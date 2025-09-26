THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Edwardsville 5, Collinsville 0

Trenton Wesclin 8, Valmeyer 0

Marquette Catholic 3, Maryville Christian 1 (Tuesday)

Mascoutah 3, Jersey 0

St. Louis Chaminade College Prep Catholic 2, Columbia 0

Highland 3, Triad 0

Waterloo 1, Civic Memorial 0

Granite City 2, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0

Belleville West 6, Alton 1

O'Fallon 7, Belleville East 0

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Edwardsville 19, Belleville East 13

GIRLS TENNIS

Waterloo 9, Granite City 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 23-25-25, Belleville West 25-15-10

Waterloo 25-25, Highland 12-12

Mascoutah 25-25, Civic Memorial 14-13

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-17-25, Father McGivney Catholic 14-25-12

Columbia 25-25, Freeburg 21-0

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 23-25-25, St. Louis Incarnate Word Academy Catholic 25-18-21

Metro-East Lutheran 18-25-25, Marquette Catholic 25-21-20

Collinsville 25-25, Alton 20-19

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cincinnati Reds 2, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Baltimore Orioles 6, Tampa Bay Rays 5

Minnesota Twins 4, Texas Rangers 0

Houston Astros 11, Sacramento Athletics 5

Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 0

Philadelphia Phillies 1, Miami Marlins 0

Detroit Tigers 4, Cleveland Guardians 2

New York Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 1

New York Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Kansas City Royals 9, Los Angeles Angels 4

Seattle Mariners 6, Colorado Rockies 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FOUR

Seattle Seahawks 23, Arizona Cardinals 20

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE

Lille OSC (France) 2, SK Brann (Norway) 1

FC Go Ahead Eagles (Netherlands) 0, FC Steaua Buchresti (Romania) 1

Aston Villa FC (England) 1, FC Bologna (Italy) 0

VFB Stuttgart (Germany) 2, CF Celta Vigo (Spain) 1

Glasgow Rangers FC (Scotland) 0, KRC Genk (Belgium) 1

FC Red Bull Salzburg (Germany) 0, FC Porto (Portugal) 1

TC Ferencvaros (Hungary) 1, FC Viktoria Plezn (Czechia) 1

FC Uttrecht (Netherlands) 0, Olympique Lyon (France) 1

FC Young Boys (Switzerland) 1, FC Panathinaikos (Greece) 4

