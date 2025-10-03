Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025
Althoff, O'Fallon win in boys soccer, Edwardsville captures SWC title with victory over East Side, Cubs win in playoffs.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
Belleville Althoff Catholic 4, Marquette Catholic 1
O'Fallon 2, Mehlville, Mo. 2
Father McGivney Catholic 1, Maryville Christian 0
Lebanon 4, Trenton Wesclin 1
Mascoutah 5, Breese Central 0
Granite City 0, Civic Memorial 0
Belleville West 2, Belleville East 0
Columbia 1, Triad 0
Parkway South 2, Collinsville 1
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Edwardsville 31, Mascoutah 21
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Edwardsville 20, East St. Louis 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Red Bid 25-25, Okawville 15-14
Waterloo 25-25, Jersey 14-14
Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 15-14 (Wednesday)
Mascoutah 25-25, Triad 15-14
Columbia 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 8-8
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON
WILD CARD SERIES, PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE --- BEST-OF-THREE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego Padres 1 (CHC wins 2-1)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit Tigers 6, Cleveland Guardians 3 (DET wins 2-1)
New York Yankees 4, Boston Red Sox 0 (NYY wins 2-1)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FIVE
San Francisco 49ers 26, Los Angeles Rams 23 (OT)
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE
Glasgow Celtic FC (Scotland) 0, SC Sporting Braga (Portugal) 2
FC Steaua Bucharesti (Romania) 0, BSC Young Boys (Switzerland) 2
FK Fenerbahce (Turkiye) 2, OGC Nice (France) 1
PFC Ludogorets, Rzagrad (Bulgaria) 0, CF Real Bets (Spain) 2
SK Brann (Norway) 1, FC Utrecht (Netherlands) 0
AS Roma (Italy) 0, Lille OSC (France) 1
FC Viktoria Plezn (Czechia) 3, FF Malmo (Sweden) 0
Bologna FC (Italy) 1, SC Freiburg (Germany) 1
FK Panathinakos (Greece) 1, FC Go Ahead Eagles (Netherlands) 2
CF Celta Vigo (Spain) 3, FC PAOK (Greece) 1
FC Olympique Lyonnais (France) 2, FC Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 0
FC Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 1, FC Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3
FC Basel (Switzerland) 2, VFB Stuttgart (Germany) 0
FC Porto (Portugal) 2, FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1
KRC Genk (Belgium) 0.. .FC Ferencvanos (Hungary) 1
Nottingham Forest FC (England) 2, FC Midtjylland (Denmark) 3
FC Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) 0 Aston Villa FC (England) 2
FK Sturm Graz (Austria) 2, Glasgow Rangers FC (Scotland) 1
