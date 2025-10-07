MONDAY, OCTOBER 6 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Triad 3, Rochester 0

Trenton Wesclin 4, Carlyle 2

Columbia 4, Marquette Catholic 3

Father McGivney Catholic 2, Granite City 0

Collinsville 1, Waterloo 0

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

AT MAHOMET-SEYMOUR

Danville 18, Peoria Central 13

Edwardsville 39, Urbana 0

Mahomet-Seymour 40, Champaign Centennial 6

AT MASCOUTAH

Belleville West 32, Champaign Central 30

Mascoutah 31, Peoria Manuel 18

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Red Bud 25-25, Waterloo 23-22

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Trenton Wesclin 18-12

Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 23-18

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Freeburg 16-15

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES, PRESENTED BY BOOKING.COM --- BEST-OF-FIVE

GAME TWO

Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Philadelphia Phillies 3 (LAD leads 2-0)

Milwaukee Brewers 7, Chicago Cubs 3 (MIL leads 2-0)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK FIVE

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Kansas City Chiefs 28

