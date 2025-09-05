Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sept. 4, 2025
https://static.riverbender.com/media/3122433036-SportsScoreboard_PlayItAgainSports.jpg
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Highland 5, Carlinville 3
Piasa Southwestern 7, East Alton-Wood River 0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Salem 2, Highland 1
Maryville Christian 1, Marquette Catholic 0
Waterloo 2, Father McGivney Catholic 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0
Triad 7, Granite City 0
Belleville West 3, Alton 0
Collinsville 2, Edwardsville 1
O'Fallon 1, Belleville East 0
BOYS GOLF
Father McGivney Catholic 150, Belleville Althoff Catholic 152, Civic Memorial 182
FOOTBALL
Lawrenceville 34, Carlyle 12
GIRLS TENNIS
Triad 9, Granite City 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville 25-19-25, O'Fallon 22-25-19
Mascoutah 25-25, Staunton 22-6
Columbia 25-25, Salem 12-17
Belleville East 25-25, Collinsville 10-9
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Philadelphia Phillies 2, Milwaukee Brewers 0
Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 3
Tampa Bay Rays 4, Cleveland Guardians 2
Kansas City Royals 4, Los Angeles Angels 3
Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota Twins 8
New York Yankees 8, Houston Astros 4
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK ONE
NFL KICKOFF 2025 PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE TV
Philadelphia Eagles 24, Dallas Cowboys 20
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Phoenix Mercury 75, Washington Mystics 69
Golden State Valkyries 84, Dallas Wings 80 (NOTES: Kate Martin: Edwardsville/Golden State: Nine points, four rebounds, one assist. Golden State becomes first-ever WNBA first-year expansion tea to qualify for playoffs.)
Las Vegas Aces 97, Minnesota Lynx 87
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
FIFA WORLD CUP NORTH AMERICA 2026 QUALIFYING
UEFA --- EUROPE
Kazakhstan 0, Wales 1
Georgia 2, Turkiye 3
Lithuania 1, Malta 1
Bulgaria 0, Spain 3
Liechtenstein 0, Belgium 6
Luxembourg 1, Northern Ireland 3
Slovakia 2, Germany 0
Netherlands 1, Poland 1
CONMEBOL --- SOUTH AMERICA
Argentina 3, Venezuela 0
Colombia 3, Bolivia 0
Paraguay 0, Ecuador 0
Uruguay 3, Peru 0
Brazil 3, Chile 0
CAF --- AFRICA
Chad 1, Ghana 1
Guinea-Bissau 1, Sierra Leone 1
Mauritius 0, Cape Verde Islands 2
Angola 0, Libya 1
Sao Tome and Principe 2, Equatorial Guinea 3
Madagascar 2, Central African Republic 0
Cameroon 3, Eswatini 0
Algeria 3, Botswana 1
Tunisia 3, Liberia 0
Mali 3, Comoros 0
