Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, Aug. 25, 2025
Triad, McGivney, Althoff Catholic, Southwestern, Roxana notch boys soccer wins.
MONDAY, AUGUST 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS SOCCER
Triad 3, O'Fallon 1
Father McGivney Catholic 1, Belleville West 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Breese Central 0
Springfield 5, Mascoutah 3
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0, Belleville East 0
Piasa Southwestern 10, East Alton-Wood River 1
Columbia 3, Collinsville 0
Roxana 7, Valmeyer 0
Carterville 3, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ROXANA INVITATIONAL --- GROUP STAGE
GROUP B
Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 19-11
Piasa Southwestern 25-19, Civic Memorial 22-25
Father McGivney Catholic 25-21, Piasa Southwestern 15-25
Civic Memorial 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 18-23
Piasa Southwestern 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 15-17
Father McGivney Catholic 25-18, Civic Memorial 15-25
GROUP C
Auburn 25-25, Valmeyer 9-12
Hardin Calhoun 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 17-11
Hardin Calhoun 25-25, Valmeyer 11-2
Auburn 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 17-16
Hardin Calhoun 25-25, Auburn 20-13
Valmeyer 25-20, East Alton-Wood River 13-25
REGULAR SEASON
Hillsboro 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 18-22
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Carlyle 19-13
Red Bud 25-25, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 9-11
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 6
Boston Red Sox 4, Baltimore Orioles 3
Miami Marlins 2, Atlanta Braves 1
Tampa Bay Rays 9, Cleveland Guardians 0
New York Yankees 10, Washington Nationals 5
Toronto Blue Jays 10, Minnesota Twins 4
New York Mets 13, Philadelphia Phillies 3
Milwaukee Brewers 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City Royals 0
Los Angeles Angels 4, Texas Rangers 0
Seattle Mariners 9, San Diego Padres 6
Sacramento Athletics 8, Detroit Tigers 3
Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Cincinnati Reds 0
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New York Liberty 81, Connecticut Sun 79
Las Vegas Aces 79, Chicago Sky 74
