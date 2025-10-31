Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 Edwardsville, Calhoun, Belleville East, Althoff Catholic record girls volleyball wins, Ravens beat Dolphins in NFL play. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD GIRLS VOLLEYBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS CLASS 1A Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-19-25, Marissa-Coulterville 18-25-22 Okawville 25-25, St. Elmo 20-23 Calhoun 23-25-25, Carrollton 25-17-17 Carlyle 25-22-28, Nokomis 22-25-26 CLASS 2A Belleville Althoff Catholic 27-22-27, Red Bud 25-25-25 Columbia 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 16-14 Nashville 25-29, Breese Central 23-27 CLASS 3A TUESDAY'S RESULTS Taylorville 25-25, Highland 11-16 Mt. Zion 25-25, Civic Memorial 17-17 THURSDAY'S RESULTS Chatham Glenwood 25-25, Triad 9-11 Mascoutah 25-25, Waterloo 22-16 Article continues after sponsor message Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Centralia 19-12 CLASS 4A Edwardsville 23-25-25, Quincy 25-18-22 Belleville East 26-25, O'Fallon 24-11 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK NINE Baltimore Ravens 28, Miami Dolphins 6 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Orlando Magic 123, Charlotte Hornets 107 Milwaukee Bucks 120, Golden State Warriors 110 Oklahoma City Thunder 127, Washington Wizards 108 San Antonio Spurs 107, Miami Heat 101 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Vancouver Canucks 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (Shootout, VAN wins 1-0) Boston Bruins 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (OT) Ottawa Senators 4, Calgary Flames 3 (Shootout, OTT wins 2-0) Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Dallas Stars 1 (OT) Philadelphia Flyers 4, Nashville Predators 1 Carolina Hurricanes 5, New York Islanders 2 Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Minnesota Wild 1 Winnipeg Jets 6, Chicago Blackhawks 3 New York Rangers 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (OT) San Jose Sharks 5, New Jersey Devils 2 Detroit Red Wings 4, Los Angeles Kings 3 (Shootout, DET wins 1-0) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now 108th Annual Alton Halloween Parade Trending