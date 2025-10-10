Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, Oct. 8, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025
Southwestern, Edwardsville, Collinsville win in boys soccer, Edwardsville, Maryville Christian, Belleville East take volleyball wins.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
Breese Central 2, Trenton Wesclin 1
Southwestern 4, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1
Columbia 8, Maryville Christian 0
Triad 2, Waterloo 1
Highland 1, Mascoutah 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 3, Father McGivney Catholic 1
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 3, Marquette Catholic 1
St. Louis St. Mary's South Side Catholic 5, Granite City 0
Collinsville 2, Belleville West 1
Edwardsville 4, Belleville West 0
GIRLS SWIMMING
Edwardsville 144, Chatham Glenwood 40
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 15-6
Red Bud 25-25, Trenton Wesclin 22-21
Belleville East 25-22-25, Belleville West 10-25-20
St. Joseph's Academy Catholic 25-25-25, Mascoutah 23-23-22
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 11-12
Columbia 25-25, Salem 11-10
Freeburg 25-25. East Alton-Wood River 10-6
Maryville Christian 24-25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 26-20-15
O'Fallon 25-25, Alton 11-18
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON
NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE
GAME FOUR
Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (11 innings) (LAD wins 3-1)
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee Brewers 0 (series tied 2-2)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK SIX
New York Giants 34, Philadelphia Eagles 17
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINES NHL FACE-OFF 2025
Minnesota Wild 5, St. Louis Blues 0
Boston Bruins 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (OT)
New York Rangers 4, Buffalo Sabres 0
Montreal Canadiens 5, Detroit Red Wings 1
Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 4
Florida Panthers 2, Philadelphia Flyers 1
Pittsburgh Penguins 4, New York Islanders 3
Carolina Hurricanes 6, New Jersey Devils 3
Nashville Predators 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1
Dallas Stars 5 Winnipeg Jets 4
Colorado Avalanche 2, Utah Mammoth 1
Vancouver Canucks 5, Calgary Flames 1
Vegas Golden Knights 4, San Jose Sharks 3 (OT)
Seattle Kraken 3, Anaheim Ducks 1
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 NORTH AMERICA QUALIFYING
UEFA --- EUROPE
Finland 2, Lithuania 1
Faroe Islands 4, Montenegro 0
Malta 0, Netherlands 4
Scotland 3, Greece 1
Austria 10, San Marino 0
Belarus 0, Denmark 6
Cyprus 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2
Czechia 0, Croatia 0
CAF --- AFRICA
Burundi 0, Kenya 1
Somalia 0, Algeria 3
Mozambique 1, Guinea 2
Botswana 0, Uganda 1
Liberia 3, Namibia 1
Malawi vs. Equatorial Guinea --- cancelled
CONCACAF --- NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA, AND THE CARIBBEAN
Nicaragua 0, Haiti 3
Honduras 0, Costa Rica 0
FIFA UNDER-20 WORLD CUP, CHILE 2025
ROUND OF 16
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Ukraine 0, Spain 1
Chile 1, Mexico 4
WEDNESDAYS RESULTS
Argentina 4, Nigeria 0
Colombia 3, South Africa 1
Japan 0, France 1 (After Extra Time)
Paraguay 0, Norway 1 (After Extra Time)
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
United States 3, Italy 0
Morocco 2, South Korea 1
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
Belleville West 3, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1
Freeburg 3, Lebanon 2
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR AT MASCOUTAH
Edwardsville 24, Belleville East 19
AT MASCOUTAH
Mascoutah 7, Peoria Richwoods 6
GIRLS TENNIS
Granite City 6, Roxana 3
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Steeleville 25-25, Dupo 17-22
Granite City 25-25, St. Louis Lutheran North 17-11
Freeburg 21-25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23-17
Columbia 25-25, Oakville 17-21
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON
LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE
NATIONAL LEAGUE --- GAME THREE
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee Brewers 3 (MIL leads 2-1)
Philadelphia Phillies 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (LAD leads 2-1)
AMERICAN LEAGUE --- GAME FOUR
Detroit Tigers 9, Seattle Mariners 3 (series tied 2-2)
Toronto Blue Jays 5, New York Yankees 2 (TOR wins 3-1)
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE
2025 WNBA FINALS, PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE TV
GAME THREE
Las Vegas Aces 90, Phoenix Mercury 88 (LV leads 3-0)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINES NHL FACE-OFF 2025
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Montreal Canadiens 2
Boston Bruins 3, Washington Capitals 1
Calgary Flames 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (shootout, CGY wins 2-1, eight rounds)
Los Angeles Kings 6, Vegas Golden Knights 5 (shootout, LA wins 2-1)
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
FIFA WORLD BUP NORTH AMERICAN 2026 QUALIFYING
CAF --- AFRICA
MONDAY'S RESULT
Eritea vs. Morocco --- cancelled
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Ethiopia 1, Equatorial Guinea 0
Mauritius 0, Cameroon 2
Libya 3, Cape Verde Islands 3
Eswatini 2, Angola 2
Djibouti 0, Egypt 3
Sierra Leone 0, Burkina Faso 1
Chad 0, Mali 2
Central African Republic 0, Ghana 5
Comoros 1, Madagascar 2
Tanzania 0, Zanzibar 1
Niger 3, Congo 1
AFC --- ASIA
Oman 0, Qatar 0
Indonesia 2, Saudi Arabia 3
More like this: