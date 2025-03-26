Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - March 24 and March 25, 2025
MONDAY-TUESDAY, MARCH 24-25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BASEBALL
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Highland 11, Byron 1
Belleville Althoff Catholic 13, Marissa-Coulterville 3
Freeburg 7, Byron 3
Red Bud 2, DuQuoin 1
Roxana 8, Jacksonville 2
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 15, Okawville 2
Valmeyer 12, East Alton-Wood River 6
Mascoutah 11, Centralia 1
Marquette Catholic 14, Piasa Southwestern 4
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Triad 17, Mt. Vernon 1
Belleville Althoff Catholic 9, Metro-East Lutheran 5
Father McGivney Catholic 9, Marquette Catholic 2
Quincy 7, Belleville West 4
Jersey 14, Piasa Southwestern 3
Valmeyer 19, Cahokia 0
Alton 8, Granite City 4
Red Bid 22, Elkville Elverado 0
O’Fallon 9, Waterloo 8
Roxana 7, Staunton 7 (9 innings, darkness)
Edwardsville 12, DeSmet Jesuit 5
Greenfield Northwestern 6, East Alton-Wood River 5
Hardin Calhoun 10, Carlinville 0
Raymond Lincolnwood 1, Carlinville 0
SOFTBALL
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Breese Central 7, Alton 1
Civic Memorial 20, Collinsville 2
New Athens 18, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Freeburg 10, Highland 2
Jersey 14, Greenfield Northwestern 6
Waterloo 6, Belleville East 2
Edwardsville 10, Gillespie 2
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 8, Okawville 6
Carrollton 12, Petersburg PORTA 3
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Marquette Catholic 9, Father McGivney Catholic 5
Belleville West 13, Columbia 12
East Alton-Wood River 2, Greenfield Northwestern 1
Freeburg 7, Marissa-Coulterville 6
Civic Memorial 10, Marissa-Coulterville 0
Mascoutah 15, Trenton Wesclin 0
GIRLS SOCCER
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Carlinville 3, Jersey 0
Rozana 7, East Alton-Wood River 0
Maryville Christian 2, Trenton Wesclin 1
