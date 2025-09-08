Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025
Cards top Giants, Highland, Staunton record boys soccer victories.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 4, San Francisco Giants 2
Seattle Mariners 18, Atlanta Braves 2
Cleveland Guardians 2, Tampa Bay Rays 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Baltimore Orioles 2
Milwaukee Brewers 10, Pittsburgh Pirates 2
New York Yankees 4, Toronto Blue Jays 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit Tigers 4
Cincinnati Reds 3, New York Mets 2
Miami Marlins 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4
Minnesota Twins 5, Kansas City Royals 1
Washington Nationals 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas Rangers 4, Houston Astros 2
San Diego Padres 8, Colorado Rockies 1
Los Angeles Angels 4, Sacramento Athletics 3
Boston Red Sox 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 4
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK ONE
Arizona Cardinals 20, New Orleans Saints 13
Indianapolis Colts 38, Miami Dolphins 8
Las Vegas Raiders 20, New England Patriots 13
Pittsburgh Steelers 34, New York Jets 32
Washington Commanders 21, New York Giants 5
Jacksonville Jaguars 26, Carolina Panthers 10
Cincinnati Bengals 17, Cleveland Browns 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23, Atlanta Falcons 20
San Francisco 49ers 17, Seattle Seahawks 10
Denver Broncos 20, Tennessee Titans 12
Green Bay Packers 27, Detroit Lions 13
Los Angeles Rams 14, Houston Texans 9
Buffalo Bills 41, Baltimore Ravens 40
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana Fever 94, Washington Mystics 65 (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Seven points, two assists. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season.)
Los Angeles Sparks 91, Dallas Wings 77
Las Vegas Aces 80, Chicago Sky 66
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Sporting Kansas City 1, FC Austin 2
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
FIFA WORLD CUP NORTH AMERICAN 2026 QUALIFYING
UEFA --- EUROPE
Georgia 3, Bulgaria 0
Lithuania 2, Netherlands 3
North Macedonia 5, Liechtenstein 0
Belgium 6, Kazakhstan 0
Luxembourg 0, Slovakia 1
Poland 3, Finland 1
Germany 3, Northern Ireland 1
Turkiye 0 Spain 6
CAF --- AFRICA
Central African Republic 0, Comoros 2
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
FOOTBALL
St. Louis Lift For Life Academy 22, Cahokia 14
BOYS SOCCER
Highland 2, Breese Mater Dei 0
Pinckneyville 4, Carlyle 0
Staunton 3, Trenton Wesclin 1
Mascoutah 1, Springfield 0
Rockwood Marquette 3. Columbia 1
Dunlap 2, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Mascoutah 1, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Washington 23-25-15, Edwardsville 25-14-13
Mascoutah 25-25, Dunlap 20-11
Columbia 25-28, O'Fallon 22-26
Breese Central 25-25, Decatur Eisenhower 10-21
Freeburg 25-25, Rock Island 19-23
Pleasant Plains 27=25, Edwardsville JV 25-10
Highland 25-25, Carbondale 17-20
Edwardsville 25-24-15, Pleasant Plains 23-26-11
Mascoutah 23-28-15, Breese Central 25-26-13
Edwardsville JV 25-26, Decatur Eisenhower 13-24
O'Fallon 25-25, Freeburg 20-14
Columbia 25-25, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 16-12
HIghland 25-22-15, Marion 10-25-10
Breese Central 25-25, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 17-20
Freeburg 25-25, Washington 11-11
Belleville Althoff 25-25, Maryville Christian 14-7
Edwardsville 15-25-15, Nashville 25-11-5
Columbia 26-25, Mascoutah 24-15
Dunlap 25-19-25, O'Fallon 22-25-12
Lincoln 26-25, Edwardsville JV 24-12
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 3, San Francisco Giants 2
New York Yankees 3, Toronto Blue Jays 1
Washington Nationals 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Philadelphia Phillies 4, Miami Marlins 2
Detroit Tigers 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Milwaukee Brewers 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 1
Cincinnati Reds 6, New York Mets 2
Cleveland Guardians 3, Tampa Bay Rays 2
Baltimore Orioles 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 3
Seattle Mariners 10, Atlanta Braves 2
Houston Astros 11, Texas Rangers 0
San Diego Padres 10, Colorado Rockies 9
Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Boston Red Sox 1
Sacramento Athletics 17, Los Angeles Angels 4
MCAA FOOTBALL
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Illinois Fighting Illini 45, Duke Blue Devils 19
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Missouri Tigers 42, Kansas Jayhawks 31
Mississippi Rebels 30, Kentucky Wildcats 23
OHIO VALLEY/BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Indiana State Sycamores 38, Eastern Illinois Panthers 14
Appalachian State Mountaineers 20, Lindenwood Lions 13
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 30, North Alabama Lions 21
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
Illinois State Redbirds 41, Morehead State Eagles 18
Purdue Boilermakers 34, SIU-Carbondale Salukis 17
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Connecticut Sun 87, Phoenix Mercury 84
Minnesota Lynx 78, Golden State Valkyries 72 (NOTE: Kate Martin: Edwardsville/Golden State: Two points, six rebounds, two assists.)
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
St. Louis City SC 1, FC Dallas 1
Chicago Fire FC 3, New England Revolution 2
Houston Dynamo FC 1, Los Angeles Galaxy FC 1
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
FIFA WORLD CUP NORTH AMERICAN 2026 QUALIFYING
UEFA --- EUROPE
Republic of Ireland 2, Hungary 2
Latvia 0, Serbia 1
Armenia 0, Portugal 5
England 2, Andorra 0
Austria 1, Cyprus 0
San Marino 0, Bosnia and Herzegovina 6
CAF --- AFRICA
Nigeria 1, Rwanda 0
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 14
Hamilton Tiger-Cats 26, Montreal Alouettes 9
2025 BANJO BOWL
Saskatchewan Roughriders 21, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 12
Edmonton Elks 31, Calgary Stampeders 19
More like this: