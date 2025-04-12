Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Friday, April 11, 2025
FRIDAY, APRIL 11 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BASEBALL
Livermore, Calif. Granada 5, Edwardsville 0
Father McGivney Catholic 5, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 3
Belleville West 11, Centralia 1
Mascoutah 5, Murphysboro 3
Piasa Southwestern 2, Hillsboro 0
Belleville East 13, Mt. Vernon 0
Marquette Catholic 10, Granite City 4
Breese Central 10, Salem 0
Columbia 5, Freeburg 4
Roxana 7, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0
Carlinville 2, Virden North Mac 1
Hardin Calhoun 4, Pawnee 1
SOFTBALL
Edwardsville 2, Fishers, Ind., Hamilton Southeastern 1
Edwardsville 15, Shelbyville 6
Father McGivney Catholic 17, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 7
Collinsville 8, Breese Central 7
Mascoutah 6, Mt. Vernon 5
Columbia 11, Freeburg 1
Waterloo 10, Belleville West 9
Carrollton 11, Liberty 1
Carrollton 8, Hamilton 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Belleville Althoff Catholic 2, Columbia 1
St. Charles East 2, Belleville East 0
Carbondale 4, Alton 1
Marquette Catholic 5, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 0
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 5, Mehlville 0
Collinsville 1, Cape Girardeau, Mo. Notre Dame Catholic 0
Father McGivney Catholic 10, Metro-East Lutheran 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville Althoff Catholic 27-25, Collinsville 25-10
Edwardsville 25-25, St. Charles, Mo., Duchesne Catholic 22-11
Edwardsville 25-25, Collinsville 12-15
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Saxony Lutheran (Jackson, Mo.) 15-18
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, St. Charles, Mo., Duchesne Catholic 11-21
GIRLS LACROSSE
Webster Groves 13, Belleville West 6
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals 2, Philadelphia Phillies 0
Cleveland Guardians 7, Kansas City Royals 0
Cincinnati Reds 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 3
Tampa Bay Rays 6, Atlanta Braves 0
San Francisco Giants 9, New York Yankees 1 (6 innings, rain)
Washington Nationals 7, Miami Marlins 4
Chicago White Sox 11, Boston Red Sox 1
Houston Astros 14, Los Angeles Angels 3
Detroit Tigers 7, Minnesota Twins 6
Seattle Mariners 5. Texas Rangers 3
New York Mets 7, Sacramento Athletics 6
Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles - postponed, rain
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Milwaukee Bucks 125, Detroit Pistons 119
Orlando Magic 129, Indiana Pacers 115
Atlanta Hawks 124, Philadelphia 76ers 110
Boston Celtics 130, Charlotte Hornets 94
Cleveland Cavaliers 108. New York Knicks 102
Chicago Bulls 119, Washington Wizards 89
Miami Heat 153, New Orleans Pelicans 104
Dallas Mavericks 124, Toronto Raptors 102
Minnesota Timberwolves 117, Brooklyn Nets 91
Denver Nuggets 117, Memphis Grizzlies 109
Oklahoma City Thunder 145, Utah Jazz 111
Phoenix Suns 117, San Antonio Spurs 98
Golden State Warriors 103, Portland Trail Blazers 86
Los Angeles Clippers 101, Sacramento Kings 100
Los Angeles Lakers 140, Houston Rockets 109
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Ottawa Senators 5, Montreal Canadiens 2
Detroit Red Wings 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (OT)
Pittsburgh Penguins 4, New Jersey Devils 2
Edmonton Oilers 4, San Jose Sharks 2
Calgary Flames 4, Minnesota Wild 2
UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK THREE
Birmingham Stallions 10, Arlington Renegades 9
