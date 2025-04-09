TUESDAY, APRIL 8 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

O"Fallon 7, Granite City 2

Belleville East 5, Belleville West 4

Freeburg 11, Columbia 5

Valmeyer 10, Lebanon 2

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 9, Highland 0

Jersey 12, Hillsboro 1

Marissa-Coulterville 9, Dupo 3

Triad 14, Collinsville 1

Alton 10, East St. Louis 0

Roxana 15, East Alton-Wood River 0

Breese Central 3, Salem 2

Red Bud 17, Chester 0

Marquette Catholic 9, Belleville Althoff Catholic 8

Greenfield Northwestern 4, Nokomis 2

Carrollton 7, Staunton 1

Hardin Calhoun 8, Pittsfield 5

Metro-East Lutheran 11, Maryville Christian 1

SOFTBALL

Belleville East 7, O'Fallon 0

Triad 5, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 4

Columbia 4, Harrisburg 0

Belleville West 8, Granite City 4

Collinsville 15, East St. Louis 2

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 14, Valmeyer 2

Edwardsville 21, Alton 0

East Alton-Wood River 13, Roxana 0

Salem 12, Breese Central 0

Steeleville 12, New Athens 0

Red Bud 5, Chester 3

Marissa-Coulterville 8, Dupo 3

Litchfield 15, Marquette Catholic 11 (Monday)

Marquette Catholic 18, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Civic Memorial 6, Jersey 0

Freeburg 9, East Alton-Wood River 0

Columbia 9, Breese Central 0

Triad 5, Waterloo 1

Father McGivney Catholic 4, Marquette Catholic 1

O'Fallon 5, Belleville East 0

Edwardsville 1, Belleville West 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

O'Fallon 25-25, Alton 11-16

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 11-18

Belleville East 25-25, Belleville West 12-13

Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 9-13

BOYS LACROSSE

O'Fallon 15, Westminster Christian 2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 3

Detroit Tigers 5, New York Yankees 0

Cleveland Guardians 1, Chicago White Sox 0

New York Mets 10, Miami Marlins 5

Washington Nationals 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Toronto Blue Jays 6. Boston Red Sox 1

Los Angeles Angels 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3

Atlanta Braves 7, Philadelphia Phillies 5

Kansas City Royals 2, Minnesota Twins 1

Chicago Cubs 10, Texas Rangers 6

Milwaukee Brewers 7, Colorado Rockies 1

Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Baltimore Orioles 3

Houston Astros 2, Seattle Mariners 1 (12 innings)

Cincinnati Reds 1, San Francisco Giants 0

Sacramento Athletics 10, San Diego Padres 4

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Memphis Grizzlies 124, Charlotte Hornets 100

Cleveland Cavaliers 135, Chicago Bulls 113

Indiana Pacers 104, Washington Wizards 98

Orlando Magic 119, Atlanta Hawks 112

Brooklyn Nets 119, New Orleans Pelicans 114

Boston Celtics 119, New York Knicks 117 (OT)

Milwaukee Bucks 110, Minnesota Timberwolves 103

Oklahoma City Thunder 136, Los Angeles Lakers 120

Golden State Warriors 133, Phoenix Suns 95

Los Angeles Clippers 122, San Antonio Spurs 117

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo Sabres 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Montreal Canadiens 4, Detroit Red Wings 1

Florida Panthers 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 1

Boston Bruins 7, New Jersey Devils 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Ottawa Senators 2

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Chicago Blackhawks 0

Nashville Predators 7, New York Islanders 6 (OT)

Vancouver Canucks 6, Dallas Stars 5 (OT)

Utah Hockey Club 7, Seattle Kraken 1

Colorado Avalanche 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (Shootout, COL wins 1-0)

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- QUARTERFINALS

(TWO GAMES, TOTAL GOALS, EXTRA TIME IF TIED ON AGGREGATE)

FIRST LEG

Arsenal FC (England) 3, Real Madrid CF (Spain) 0

FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 1, Inter Milan FC (Italy) 2

CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP --- QUARTERFINALS

(TWO GAMES, TOTAL GOALS, TIEBREAK IS MOST AWAY GOALS SCORED)

SECOND LEG

UNAL Tigres (Mexico Liga MX) 3, Los Angeles Galaxy FC (MLS) 2 (Tigres win on aggregate 3-2)

Cruz Azul CF (Mexico Liga MX) 2, Club America (Mexico Liga MX) 1 (Cruz Azul win on aggregate 2-1)

WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY AT PAYPAL PARK, SAN JOSE, CALIF.

United States 1, Brazil 2

