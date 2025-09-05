THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Highland 5, Carlinville 3

Piasa Southwestern 7, East Alton-Wood River 0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Salem 2, Highland 1

Maryville Christian 1, Marquette Catholic 0

Waterloo 2, Father McGivney Catholic 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Triad 7, Granite City 0

Belleville West 3, Alton 0

Collinsville 2, Edwardsville 1

O'Fallon 1, Belleville East 0

BOYS GOLF

Father McGivney Catholic 150, Belleville Althoff Catholic 152, Civic Memorial 182

FOOTBALL

Lawrenceville 34, Carlyle 12

GIRLS TENNIS

Triad 9, Granite City 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-19-25, O'Fallon 22-25-19

Mascoutah 25-25, Staunton 22-6

Columbia 25-25, Salem 12-17

Belleville East 25-25, Collinsville 10-9

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Philadelphia Phillies 2, Milwaukee Brewers 0

Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 3

Tampa Bay Rays 4, Cleveland Guardians 2

Kansas City Royals 4, Los Angeles Angels 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota Twins 8

New York Yankees 8, Houston Astros 4

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK ONE

NFL KICKOFF 2025 PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE TV

Philadelphia Eagles 24, Dallas Cowboys 20

Kate Martin

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Phoenix Mercury 75, Washington Mystics 69

Golden State Valkyries 84, Dallas Wings 80 (NOTES: Kate Martin: Edwardsville/Golden State: Nine points, four rebounds, one assist. Golden State becomes first-ever WNBA first-year expansion tea to qualify for playoffs.)

Las Vegas Aces 97, Minnesota Lynx 87

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

FIFA WORLD CUP NORTH AMERICA 2026 QUALIFYING

UEFA --- EUROPE

Kazakhstan 0, Wales 1

Georgia 2, Turkiye 3

Lithuania 1, Malta 1

Bulgaria 0, Spain 3

Liechtenstein 0, Belgium 6

Luxembourg 1, Northern Ireland 3

Slovakia 2, Germany 0

Netherlands 1, Poland 1

CONMEBOL --- SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina 3, Venezuela 0

Colombia 3, Bolivia 0

Paraguay 0, Ecuador 0

Uruguay 3, Peru 0

Brazil 3, Chile 0

CAF --- AFRICA

Chad 1, Ghana 1

Guinea-Bissau 1, Sierra Leone 1

Mauritius 0, Cape Verde Islands 2

Angola 0, Libya 1

Sao Tome and Principe 2, Equatorial Guinea 3

Madagascar 2, Central African Republic 0

Cameroon 3, Eswatini 0

Algeria 3, Botswana 1

Tunisia 3, Liberia 0

Mali 3, Comoros 0

