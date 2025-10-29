Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025
Collinsville, Normal Community, Columbia and Father McGivney win boys soccer matches.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 28 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BOYS SOCCER
IHSA PLAYOFFS --- SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
CLASS 1A
Columbia 5, Marquette Catholic 1
Father McGivney Catholic 3, Metropolis Massac County 2 (After Extra Time, Father McGivney Catholic wins penalty kick shootout 7-6)
CLASS 3A
Collinsville 3, O'Fallon 2
Normal Community 2, Minooka 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS AND SEMIFINALS
CLASS 1A
Maryville Christian 25-25, Pleasant Hill 3-11
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Valmeyer 12-6
Hardin Calhoun 25-25, Dupo 10-8
Greenfield Northwestern 25-25, New Athens 16-12
Carlyle 25-25, Dieterich 11-12
CLASS 2A
MONDAY'S RESULT
Roxana 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 18-21
TUESDAYS RESULTS
Red Bud 25-25, Marquette Catholic 15-7
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Chester 17-22
Columbia 25-25, Roxana 9-13
Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Freeburg 19-23
Breese Central 25-25, Trenton Wesclin 11-12
CLASS 3A
Chatham Glenwood 25-25, Jersey 18-14
Triad 25-19-25, Mattoon 22-25-16
Mascoutah 25-25, East St. Louis 8-12
Waterloo 25-25, Marion 13-19
CLASS 4A
Edwardsville 25-25, Granite City 14-3
Quincy 24-27-25, Belleville West 26-25-22
Belleville East 25-25, Alton 4-9
O'Fallon 25-25, Collinsville 14-15
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON
121ST WORLD SERIES, PRESENTED BY CAPITALONE --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
GAME FOUR
Toronto Blue Jays 6. Los Angeles Dodgers 2 (series tied 2-2)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philadelphia 76ers 139, Washington Wizards 134 (OT)
Miami Heat 144, Charlotte Hornets 117
Milwaukee Bucks 121, New York Knicks 111
Oklahoma City Thunder 107, Sacramento Kings 101
Golden State Warriors 98, Los Angeles Clippers 79
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NHL FROZEN FRENZY
Detroit Red Wings 5, St. Louis Blues 2
Philadelphia Flyers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2 (Shootout, PHI wins 2-1)
Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Calgary Flames 3
Vegas Golden Knights 6, Carolina Hurricanes 3
Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (OT)
Anaheim Ducks 3, Florida Panthers 2 (OT)
Boston Bruins 5, New York Islanders 2
Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 2
Winnipeg Jets 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (OT)
Chicago Blackhawks 7, Ottawa Senators 3
Dallas Stars 1, Washington Capitals 0
Colorado Avalanche 8, New Jersey Devils 4
Edmonton Oilers 6, Utah Mammoth 3
New York Rangers 2, Vancouver Canucks 0
Montreal Canadiens 4, Seattle Kraken 3 (OT(
Los Angeles Kings 4, San Jose Sharks 2
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
MLS CUP PLAYOFFS
ROUND ONE --- BEST-OF-THREE
GAME ONE
FC Charlotte 0, New York City FC 1 (NYC leads 1-0)
More like this: