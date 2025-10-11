Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 10, 2025
Edwardsville, East St. Louis, Carlinville, Calhoun, MELHS, Althoff, Belleville West capture Friday night football wins.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10 WEEK SEVEN PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Belleville West 57, Alton 13
Edwardsville 35, O’Fallon 3
East St. Louis 55, Belleville East 7
Mascoutah 24, Civic Memorial 7
Triad 31, Jersey 14
Waterloo 43, Highland 14
Breese Central 31, Roxana 20
Freeburg 63, East Alton-Wood River 0
Columbia 7, Salem 6
Carlinville 43, Southwestern 10
Vandalia 56, Staunton 21
Calhoun 41, Carrollton 0
Greenfield Northwestern 36, Winchester West Central 6
Marquette Catholic 48, Madison 13
Marion 48, Collinsville 35
Mt. Vernon 62, Granite City 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 56, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35
Cahokia 40, Centralia 8
Chester 38, Dupo 37
Trenton Wewclin 34, Red Bud 22
Metro-East Lutheran 70, Martinsville 40 (eight-man)