THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BOYS SOCCER

Belleville Althoff Catholic 4, Marquette Catholic 1

O'Fallon 2, Mehlville, Mo. 2

Father McGivney Catholic 1, Maryville Christian 0

Lebanon 4, Trenton Wesclin 1

Mascoutah 5, Breese Central 0

Granite City 0, Civic Memorial 0

Belleville West 2, Belleville East 0

Columbia 1, Triad 0

Parkway South 2, Collinsville 1

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Edwardsville 31, Mascoutah 21

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Edwardsville 20, East St. Louis 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Red Bid 25-25, Okawville 15-14

Waterloo 25-25, Jersey 14-14

Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 15-14 (Wednesday)

Mascoutah 25-25, Triad 15-14

Columbia 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 8-8

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON

WILD CARD SERIES, PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE --- BEST-OF-THREE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Article continues after sponsor message

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego Padres 1 (CHC wins 2-1)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit Tigers 6, Cleveland Guardians 3 (DET wins 2-1)

New York Yankees 4, Boston Red Sox 0 (NYY wins 2-1)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FIVE

San Francisco 49ers 26, Los Angeles Rams 23 (OT)

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE

Glasgow Celtic FC (Scotland) 0, SC Sporting Braga (Portugal) 2

FC Steaua Bucharesti (Romania) 0, BSC Young Boys (Switzerland) 2

FK Fenerbahce (Turkiye) 2, OGC Nice (France) 1

PFC Ludogorets, Rzagrad (Bulgaria) 0, CF Real Bets (Spain) 2

SK Brann (Norway) 1, FC Utrecht (Netherlands) 0

AS Roma (Italy) 0, Lille OSC (France) 1

FC Viktoria Plezn (Czechia) 3, FF Malmo (Sweden) 0

Bologna FC (Italy) 1, SC Freiburg (Germany) 1

FK Panathinakos (Greece) 1, FC Go Ahead Eagles (Netherlands) 2

CF Celta Vigo (Spain) 3, FC PAOK (Greece) 1

FC Olympique Lyonnais (France) 2, FC Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 0

FC Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 1, FC Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3

FC Basel (Switzerland) 2, VFB Stuttgart (Germany) 0

FC Porto (Portugal) 2, FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1

KRC Genk (Belgium) 0.. .FC Ferencvanos (Hungary) 1

Nottingham Forest FC (England) 2, FC Midtjylland (Denmark) 3

FC Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) 0 Aston Villa FC (England) 2

FK Sturm Graz (Austria) 2, Glasgow Rangers FC (Scotland) 1

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025
Yesterday
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025
Sep 26, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sept. 30, 2025
2 days ago
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sept. 17, 2025
Sep 18, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025
Sep 25, 2025

 