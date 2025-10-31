Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025
Edwardsville, Calhoun, Belleville East, Althoff Catholic record girls volleyball wins, Ravens beat Dolphins in NFL play.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS
CLASS 1A
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-19-25, Marissa-Coulterville 18-25-22
Okawville 25-25, St. Elmo 20-23
Calhoun 23-25-25, Carrollton 25-17-17
Carlyle 25-22-28, Nokomis 22-25-26
CLASS 2A
Belleville Althoff Catholic 27-22-27, Red Bud 25-25-25
Columbia 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 16-14
Nashville 25-29, Breese Central 23-27
CLASS 3A
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Taylorville 25-25, Highland 11-16
Mt. Zion 25-25, Civic Memorial 17-17
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Chatham Glenwood 25-25, Triad 9-11
Mascoutah 25-25, Waterloo 22-16
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Centralia 19-12
CLASS 4A
Edwardsville 23-25-25, Quincy 25-18-22
Belleville East 26-25, O'Fallon 24-11
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK NINE
Baltimore Ravens 28, Miami Dolphins 6
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Orlando Magic 123, Charlotte Hornets 107
Milwaukee Bucks 120, Golden State Warriors 110
Oklahoma City Thunder 127, Washington Wizards 108
San Antonio Spurs 107, Miami Heat 101
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vancouver Canucks 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (Shootout, VAN wins 1-0)
Boston Bruins 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (OT)
Ottawa Senators 4, Calgary Flames 3 (Shootout, OTT wins 2-0)
Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Dallas Stars 1 (OT)
Philadelphia Flyers 4, Nashville Predators 1
Carolina Hurricanes 5, New York Islanders 2
Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Minnesota Wild 1
Winnipeg Jets 6, Chicago Blackhawks 3
New York Rangers 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (OT)
San Jose Sharks 5, New Jersey Devils 2
Detroit Red Wings 4, Los Angeles Kings 3 (Shootout, DET wins 1-0)
More like this: