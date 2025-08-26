MONDAY, AUGUST 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Triad 3, O'Fallon 1

Father McGivney Catholic 1, Belleville West 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Breese Central 0

Springfield 5, Mascoutah 3

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0, Belleville East 0

Piasa Southwestern 10, East Alton-Wood River 1

Columbia 3, Collinsville 0

Roxana 7, Valmeyer 0

Carterville 3, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROXANA INVITATIONAL --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP B

Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 19-11

Piasa Southwestern 25-19, Civic Memorial 22-25

Father McGivney Catholic 25-21, Piasa Southwestern 15-25

Civic Memorial 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 18-23

Piasa Southwestern 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 15-17

Father McGivney Catholic 25-18, Civic Memorial 15-25

GROUP C

Auburn 25-25, Valmeyer 9-12

Hardin Calhoun 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 17-11

Hardin Calhoun 25-25, Valmeyer 11-2

Auburn 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 17-16

Hardin Calhoun 25-25, Auburn 20-13

Valmeyer 25-20, East Alton-Wood River 13-25

REGULAR SEASON

Hillsboro 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 18-22

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Carlyle 19-13

Red Bud 25-25, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 9-11

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 6

Boston Red Sox 4, Baltimore Orioles 3

Miami Marlins 2, Atlanta Braves 1

Tampa Bay Rays 9, Cleveland Guardians 0

New York Yankees 10, Washington Nationals 5

Toronto Blue Jays 10, Minnesota Twins 4

New York Mets 13, Philadelphia Phillies 3

Milwaukee Brewers 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City Royals 0

Los Angeles Angels 4, Texas Rangers 0

Seattle Mariners 9, San Diego Padres 6

Sacramento Athletics 8, Detroit Tigers 3

Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Cincinnati Reds 0

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York Liberty 81, Connecticut Sun 79

Las Vegas Aces 79, Chicago Sky 74

