Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 Althoff wins in boys soccer, Triad, Marquette Catholic, O'Fallon nab volleyball triumphs. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Belleville Althoff Catholic 3, Belleville West 2 Columbia 1, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 1 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Triad 25-25, Civic Memorial 20-22 Okawville 19-25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 25-16-19 Marquette Catholic 25-22-25, Granite City 10-25-21 O'Fallon 25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 17-22 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES, PRESENTED BY LOANDEPOT --- BEST-OF-SEVEN GAME THREE Toronto Blue Jays 13, Seattle Mariners 4 (SEA leads 2-1) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Chicago Blackhawks 8, St. Louis Blues 3 Buffalo Sabres 8, Ottawa Senators 4 Detroit Red Wings 4, Florida Panthers 1 Article continues after sponsor message Utah Mammoth 3, Calgary Flames 1 FIFA WORLD SOCCER MEN'S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY, AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS PARK, COMMERCE CITY, COLO. TUESDAY'S RESULT United States 2, Australia 1 CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 19 FRIDAY, OCT. 10 RESULT Saskatchewan Roughriders 27, Toronto Argonauts 19 SATURDAY, OCT. 11 RESULTS Calgary Stampeders 37, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20 Edmonton Elks 25, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 20 MONDAY, OCT. 13 RESULT CFL THANKSGIVING DAY CLASSIC Montreal Alouettes 30, Ottawa RedBlacks 10