Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Aug. 26, 2025 Tigers win historic girls flag football opener, Piasa Birds, Jersey win in boys soccer, TUESDAY, AUGUST 26 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL Edwardsville 40, Mascoutah 0 BOYS SOCCER MONDAY'S RESULT Carlinville 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0 TUESDAY'S RESULTS Piasa Southwestern 3, Carlyle 1 Jersey 9, Valmeyer 0 Highland 6, Granite City 1 Waterloo 3, Belleville East 1 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL ROXANA INVITATIONAL --- GROUP STAGE GROUP A Dupo 27-15, Carrollton 25-25 Jersey 25-25, Marquette Catholic 15-15 Marquette Catholic 25-25, Dupo 14-15 Jersey 26-25, Carrollton 24-18 Carrollton 25-25, Marquette Catholic 16-19 Jersey 25-25, Dupo 10-9 GROUP D Greenfield Northwestern 25-25, Madison 11-18 Article continues after sponsor message Roxana 25-25, Granite City 22-23 Roxana 25-25, Madison 9-11 Granite City 25-25, Greenfield Northwestern 19-27 Roxana 25-25, Greenfield Northwestern 23-19 Granite City 25-25, Madison 9-11 REGULAR SEASON Waterloo 19-25-25, Freeburg 25-23-13 Mascoutah 25-25, Belleville West 16-17 Collinsville 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 14-21 Breese Central 26-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 24-21 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Pittsburgh Pirates 8, St. Louis Cardinals 3 Boston Red Sox 5, Baltimore Orioles 0 Atlanta Braves 11, Miami Marlins 2 Cleveland Guardians 3, Tampa Bay Rays 0 New York Yankees 5, Washington Nationals 1 Minnesota Twins 7, Toronto Blue Jays 5 New York Mets 6, Philadelphia Phillies 5 Milwaukee Brewers 9, Arizona Diamondbacks 8 Kansas City Royals 5, Chicago White Sox 4 Texas Rangers 7, Los Angeles Angels 3 Colorado Rockies 6, Houston Astros 1 San Diego Padres 7, Seattle Mariners 6 San Francisco Giants 5, Chicago Cubs 2 Sacramento Athletics 7, Detroit Tigers 6 (10 innings) Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Cincinnati Reds 3 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Indiana Fever 95, Seattle Storm 75 (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Five points, nine rebounds, one assist. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Did not play, injury, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injury.) Phoenix Mercury 92, Los Angeles Sparks 84