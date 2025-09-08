Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 Cards top Giants, Highland, Staunton record boys soccer victories. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 4, San Francisco Giants 2 Seattle Mariners 18, Atlanta Braves 2 Cleveland Guardians 2, Tampa Bay Rays 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Baltimore Orioles 2 Milwaukee Brewers 10, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 New York Yankees 4, Toronto Blue Jays 3 Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit Tigers 4 Cincinnati Reds 3, New York Mets 2 Miami Marlins 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4 Minnesota Twins 5, Kansas City Royals 1 Washington Nationals 6, Chicago Cubs 3 Texas Rangers 4, Houston Astros 2 San Diego Padres 8, Colorado Rockies 1 Los Angeles Angels 4, Sacramento Athletics 3 Boston Red Sox 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 4 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK ONE Arizona Cardinals 20, New Orleans Saints 13 Indianapolis Colts 38, Miami Dolphins 8 Las Vegas Raiders 20, New England Patriots 13 Pittsburgh Steelers 34, New York Jets 32 Washington Commanders 21, New York Giants 5 Jacksonville Jaguars 26, Carolina Panthers 10 Cincinnati Bengals 17, Cleveland Browns 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23, Atlanta Falcons 20 San Francisco 49ers 17, Seattle Seahawks 10 Denver Broncos 20, Tennessee Titans 12 Green Bay Packers 27, Detroit Lions 13 Los Angeles Rams 14, Houston Texans 9 Buffalo Bills 41, Baltimore Ravens 40 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Indiana Fever 94, Washington Mystics 65 (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Seven points, two assists. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season.) Los Angeles Sparks 91, Dallas Wings 77 Las Vegas Aces 80, Chicago Sky 66 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Sporting Kansas City 1, FC Austin 2 FIFA WORLD SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP NORTH AMERICAN 2026 QUALIFYING UEFA --- EUROPE Georgia 3, Bulgaria 0 Lithuania 2, Netherlands 3 North Macedonia 5, Liechtenstein 0 Belgium 6, Kazakhstan 0 Luxembourg 0, Slovakia 1 Poland 3, Finland 1 Germany 3, Northern Ireland 1 Turkiye 0 Spain 6 CAF --- AFRICA Central African Republic 0, Comoros 2 SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD FOOTBALL St. Louis Lift For Life Academy 22, Cahokia 14 BOYS SOCCER Highland 2, Breese Mater Dei 0 Pinckneyville 4, Carlyle 0 Staunton 3, Trenton Wesclin 1 Mascoutah 1, Springfield 0 Rockwood Marquette 3. Columbia 1 Dunlap 2, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0 Mascoutah 1, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Washington 23-25-15, Edwardsville 25-14-13 Mascoutah 25-25, Dunlap 20-11 Columbia 25-28, O'Fallon 22-26 Breese Central 25-25, Decatur Eisenhower 10-21 Article continues after sponsor message Freeburg 25-25, Rock Island 19-23 Pleasant Plains 27=25, Edwardsville JV 25-10 Highland 25-25, Carbondale 17-20 Edwardsville 25-24-15, Pleasant Plains 23-26-11 Mascoutah 23-28-15, Breese Central 25-26-13 Edwardsville JV 25-26, Decatur Eisenhower 13-24 O'Fallon 25-25, Freeburg 20-14 Columbia 25-25, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 16-12 HIghland 25-22-15, Marion 10-25-10 Breese Central 25-25, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 17-20 Freeburg 25-25, Washington 11-11 Belleville Althoff 25-25, Maryville Christian 14-7 Edwardsville 15-25-15, Nashville 25-11-5 Columbia 26-25, Mascoutah 24-15 Dunlap 25-19-25, O'Fallon 22-25-12 Lincoln 26-25, Edwardsville JV 24-12 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 3, San Francisco Giants 2 New York Yankees 3, Toronto Blue Jays 1 Washington Nationals 2, Chicago Cubs 1 Philadelphia Phillies 4, Miami Marlins 2 Detroit Tigers 6, Chicago White Sox 0 Milwaukee Brewers 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 Cincinnati Reds 6, New York Mets 2 Cleveland Guardians 3, Tampa Bay Rays 2 Baltimore Orioles 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 3 Seattle Mariners 10, Atlanta Braves 2 Houston Astros 11, Texas Rangers 0 San Diego Padres 10, Colorado Rockies 9 Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Boston Red Sox 1 Sacramento Athletics 17, Los Angeles Angels 4 MCAA FOOTBALL BIG TEN CONFERENCE Illinois Fighting Illini 45, Duke Blue Devils 19 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Missouri Tigers 42, Kansas Jayhawks 31 Mississippi Rebels 30, Kentucky Wildcats 23 OHIO VALLEY/BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Indiana State Sycamores 38, Eastern Illinois Panthers 14 Appalachian State Mountaineers 20, Lindenwood Lions 13 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 30, North Alabama Lions 21 MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE Illinois State Redbirds 41, Morehead State Eagles 18 Purdue Boilermakers 34, SIU-Carbondale Salukis 17 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Connecticut Sun 87, Phoenix Mercury 84 Minnesota Lynx 78, Golden State Valkyries 72 (NOTE: Kate Martin: Edwardsville/Golden State: Two points, six rebounds, two assists.) MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER St. Louis City SC 1, FC Dallas 1 Chicago Fire FC 3, New England Revolution 2 Houston Dynamo FC 1, Los Angeles Galaxy FC 1 FIFA WORLD SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP NORTH AMERICAN 2026 QUALIFYING UEFA --- EUROPE Republic of Ireland 2, Hungary 2 Latvia 0, Serbia 1 Armenia 0, Portugal 5 England 2, Andorra 0 Austria 1, Cyprus 0 San Marino 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 6 CAF --- AFRICA Nigeria 1, Rwanda 0 CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 14 Hamilton Tiger-Cats 26, Montreal Alouettes 9 2025 BANJO BOWL Saskatchewan Roughriders 21, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 12 Edmonton Elks 31, Calgary Stampeders 19