MONDAY-TUESDAY, MARCH 24-25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Highland 11, Byron 1

Belleville Althoff Catholic 13, Marissa-Coulterville 3

Freeburg 7, Byron 3

Red Bud 2, DuQuoin 1

Roxana 8, Jacksonville 2

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 15, Okawville 2

Valmeyer 12, East Alton-Wood River 6

Mascoutah 11, Centralia 1

Marquette Catholic 14, Piasa Southwestern 4

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Triad 17, Mt. Vernon 1

Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Metro-East Lutheran 5

Father McGivney Catholic 9, Marquette Catholic 2

Quincy 7, Belleville West 4

Jersey 14, Piasa Southwestern 3

Valmeyer 19, Cahokia 0

Alton 8, Granite City 4

Red Bid 22, Elkville Elverado 0

O’Fallon 9, Waterloo 8

Roxana 7, Staunton 7 (9 innings, darkness)

Edwardsville 12, DeSmet Jesuit 5

Greenfield Northwestern 6, East Alton-Wood River 5

Hardin Calhoun 10, Carlinville 0

Raymond Lincolnwood 1, Carlinville 0

SOFTBALL

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Breese Central 7, Alton 1

Civic Memorial 20, Collinsville 2

New Athens 18, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Freeburg 10, Highland 2

Jersey 14, Greenfield Northwestern 6

Waterloo 6, Belleville East 2

Edwardsville 10, Gillespie 2

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 8, Okawville 6

Carrollton 12, Petersburg PORTA 3

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Marquette Catholic 9, Father McGivney Catholic 5

Belleville West 13, Columbia 12

East Alton-Wood River 2, Greenfield Northwestern 1

Freeburg 7, Marissa-Coulterville 6

Civic Memorial 10, Marissa-Coulterville 0

Mascoutah 15, Trenton Wesclin 0

GIRLS SOCCER

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Carlinville 3, Jersey 0

Rozana 7, East Alton-Wood River 0

Maryville Christian 2, Trenton Wesclin 1

