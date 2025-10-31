THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-19-25, Marissa-Coulterville 18-25-22

Okawville 25-25, St. Elmo 20-23

Calhoun 23-25-25, Carrollton 25-17-17

Carlyle 25-22-28, Nokomis 22-25-26

CLASS 2A

Belleville Althoff Catholic 27-22-27, Red Bud 25-25-25

Columbia 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 16-14

Nashville 25-29, Breese Central 23-27

CLASS 3A

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Taylorville 25-25, Highland 11-16

Mt. Zion 25-25, Civic Memorial 17-17

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Chatham Glenwood 25-25, Triad 9-11

Mascoutah 25-25, Waterloo 22-16

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Centralia 19-12

CLASS 4A

Edwardsville 23-25-25, Quincy 25-18-22

Belleville East 26-25, O'Fallon 24-11

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK NINE

Baltimore Ravens 28, Miami Dolphins 6

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando Magic 123, Charlotte Hornets 107

Milwaukee Bucks 120, Golden State Warriors 110

Oklahoma City Thunder 127, Washington Wizards 108

San Antonio Spurs 107, Miami Heat 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver Canucks 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (Shootout, VAN wins 1-0)

Boston Bruins 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (OT)

Ottawa Senators 4, Calgary Flames 3 (Shootout, OTT wins 2-0)

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Dallas Stars 1 (OT)

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Nashville Predators 1

Carolina Hurricanes 5, New York Islanders 2

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Minnesota Wild 1

Winnipeg Jets 6, Chicago Blackhawks 3

New York Rangers 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (OT)

San Jose Sharks 5, New Jersey Devils 2

Detroit Red Wings 4, Los Angeles Kings 3 (Shootout, DET wins 1-0)

