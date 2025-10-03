Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 Althoff, O'Fallon win in boys soccer, Edwardsville captures SWC title with victory over East Side, Cubs win in playoffs. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Belleville Althoff Catholic 4, Marquette Catholic 1 O'Fallon 2, Mehlville, Mo. 2 Father McGivney Catholic 1, Maryville Christian 0 Lebanon 4, Trenton Wesclin 1 Mascoutah 5, Breese Central 0 Granite City 0, Civic Memorial 0 Belleville West 2, Belleville East 0 Columbia 1, Triad 0 Parkway South 2, Collinsville 1 GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL WEDNESDAY'S RESULT Edwardsville 31, Mascoutah 21 THURSDAY'S RESULT Edwardsville 20, East St. Louis 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Red Bid 25-25, Okawville 15-14 Waterloo 25-25, Jersey 14-14 Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 15-14 (Wednesday) Mascoutah 25-25, Triad 15-14 Columbia 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 8-8 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON WILD CARD SERIES, PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE --- BEST-OF-THREE NATIONAL LEAGUE Article continues after sponsor message Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego Padres 1 (CHC wins 2-1) AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit Tigers 6, Cleveland Guardians 3 (DET wins 2-1) New York Yankees 4, Boston Red Sox 0 (NYY wins 2-1) NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FIVE San Francisco 49ers 26, Los Angeles Rams 23 (OT) FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE --- LEAGUE STAGE Glasgow Celtic FC (Scotland) 0, SC Sporting Braga (Portugal) 2 FC Steaua Bucharesti (Romania) 0, BSC Young Boys (Switzerland) 2 FK Fenerbahce (Turkiye) 2, OGC Nice (France) 1 PFC Ludogorets, Rzagrad (Bulgaria) 0, CF Real Bets (Spain) 2 SK Brann (Norway) 1, FC Utrecht (Netherlands) 0 AS Roma (Italy) 0, Lille OSC (France) 1 FC Viktoria Plezn (Czechia) 3, FF Malmo (Sweden) 0 Bologna FC (Italy) 1, SC Freiburg (Germany) 1 FK Panathinakos (Greece) 1, FC Go Ahead Eagles (Netherlands) 2 CF Celta Vigo (Spain) 3, FC PAOK (Greece) 1 FC Olympique Lyonnais (France) 2, FC Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) 0 FC Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 1, FC Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3 FC Basel (Switzerland) 2, VFB Stuttgart (Germany) 0 FC Porto (Portugal) 2, FC Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 1 KRC Genk (Belgium) 0.. .FC Ferencvanos (Hungary) 1 Nottingham Forest FC (England) 2, FC Midtjylland (Denmark) 3 FC Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands) 0 Aston Villa FC (England) 2 FK Sturm Graz (Austria) 2, Glasgow Rangers FC (Scotland) 1 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending