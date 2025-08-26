Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 Triad, McGivney, Althoff Catholic, Southwestern, Roxana notch boys soccer wins. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY, AUGUST 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Triad 3, O'Fallon 1 Father McGivney Catholic 1, Belleville West 0 Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Breese Central 0 Springfield 5, Mascoutah 3 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0, Belleville East 0 Piasa Southwestern 10, East Alton-Wood River 1 Columbia 3, Collinsville 0 Roxana 7, Valmeyer 0 Carterville 3, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL ROXANA INVITATIONAL --- GROUP STAGE GROUP B Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 19-11 Piasa Southwestern 25-19, Civic Memorial 22-25 Father McGivney Catholic 25-21, Piasa Southwestern 15-25 Civic Memorial 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 18-23 Piasa Southwestern 25-25, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy 15-17 Father McGivney Catholic 25-18, Civic Memorial 15-25 GROUP C Auburn 25-25, Valmeyer 9-12 Article continues after sponsor message Hardin Calhoun 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 17-11 Hardin Calhoun 25-25, Valmeyer 11-2 Auburn 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 17-16 Hardin Calhoun 25-25, Auburn 20-13 Valmeyer 25-20, East Alton-Wood River 13-25 REGULAR SEASON Hillsboro 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 18-22 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Carlyle 19-13 Red Bud 25-25, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 9-11 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 6 Boston Red Sox 4, Baltimore Orioles 3 Miami Marlins 2, Atlanta Braves 1 Tampa Bay Rays 9, Cleveland Guardians 0 New York Yankees 10, Washington Nationals 5 Toronto Blue Jays 10, Minnesota Twins 4 New York Mets 13, Philadelphia Phillies 3 Milwaukee Brewers 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 5 Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City Royals 0 Los Angeles Angels 4, Texas Rangers 0 Seattle Mariners 9, San Diego Padres 6 Sacramento Athletics 8, Detroit Tigers 3 Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Cincinnati Reds 0 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION New York Liberty 81, Connecticut Sun 79 Las Vegas Aces 79, Chicago Sky 74 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending