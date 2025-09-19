Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 Althoff, O'Fallon capture boys soccer wins, Cor Jesu Academy tops Edwardsville volleyball. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Triad 9, Civic Memorial 0 Highland 5, Jersey 0 Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Maryville Christian 1 Salem 9, Trenton Wesclin 0 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 5, East Alton-Wood River 0 Waterloo 1, Mascoutah 0 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 3, Granite City 0 Belleville West 3, Collinsville 1 Columbia 3, Freeburg 2 O'Fallon 8, Alton 0 Litchfield 5 Carlinville 1 Piasa Southwestern 3, Pana 2 (After Extra Time, Piasa Southwestern wins penalty kick shootout 4-2) GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Cor Jesu Academy Catholic 25-25, Edwardsville 22-22 Red Bud 25-23-25, Carlyle 23-25-12 O'Fallon 20-25-25, Collinsville 25-15-19 Waterloo 25-25, Civic Memorial 13-16 Mascoutah 25-25, Jersey 4-12 Marquette Catholic 25-21-25, Father McGivney Catholic 15-25-20 (Tuesday's result) Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Marquette Catholic 10-8 Columbia 25-25, Roxana 13-11 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Cleveland Guardians 3, Detroit Tigers 1 Article continues after sponsor message New York Mets 6, San Diego Padres 1 Tampa Bay Rays 4, Toronto Blue Jays 0 Sacramento Athletics 5, Boston Red Sox 3 Seattle Mariners 2, Kansas City Royals 0 Miami Marlins 9, Colorado Rockies 7 Cincinnati Reds 1, Chicago Cubs 0 New York Yankees 7, Baltimore Orioles 0 Milwaukee Brewers 5, Los Angeles Angels 2 Los Angeles Dodgers 2, San Francisco Giants 1 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK THREE Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 21 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-THREE Indiana Fever 87, Atlanta Dream 85 (IND wins 2-1) (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: 10 points, two rebounds, two assists. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Injured, did not play, out for season.) Las Vegas Aces 74, Seattle Storm 73 (LV wins 2-1) FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE Club Brugge (Belgium) 4, AS Monaco (France) 1 FK Koberhavn (Denmark) 2, FC Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany) 2 Manchester City FC (England) 2, FC Napoli (Italy) 0 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany 5, FC Galatasaray (Turkiye) 1 Newcastle United FC (England) 1, FC Barcelona (Spain) 2 FC Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 4, Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan) 1 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending