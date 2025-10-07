Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Oct. 6, 2025 Triad, Father McGivney win in soccer, Edwardsville girls flag football triumphs. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY, OCTOBER 6 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Triad 3, Rochester 0 Trenton Wesclin 4, Carlyle 2 Columbia 4, Marquette Catholic 3 Father McGivney Catholic 2, Granite City 0 Collinsville 1, Waterloo 0 GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS AT MAHOMET-SEYMOUR Danville 18, Peoria Central 13 Edwardsville 39, Urbana 0 Mahomet-Seymour 40, Champaign Centennial 6 AT MASCOUTAH Belleville West 32, Champaign Central 30 Mascoutah 31, Peoria Manuel 18 Article continues after sponsor message GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Red Bud 25-25, Waterloo 23-22 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Trenton Wesclin 18-12 Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 23-18 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Freeburg 16-15 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE GAME TWO Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Philadelphia Phillies 3 (LAD leads 2-0) Milwaukee Brewers 7, Chicago Cubs 3 (MIL leads 2-0) NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FIVE Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Kansas City Chiefs 28 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending