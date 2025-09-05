Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sept. 4, 2025 https://static.riverbender.com/media/3122433036-SportsScoreboard_PlayItAgainSports.jpg Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS Highland 5, Carlinville 3 Piasa Southwestern 7, East Alton-Wood River 0 THURSDAY'S RESULTS Salem 2, Highland 1 Maryville Christian 1, Marquette Catholic 0 Waterloo 2, Father McGivney Catholic 0 Belleville Althoff Catholic 8, Metro-East Lutheran 0 Triad 7, Granite City 0 Belleville West 3, Alton 0 Collinsville 2, Edwardsville 1 O'Fallon 1, Belleville East 0 BOYS GOLF Father McGivney Catholic 150, Belleville Althoff Catholic 152, Civic Memorial 182 FOOTBALL Lawrenceville 34, Carlyle 12 GIRLS TENNIS Triad 9, Granite City 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Edwardsville 25-19-25, O'Fallon 22-25-19 Mascoutah 25-25, Staunton 22-6 Columbia 25-25, Salem 12-17 Belleville East 25-25, Collinsville 10-9 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Philadelphia Phillies 2, Milwaukee Brewers 0 Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 3 Tampa Bay Rays 4, Cleveland Guardians 2 Kansas City Royals 4, Los Angeles Angels 3 Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota Twins 8 New York Yankees 8, Houston Astros 4 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK ONE Article continues after sponsor message NFL KICKOFF 2025 PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE TV Philadelphia Eagles 24, Dallas Cowboys 20 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Phoenix Mercury 75, Washington Mystics 69 Golden State Valkyries 84, Dallas Wings 80 (NOTES: Kate Martin: Edwardsville/Golden State: Nine points, four rebounds, one assist. Golden State becomes first-ever WNBA first-year expansion tea to qualify for playoffs.) Las Vegas Aces 97, Minnesota Lynx 87 FIFA WORLD SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP NORTH AMERICA 2026 QUALIFYING UEFA --- EUROPE Kazakhstan 0, Wales 1 Georgia 2, Turkiye 3 Lithuania 1, Malta 1 Bulgaria 0, Spain 3 Liechtenstein 0, Belgium 6 Luxembourg 1, Northern Ireland 3 Slovakia 2, Germany 0 Netherlands 1, Poland 1 CONMEBOL --- SOUTH AMERICA Argentina 3, Venezuela 0 Colombia 3, Bolivia 0 Paraguay 0, Ecuador 0 Uruguay 3, Peru 0 Brazil 3, Chile 0 CAF --- AFRICA Chad 1, Ghana 1 Guinea-Bissau 1, Sierra Leone 1 Mauritius 0, Cape Verde Islands 2 Angola 0, Libya 1 Sao Tome and Principe 2, Equatorial Guinea 3 Madagascar 2, Central African Republic 0 Cameroon 3, Eswatini 0 Algeria 3, Botswana 1 Tunisia 3, Liberia 0 Mali 3, Comoros 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending