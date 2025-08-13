Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, AUGUST 12 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Colorado Rockies 3, St. Louis Cardinals 0 Seattle Mariners 1, Baltimore Orioles 0 Cleveland Guardians 4, Miami Marlins 3 Cincinnati Reds 6, Philadelphia Phillies 1 New York Yankees 9, Minnesota Twins 1 Toronto Blue Jays 5, Chicago Cubs 1 New York Mets 13, Atlanta Braves 5 Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit Tigers 6 Milwaukee Brewers 14, Pittsburgh Pirates 0 Kansas City Royals 8, Washington Nationals 5 Arizona Diamondbacks 3, Texas Rangers 2 Boston Red Sox 14, Houston Astros 1 Article continues after sponsor message Los Angeles Angels 7, Los Angeles Dodgers 6 (10 innings) San Diego Padres 5, San Francisco Giants 1 Sacramento Athletics 6, Tampa Bay Rays 0 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Dallas Wings 81, Indiana Fever 80 (NOTES: Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: 14 points, two rebounds, three assists. Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Zero points, seven rebounds, three assists. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injury.) New York Liberty 105, Los Angeles Sparks 97 LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES. WILLIAMSPORT, PA. SUNDAY, AUGUST 10 RESULTS THIRD PLACE GAME Tulsa, Okla., 3, Winterville, N.C. 2 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP GAME Johnstown, Pa. 1, Floyd Knobs, Ind. 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending