Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025
McGivney, Althoff, Edwardsville, Collinsville wins in soccer.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
IHSA PLAYOFFS – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
CLASSS 1A
Father McGivney Catholic 9, Roxana 0
Lebanon 2, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1 (After Extra Time, Lebanon wins penalty kick shootout 5-4
Litcchfield 2, Springfield Lutheran 1
Carlinville 1, Hillsboro 0
Murphysboro 6, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1
CLASS 2A
Chatham Glenwood 7, Jersey 0
Waterloo 9, Mt. Vernon 0
Mascoutah 2, Carterville 1
Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Centralia 0
Highland 3, Civic Memorial 1 (After Extra Time)
Triad 6, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 0
CLASS 3A
Edwardsville 3, Belleville East 0
Collinsville 2, Alton 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville 25-25, East St. Louis 19-8
Belleville East 25-25, O’Fallon 17-18
Belleville West 26-25, Collinsville 24-10
Waterloo 25-25, Highland 23-22
Mascoutah 25-25, Civic Memorial 8-13’
Triad 25-25, Jersey 19-16
Carrollton 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 9-17 (Saturday)
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Granite City 17-11
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
NBA AMERICAN EXPRESS TIP-OFF 2025
OPENING NIGHT GAMES
Oklahoma City Thunder 125, Houston Rockets 124 (2OT)
Golden State Warriors 119, Los Angeles Lakers 109
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Los Angeles Kings 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (OT)
New Jersey Devils 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
Edmonton Oilers 3, Ottawa Senators 2 (OT)
New York Islanders 4, San Jose Sharks 3
Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Vancouver Canucks 1
Washington Capitals 4, Seattle Kraken 1
Florida Panthers 4, Boston Bruins 3
Anaheim Ducks 5, Nashville Predators 2
Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Dallas Stars 1
Utah Mammoth 4, Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT)
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – LEAGUE STAGE
FC Kairat Alnaty (Kazakhstan) 0, FC Pafos (Cyprus) 0
FC Barcelona (Spain) 6, FC Olympiacos (Greece) 1
PSA Eindhoven (Netherlands) 6, FC Napoli (Italy) 2
FC Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) 0, FC Inter Milan (tally) 4
Bayer 1906 Leverkusen (Germany) 2, Paris Saint-Germaine (France) 7
CF Villareal (Spain) 0, Manchester City FC (England) 2
FC Koberhaven (Denmark) 2, Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 4
Newcastle United FC (England) 3, SL Benfica (Portugal) 0
Arsenal FC (England) 4, CF Atletico Madrid (Spain) 0
