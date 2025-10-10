THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Breese Central 2, Trenton Wesclin 1

Southwestern 4, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1

Columbia 8, Maryville Christian 0

Triad 2, Waterloo 1

Highland 1, Mascoutah 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 3, Father McGivney Catholic 1

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 3, Marquette Catholic 1

St. Louis St. Mary's South Side Catholic 5, Granite City 0

Collinsville 2, Belleville West 1

Edwardsville 4, Belleville West 0

GIRLS SWIMMING

Edwardsville 144, Chatham Glenwood 40

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 15-6

Red Bud 25-25, Trenton Wesclin 22-21

Belleville East 25-22-25, Belleville West 10-25-20

St. Joseph's Academy Catholic 25-25-25, Mascoutah 23-23-22

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 11-12

Columbia 25-25, Salem 11-10

Freeburg 25-25. East Alton-Wood River 10-6

Maryville Christian 24-25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 26-20-15

O'Fallon 25-25, Alton 11-18

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE

GAME FOUR

Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (11 innings) (LAD wins 3-1)

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee Brewers 0 (series tied 2-2)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK SIX

New York Giants 34, Philadelphia Eagles 17

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINES NHL FACE-OFF 2025

Minnesota Wild 5, St. Louis Blues 0

Boston Bruins 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (OT)

New York Rangers 4, Buffalo Sabres 0

Montreal Canadiens 5, Detroit Red Wings 1

Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 4

Florida Panthers 2, Philadelphia Flyers 1

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, New York Islanders 3

Carolina Hurricanes 6, New Jersey Devils 3

Nashville Predators 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1

Dallas Stars 5 Winnipeg Jets 4

Colorado Avalanche 2, Utah Mammoth 1

Vancouver Canucks 5, Calgary Flames 1

Vegas Golden Knights 4, San Jose Sharks 3 (OT)

Seattle Kraken 3, Anaheim Ducks 1

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 NORTH AMERICA QUALIFYING

UEFA --- EUROPE

Finland 2, Lithuania 1

Faroe Islands 4, Montenegro 0

Malta 0, Netherlands 4

Scotland 3, Greece 1

Austria 10, San Marino 0

Belarus 0, Denmark 6

Cyprus 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

Czechia 0, Croatia 0

CAF --- AFRICA

Burundi 0, Kenya 1

Somalia 0, Algeria 3

Mozambique 1, Guinea 2

Botswana 0, Uganda 1

Liberia 3, Namibia 1

Malawi vs. Equatorial Guinea --- cancelled

CONCACAF --- NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA, AND THE CARIBBEAN

Nicaragua 0, Haiti 3

Honduras 0, Costa Rica 0

FIFA UNDER-20 WORLD CUP, CHILE 2025

ROUND OF 16

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Ukraine 0, Spain 1

Chile 1, Mexico 4

WEDNESDAYS RESULTS

Argentina 4, Nigeria 0

Colombia 3, South Africa 1

Japan 0, France 1 (After Extra Time)

Paraguay 0, Norway 1 (After Extra Time)

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

United States 3, Italy 0

Morocco 2, South Korea 1

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Belleville West 3, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1

Freeburg 3, Lebanon 2

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR AT MASCOUTAH

Edwardsville 24, Belleville East 19

AT MASCOUTAH

Mascoutah 7, Peoria Richwoods 6

GIRLS TENNIS

Granite City 6, Roxana 3

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Steeleville 25-25, Dupo 17-22

Granite City 25-25, St. Louis Lutheran North 17-11

Freeburg 21-25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23-17

Columbia 25-25, Oakville 17-21

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON

LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE

NATIONAL LEAGUE --- GAME THREE

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee Brewers 3 (MIL leads 2-1)

Philadelphia Phillies 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (LAD leads 2-1)

AMERICAN LEAGUE --- GAME FOUR

Detroit Tigers 9, Seattle Mariners 3 (series tied 2-2)

Toronto Blue Jays 5, New York Yankees 2 (TOR wins 3-1)

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE

2025 WNBA FINALS, PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE TV

GAME THREE

Las Vegas Aces 90, Phoenix Mercury 88 (LV leads 3-0)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINES NHL FACE-OFF 2025

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Montreal Canadiens 2

Boston Bruins 3, Washington Capitals 1

Calgary Flames 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (shootout, CGY wins 2-1, eight rounds)

Los Angeles Kings 6, Vegas Golden Knights 5 (shootout, LA wins 2-1)

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

FIFA WORLD BUP NORTH AMERICAN 2026 QUALIFYING

CAF --- AFRICA

MONDAY'S RESULT

Eritea vs. Morocco --- cancelled

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Ethiopia 1, Equatorial Guinea 0

Mauritius 0, Cameroon 2

Libya 3, Cape Verde Islands 3

Eswatini 2, Angola 2

Djibouti 0, Egypt 3

Sierra Leone 0, Burkina Faso 1

Chad 0, Mali 2

Central African Republic 0, Ghana 5

Comoros 1, Madagascar 2

Tanzania 0, Zanzibar 1

Niger 3, Congo 1

AFC --- ASIA

Oman 0, Qatar 0

Indonesia 2, Saudi Arabia 3

