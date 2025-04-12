Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Friday, April 11, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FRIDAY, APRIL 11 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL Livermore, Calif. Granada 5, Edwardsville 0 Father McGivney Catholic 5, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3 Belleville West 11, Centralia 1 Mascoutah 5, Murphysboro 3 Piasa Southwestern 2, Hillsboro 0 Belleville East 13, Mt. Vernon 0 Marquette Catholic 10, Granite City 4 Breese Central 10, Salem 0 Columbia 5, Freeburg 4 Roxana 7, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0 Carlinville 2, Virden North Mac 1 Hardin Calhoun 4, Pawnee 1 SOFTBALL Edwardsville 2, Fishers, Ind., Hamilton Southeastern 1 Edwardsville 15, Shelbyville 6 Father McGivney Catholic 17, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 7 Collinsville 8, Breese Central 7 Mascoutah 6, Mt. Vernon 5 Columbia 11, Freeburg 1 Waterloo 10, Belleville West 9 Carrollton 11, Liberty 1 Carrollton 8, Hamilton 0 GIRLS SOCCER Belleville Althoff Catholic 2, Columbia 1 St. Charles East 2, Belleville East 0 Carbondale 4, Alton 1 Marquette Catholic 5, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 5, Mehlville 0 Collinsville 1, Cape Girardeau, Mo. Notre Dame Catholic 0 Father McGivney Catholic 10, Metro-East Lutheran 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Belleville Althoff Catholic 27-25, Collinsville 25-10 Edwardsville 25-25, St. Charles, Mo., Duchesne Catholic 22-11 Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 12-15 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) 15-18 Article continues after sponsor message Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, St. Charles, Mo., Duchesne Catholic 11-21 GIRLS LACROSSE Webster Groves 13, Belleville West 6 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals 2, Philadelphia Phillies 0 Cleveland Guardians 7, Kansas City Royals 0 Cincinnati Reds 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 3 Tampa Bay Rays 6, Atlanta Braves 0 San Francisco Giants 9, New York Yankees 1 (6 innings, rain) Washington Nationals 7, Miami Marlins 4 Chicago White Sox 11, Boston Red Sox 1 Houston Astros 14, Los Angeles Angels 3 Detroit Tigers 7, Minnesota Twins 6 Seattle Mariners 5. Texas Rangers 3 New York Mets 7, Sacramento Athletics 6 Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 0 Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles - postponed, rain NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Milwaukee Bucks 125, Detroit Pistons 119 Orlando Magic 129, Indiana Pacers 115 Atlanta Hawks 124, Philadelphia 76ers 110 Boston Celtics 130, Charlotte Hornets 94 Cleveland Cavaliers 108. New York Knicks 102 Chicago Bulls 119, Washington Wizards 89 Miami Heat 153, New Orleans Pelicans 104 Dallas Mavericks 124, Toronto Raptors 102 Minnesota Timberwolves 117, Brooklyn Nets 91 Denver Nuggets 117, Memphis Grizzlies 109 Oklahoma City Thunder 145, Utah Jazz 111 Phoenix Suns 117, San Antonio Spurs 98 Golden State Warriors 103, Portland Trail Blazers 86 Los Angeles Clippers 101, Sacramento Kings 100 Los Angeles Lakers 140, Houston Rockets 109 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Ottawa Senators 5, Montreal Canadiens 2 Detroit Red Wings 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (OT) Pittsburgh Penguins 4, New Jersey Devils 2 Edmonton Oilers 4, San Jose Sharks 2 Calgary Flames 4, Minnesota Wild 2 UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK THREE Birmingham Stallions 10, Arlington Renegades 9 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending