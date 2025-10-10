Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, Oct. 8, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 Southwestern, Edwardsville, Collinsville win in boys soccer, Edwardsville, Maryville Christian, Belleville East take volleyball wins. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 9 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Breese Central 2, Trenton Wesclin 1 Southwestern 4, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1 Columbia 8, Maryville Christian 0 Triad 2, Waterloo 1 Highland 1, Mascoutah 0 Belleville Althoff Catholic 3, Father McGivney Catholic 1 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 3, Marquette Catholic 1 St. Louis St. Mary's South Side Catholic 5, Granite City 0 Collinsville 2, Belleville West 1 Edwardsville 4, Belleville West 0 GIRLS SWIMMING Edwardsville 144, Chatham Glenwood 40 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 15-6 Red Bud 25-25, Trenton Wesclin 22-21 Belleville East 25-22-25, Belleville West 10-25-20 St. Joseph's Academy Catholic 25-25-25, Mascoutah 23-23-22 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 11-12 Columbia 25-25, Salem 11-10 Freeburg 25-25. East Alton-Wood River 10-6 Maryville Christian 24-25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 26-20-15 O'Fallon 25-25, Alton 11-18 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE GAME FOUR Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Philadelphia Phillies 1 (11 innings) (LAD wins 3-1) Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee Brewers 0 (series tied 2-2) NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK SIX New York Giants 34, Philadelphia Eagles 17 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINES NHL FACE-OFF 2025 Minnesota Wild 5, St. Louis Blues 0 Boston Bruins 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (OT) New York Rangers 4, Buffalo Sabres 0 Montreal Canadiens 5, Detroit Red Wings 1 Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 4 Florida Panthers 2, Philadelphia Flyers 1 Pittsburgh Penguins 4, New York Islanders 3 Carolina Hurricanes 6, New Jersey Devils 3 Nashville Predators 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1 Dallas Stars 5 Winnipeg Jets 4 Colorado Avalanche 2, Utah Mammoth 1 Vancouver Canucks 5, Calgary Flames 1 Vegas Golden Knights 4, San Jose Sharks 3 (OT) Seattle Kraken 3, Anaheim Ducks 1 FIFA WORLD SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 NORTH AMERICA QUALIFYING UEFA --- EUROPE Finland 2, Lithuania 1 Faroe Islands 4, Montenegro 0 Malta 0, Netherlands 4 Scotland 3, Greece 1 Austria 10, San Marino 0 Belarus 0, Denmark 6 Cyprus 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2 Czechia 0, Croatia 0 CAF --- AFRICA Burundi 0, Kenya 1 Somalia 0, Algeria 3 Mozambique 1, Guinea 2 Botswana 0, Uganda 1 Liberia 3, Namibia 1 Malawi vs. Equatorial Guinea --- cancelled CONCACAF --- NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA, AND THE CARIBBEAN Nicaragua 0, Haiti 3 Honduras 0, Costa Rica 0 FIFA UNDER-20 WORLD CUP, CHILE 2025 ROUND OF 16 TUESDAY'S RESULTS Ukraine 0, Spain 1 Chile 1, Mexico 4 WEDNESDAYS RESULTS Argentina 4, Nigeria 0 Colombia 3, South Africa 1 Japan 0, France 1 (After Extra Time) Paraguay 0, Norway 1 (After Extra Time) THURSDAY'S RESULTS United States 3, Italy 0 Morocco 2, South Korea 1 WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 8 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Belleville West 3, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1 Freeburg 3, Lebanon 2 GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS MAHOMET-SEYMOUR AT MASCOUTAH Edwardsville 24, Belleville East 19 AT MASCOUTAH Mascoutah 7, Peoria Richwoods 6 GIRLS TENNIS Granite City 6, Roxana 3 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Steeleville 25-25, Dupo 17-22 Granite City 25-25, St. Louis Lutheran North 17-11 Freeburg 21-25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23-17 Columbia 25-25, Oakville 17-21 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE NATIONAL LEAGUE --- GAME THREE Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee Brewers 3 (MIL leads 2-1) Philadelphia Phillies 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (LAD leads 2-1) AMERICAN LEAGUE --- GAME FOUR Detroit Tigers 9, Seattle Mariners 3 (series tied 2-2) Toronto Blue Jays 5, New York Yankees 2 (TOR wins 3-1) WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE 2025 WNBA FINALS, PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE TV GAME THREE Las Vegas Aces 90, Phoenix Mercury 88 (LV leads 3-0) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINES NHL FACE-OFF 2025 Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Montreal Canadiens 2 Boston Bruins 3, Washington Capitals 1 Calgary Flames 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (shootout, CGY wins 2-1, eight rounds) Los Angeles Kings 6, Vegas Golden Knights 5 (shootout, LA wins 2-1) FIFA WORLD SOCCER FIFA WORLD BUP NORTH AMERICAN 2026 QUALIFYING CAF --- AFRICA MONDAY'S RESULT Eritea vs. Morocco --- cancelled WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS Ethiopia 1, Equatorial Guinea 0 Mauritius 0, Cameroon 2 Libya 3, Cape Verde Islands 3 Eswatini 2, Angola 2 Djibouti 0, Egypt 3 Sierra Leone 0, Burkina Faso 1 Chad 0, Mali 2 Central African Republic 0, Ghana 5 Comoros 1, Madagascar 2 Tanzania 0, Zanzibar 1 Niger 3, Congo 1 AFC --- ASIA Oman 0, Qatar 0 Indonesia 2, Saudi Arabia 3