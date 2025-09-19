THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Triad 9, Civic Memorial 0

Highland 5, Jersey 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Maryville Christian 1

Salem 9, Trenton Wesclin 0

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 5, East Alton-Wood River 0

Waterloo 1, Mascoutah 0

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 3, Granite City 0

Belleville West 3, Collinsville 1

Columbia 3, Freeburg 2

O'Fallon 8, Alton 0

Litchfield 5 Carlinville 1

Piasa Southwestern 3, Pana 2 (After Extra Time, Piasa Southwestern wins penalty kick shootout 4-2)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cor Jesu Academy Catholic 25-25, Edwardsville 22-22

Red Bud 25-23-25, Carlyle 23-25-12

O'Fallon 20-25-25, Collinsville 25-15-19

Waterloo 25-25, Civic Memorial 13-16

Mascoutah 25-25, Jersey 4-12

Marquette Catholic 25-21-25, Father McGivney Catholic 15-25-20 (Tuesday's result)

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Marquette Catholic 10-8

Columbia 25-25, Roxana 13-11

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Cleveland Guardians 3, Detroit Tigers 1

New York Mets 6, San Diego Padres 1

Tampa Bay Rays 4, Toronto Blue Jays 0

Sacramento Athletics 5, Boston Red Sox 3

Seattle Mariners 2, Kansas City Royals 0

Miami Marlins 9, Colorado Rockies 7

Cincinnati Reds 1, Chicago Cubs 0

New York Yankees 7, Baltimore Orioles 0

Milwaukee Brewers 5, Los Angeles Angels 2

Los Angeles Dodgers 2, San Francisco Giants 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK THREE

Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 21

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE

LEAGUE QUARTERFINALS --- BEST-OF-THREE

Indiana Fever 87, Atlanta Dream 85 (IND wins 2-1) (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: 10 points, two rebounds, two assists. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Injured, did not play, out for season.)

Las Vegas Aces 74, Seattle Storm 73 (LV wins 2-1)

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE

Club Brugge (Belgium) 4, AS Monaco (France) 1

FK Koberhavn (Denmark) 2, FC Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany) 2

Manchester City FC (England) 2, FC Napoli (Italy) 0

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany 5, FC Galatasaray (Turkiye) 1

Newcastle United FC (England) 1, FC Barcelona (Spain) 2

FC Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 4, Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan) 1

