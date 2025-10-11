FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10 WEEK SEVEN PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Belleville West 57, Alton 13

Edwardsville 35, O’Fallon 3

East St. Louis 55, Belleville East 7

Mascoutah 24, Civic Memorial 7

Triad 31, Jersey 14

Waterloo 43, Highland 14

Breese Central 31, Roxana 20

Freeburg 63, East Alton-Wood River 0

Columbia 7, Salem 6

Carlinville 43, Southwestern 10

Vandalia 56, Staunton 21

Calhoun 41, Carrollton 0

Greenfield Northwestern 36, Winchester West Central 6

Marquette Catholic 48, Madison 13

Marion 48, Collinsville 35

Mt. Vernon 62, Granite City 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 56, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 35

Cahokia 40, Centralia 8

Chester 38, Dupo 37

Trenton Wewclin 34, Red Bud 22

Metro-East Lutheran 70, Martinsville 40 (eight-man)

 