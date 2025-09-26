Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025
Edwardsville, Marquette Catholic post boys soccer wins, Edwardsville flag football and volleyball squad capture victories.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
Edwardsville 5, Collinsville 0
Trenton Wesclin 8, Valmeyer 0
Marquette Catholic 3, Maryville Christian 1 (Tuesday)
Mascoutah 3, Jersey 0
St. Louis Chaminade College Prep Catholic 2, Columbia 0
Highland 3, Triad 0
Waterloo 1, Civic Memorial 0
Granite City 2, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0
Belleville West 6, Alton 1
O'Fallon 7, Belleville East 0
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
Edwardsville 19, Belleville East 13
GIRLS TENNIS
Waterloo 9, Granite City 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville 23-25-25, Belleville West 25-15-10
Waterloo 25-25, Highland 12-12
Mascoutah 25-25, Civic Memorial 14-13
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-17-25, Father McGivney Catholic 14-25-12
Columbia 25-25, Freeburg 21-0
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 23-25-25, St. Louis Incarnate Word Academy Catholic 25-18-21
Metro-East Lutheran 18-25-25, Marquette Catholic 25-21-20
Collinsville 25-25, Alton 20-19
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Cincinnati Reds 2, Pittsburgh Pirates 1
Baltimore Orioles 6, Tampa Bay Rays 5
Minnesota Twins 4, Texas Rangers 0
Houston Astros 11, Sacramento Athletics 5
Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 0
Philadelphia Phillies 1, Miami Marlins 0
Detroit Tigers 4, Cleveland Guardians 2
New York Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 1
New York Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Kansas City Royals 9, Los Angeles Angels 4
Seattle Mariners 6, Colorado Rockies 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FOUR
Seattle Seahawks 23, Arizona Cardinals 20
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE
Lille OSC (France) 2, SK Brann (Norway) 1
FC Go Ahead Eagles (Netherlands) 0, FC Steaua Buchresti (Romania) 1
Aston Villa FC (England) 1, FC Bologna (Italy) 0
VFB Stuttgart (Germany) 2, CF Celta Vigo (Spain) 1
Glasgow Rangers FC (Scotland) 0, KRC Genk (Belgium) 1
FC Red Bull Salzburg (Germany) 0, FC Porto (Portugal) 1
TC Ferencvaros (Hungary) 1, FC Viktoria Plezn (Czechia) 1
FC Uttrecht (Netherlands) 0, Olympique Lyon (France) 1
FC Young Boys (Switzerland) 1, FC Panathinaikos (Greece) 4
