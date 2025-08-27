Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Aug. 26, 2025
Tigers win historic girls flag football opener, Piasa Birds, Jersey win in boys soccer,
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 26 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
Edwardsville 40, Mascoutah 0
BOYS SOCCER
MONDAY'S RESULT
Carlinville 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Piasa Southwestern 3, Carlyle 1
Jersey 9, Valmeyer 0
Highland 6, Granite City 1
Waterloo 3, Belleville East 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ROXANA INVITATIONAL --- GROUP STAGE
GROUP A
Dupo 27-15, Carrollton 25-25
Jersey 25-25, Marquette Catholic 15-15
Marquette Catholic 25-25, Dupo 14-15
Jersey 26-25, Carrollton 24-18
Carrollton 25-25, Marquette Catholic 16-19
Jersey 25-25, Dupo 10-9
GROUP D
Greenfield Northwestern 25-25, Madison 11-18
Roxana 25-25, Granite City 22-23
Roxana 25-25, Madison 9-11
Granite City 25-25, Greenfield Northwestern 19-27
Roxana 25-25, Greenfield Northwestern 23-19
Granite City 25-25, Madison 9-11
REGULAR SEASON
Waterloo 19-25-25, Freeburg 25-23-13
Mascoutah 25-25, Belleville West 16-17
Collinsville 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 14-21
Breese Central 26-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 24-21
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pittsburgh Pirates 8, St. Louis Cardinals 3
Boston Red Sox 5, Baltimore Orioles 0
Atlanta Braves 11, Miami Marlins 2
Cleveland Guardians 3, Tampa Bay Rays 0
New York Yankees 5, Washington Nationals 1
Minnesota Twins 7, Toronto Blue Jays 5
New York Mets 6, Philadelphia Phillies 5
Milwaukee Brewers 9, Arizona Diamondbacks 8
Kansas City Royals 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas Rangers 7, Los Angeles Angels 3
Colorado Rockies 6, Houston Astros 1
San Diego Padres 7, Seattle Mariners 6
San Francisco Giants 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Sacramento Athletics 7, Detroit Tigers 6 (10 innings)
Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Cincinnati Reds 3
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana Fever 95, Seattle Storm 75 (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Five points, nine rebounds, one assist. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Did not play, injury, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injury.)
Phoenix Mercury 92, Los Angeles Sparks 84
More like this: