Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Thursday, May 29, 2025

THURSDAY, MAY 29 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 4A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS Quincy 18, Belleville West 4 BOYS VOLLEYBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS Belleville East 27-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-17 O'Fallon 25-25, Edwardsville 19-15 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Philadelphia Phillies 5-3, Atlanta Braves 4-9 Toronto Blue Jays 12, Sacramento Athletics 0 Tampa Bay Rays 13, Houston Astros 3 Washington Nationals 9, Seattle Mariners 3 (10 innings) NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION 2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS, PRESENTED BY AT&T BEST-OF-SEVEN --- GAME FIVE New York Knicks 111, Indiana Pacers 94 (IND leads 3-2) WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION New York Liberty 82, Golden State Valkyries 77 Chicago Sky 97, Dallas Wings 92 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL BEST-OF-SEVEN --- GAME FIVE Edmonton Oilers 6, Dallas Stars 3 (EDM wins 4-1) EDMONTON OILERS --- 2024-25 NHL WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS (Will Face Florida Panthers In Stanley Cup Final In Ninth Rematch in Stanley Cup History)