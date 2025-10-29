Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 Collinsville, Normal Community, Columbia and Father McGivney win boys soccer matches. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS CLASS 1A Columbia 5, Marquette Catholic 1 Father McGivney Catholic 3, Metropolis Massac County 2 (After Extra Time, Father McGivney Catholic wins penalty kick shootout 7-6) CLASS 3A Collinsville 3, O'Fallon 2 Normal Community 2, Minooka 1 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS AND SEMIFINALS CLASS 1A Maryville Christian 25-25, Pleasant Hill 3-11 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Valmeyer 12-6 Hardin Calhoun 25-25, Dupo 10-8 Greenfield Northwestern 25-25, New Athens 16-12 Carlyle 25-25, Dieterich 11-12 CLASS 2A MONDAY'S RESULT Roxana 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 18-21 TUESDAYS RESULTS Red Bud 25-25, Marquette Catholic 15-7 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Chester 17-22 Columbia 25-25, Roxana 9-13 Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Freeburg 19-23 Breese Central 25-25, Trenton Wesclin 11-12 CLASS 3A Chatham Glenwood 25-25, Jersey 18-14 Triad 25-19-25, Mattoon 22-25-16 Mascoutah 25-25, East St. Louis 8-12 Waterloo 25-25, Marion 13-19 CLASS 4A Edwardsville 25-25, Granite City 14-3 Article continues after sponsor message Quincy 24-27-25, Belleville West 26-25-22 Belleville East 25-25, Alton 4-9 O'Fallon 25-25, Collinsville 14-15 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON 121ST WORLD SERIES, PRESENTED BY CAPITALONE --- BEST-OF-SEVEN GAME FOUR Toronto Blue Jays 6. Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (series tied 2-2) NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Philadelphia 76ers 139, Washington Wizards 134 (OT) Miami Heat 144, Charlotte Hornets 117 Milwaukee Bucks 121, New York Knicks 111 Oklahoma City Thunder 107, Sacramento Kings 101 Golden State Warriors 98, Los Angeles Clippers 79 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE NHL FROZEN FRENZY Detroit Red Wings 5, St. Louis Blues 2 Philadelphia Flyers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (Shootout, PHI wins 2-1) Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Calgary Flames 3 Vegas Golden Knights 6, Carolina Hurricanes 3 Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (OT) Anaheim Ducks 3, Florida Panthers 2 (OT) Boston Bruins 5, New York Islanders 2 Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 2 Winnipeg Jets 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (OT) Chicago Blackhawks 7, Ottawa Senators 3 Dallas Stars 1, Washington Capitals 0 Colorado Avalanche 8, New Jersey Devils 4 Edmonton Oilers 6, Utah Mammoth 3 New York Rangers 2, Vancouver Canucks 0 Montreal Canadiens 4, Seattle Kraken 3 (OT( Los Angeles Kings 4, San Jose Sharks 2 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER MLS CUP PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE --- BEST-OF-THREE GAME ONE FC Charlotte 0, New York City FC 1 (NYC leads 1-0) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending