers 1
Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Cincinnati Reds 3 (11 innings)
Philadelphia Phillies 11, Miami Marlins 1
New York Yankees 8, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston Red Sox 7, Toronto Blue Jays 1
Texas Rangers 4, Minnesota Twins 2
Chicago Cubs 10, New York Mets 3
Los Angeles Angels 3, Kansas City Royals 2
Seattle Mariners 9, Colorado Rockies 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 4 (11 innings)
Sacramento Athletics 6, Houston Astros 0
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
New York City FC 0, Inter Miami CF 4
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Portland Timbers FC 1
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE
PAOK FC (Greece) 0, FC Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0
FC Midijylland (Denmark) 2, SK Sturm Graz (Austria) 0
FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1, Glasgow Celtic FC (Scotland) 1
FC Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3, SK Fenerrbache (Turkiye) 1
FC Sporting Braga (Portugal) 1, FC Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) 0
SC Frieburg (Germany) 2, FC Basel 1893 (Switzerland) 1
FF Malmo (Sweden) 1, FC Ludogorets Razgrab (Bulgaria) 2
FC Nice (France) 1, AS Roma (Italy) 2
CF Real Betis (Spain) 2, Nottingham Forest FC (England) 2
BOYS SOCCER
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Edwardsville 4, Belleville West 3
More like this: