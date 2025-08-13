Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025
TUESDAY, AUGUST 12 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Colorado Rockies 3, St. Louis Cardinals 0
Seattle Mariners 1, Baltimore Orioles 0
Cleveland Guardians 4, Miami Marlins 3
Cincinnati Reds 6, Philadelphia Phillies 1
New York Yankees 9, Minnesota Twins 1
Toronto Blue Jays 5, Chicago Cubs 1
New York Mets 13, Atlanta Braves 5
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit Tigers 6
Milwaukee Brewers 14, Pittsburgh Pirates 0
Kansas City Royals 8, Washington Nationals 5
Arizona Diamondbacks 3, Texas Rangers 2
Boston Red Sox 14, Houston Astros 1
Los Angeles Angels 7, Los Angeles Dodgers 6 (10 innings)
San Diego Padres 5, San Francisco Giants 1
Sacramento Athletics 6, Tampa Bay Rays 0
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Dallas Wings 81, Indiana Fever 80 (NOTES: Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: 14 points, two rebounds, three assists. Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Zero points, seven rebounds, three assists. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injury.)
New York Liberty 105, Los Angeles Sparks 97
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES. WILLIAMSPORT, PA.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 10 RESULTS
THIRD PLACE GAME
Tulsa, Okla., 3, Winterville, N.C. 2
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Johnstown, Pa. 1, Floyd Knobs, Ind. 0
