WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Belleville Althoff Catholic 3, Belleville West 2

Columbia 1, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Triad 25-25, Civic Memorial 20-22

Okawville 19-25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 25-16-19

Marquette Catholic 25-22-25, Granite City 10-25-21

O'Fallon 25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 17-22

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES, PRESENTED BY LOANDEPOT --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

GAME THREE

Toronto Blue Jays 13, Seattle Mariners 4 (SEA leads 2-1)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago Blackhawks 8, St. Louis Blues 3

Buffalo Sabres 8, Ottawa Senators 4

Detroit Red Wings 4, Florida Panthers 1

Utah Mammoth 3, Calgary Flames 1

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

MEN'S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY, AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS PARK, COMMERCE CITY, COLO.

TUESDAY'S RESULT

United States 2, Australia 1

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 19

FRIDAY, OCT. 10 RESULT

Saskatchewan Roughriders 27, Toronto Argonauts 19

SATURDAY, OCT. 11 RESULTS

Calgary Stampeders 37, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20

Edmonton Elks 25, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 20

MONDAY, OCT. 13 RESULT

CFL THANKSGIVING DAY CLASSIC

Montreal Alouettes 30, Ottawa RedBlacks 10

