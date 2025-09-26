Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 Edwardsville, Marquette Catholic post boys soccer wins, Edwardsville flag football and volleyball squad capture victories. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Edwardsville 5, Collinsville 0 Trenton Wesclin 8, Valmeyer 0 Marquette Catholic 3, Maryville Christian 1 (Tuesday) Mascoutah 3, Jersey 0 St. Louis Chaminade College Prep Catholic 2, Columbia 0 Highland 3, Triad 0 Waterloo 1, Civic Memorial 0 Granite City 2, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0 Belleville West 6, Alton 1 O'Fallon 7, Belleville East 0 GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL Edwardsville 19, Belleville East 13 GIRLS TENNIS Waterloo 9, Granite City 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Edwardsville 23-25-25, Belleville West 25-15-10 Waterloo 25-25, Highland 12-12 Mascoutah 25-25, Civic Memorial 14-13 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-17-25, Father McGivney Catholic 14-25-12 Columbia 25-25, Freeburg 21-0 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 23-25-25, St. Louis Incarnate Word Academy Catholic 25-18-21 Metro-East Lutheran 18-25-25, Marquette Catholic 25-21-20 Article continues after sponsor message Collinsville 25-25, Alton 20-19 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Cincinnati Reds 2, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 Baltimore Orioles 6, Tampa Bay Rays 5 Minnesota Twins 4, Texas Rangers 0 Houston Astros 11, Sacramento Athletics 5 Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 0 Philadelphia Phillies 1, Miami Marlins 0 Detroit Tigers 4, Cleveland Guardians 2 New York Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3 Toronto Blue Jays 6, Boston Red Sox 1 New York Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 5 Kansas City Royals 9, Los Angeles Angels 4 Seattle Mariners 6, Colorado Rockies 2 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FOUR Seattle Seahawks 23, Arizona Cardinals 20 FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE Lille OSC (France) 2, SK Brann (Norway) 1 FC Go Ahead Eagles (Netherlands) 0, FC Steaua Buchresti (Romania) 1 Aston Villa FC (England) 1, FC Bologna (Italy) 0 VFB Stuttgart (Germany) 2, CF Celta Vigo (Spain) 1 Glasgow Rangers FC (Scotland) 0, KRC Genk (Belgium) 1 FC Red Bull Salzburg (Germany) 0, FC Porto (Portugal) 1 TC Ferencvaros (Hungary) 1, FC Viktoria Plezn (Czechia) 1 FC Uttrecht (Netherlands) 0, Olympique Lyon (France) 1 FC Young Boys (Switzerland) 1, FC Panathinaikos (Greece) 4 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending