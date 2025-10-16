Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025
Althoff wins in boys soccer, Triad, Marquette Catholic, O'Fallon nab volleyball triumphs.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
Belleville Althoff Catholic 3, Belleville West 2
Columbia 1, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Triad 25-25, Civic Memorial 20-22
Okawville 19-25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 25-16-19
Marquette Catholic 25-22-25, Granite City 10-25-21
O'Fallon 25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 17-22
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON
AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES, PRESENTED BY LOANDEPOT --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
GAME THREE
Toronto Blue Jays 13, Seattle Mariners 4 (SEA leads 2-1)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Chicago Blackhawks 8, St. Louis Blues 3
Buffalo Sabres 8, Ottawa Senators 4
Detroit Red Wings 4, Florida Panthers 1
Utah Mammoth 3, Calgary Flames 1
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
MEN'S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY, AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS PARK, COMMERCE CITY, COLO.
TUESDAY'S RESULT
United States 2, Australia 1
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 19
FRIDAY, OCT. 10 RESULT
Saskatchewan Roughriders 27, Toronto Argonauts 19
SATURDAY, OCT. 11 RESULTS
Calgary Stampeders 37, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20
Edmonton Elks 25, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 20
MONDAY, OCT. 13 RESULT
CFL THANKSGIVING DAY CLASSIC
Montreal Alouettes 30, Ottawa RedBlacks 10
