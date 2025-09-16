Play It Again Sports Saturday, Sept. 13 and Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 Scoreboard Marquette Catholic, Althoff boys soccer post Monday wins, Edwardsville flag football remains unbeaten. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Carlyle 3, Metro-East Lutheran 2 Highland 6 Charleston 0 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1, Staunton 0 Marquette Catholic 2, Granite City 1 Belleville Althoff Catholic 3, Columbia 1 GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL Edwardsville 28, Belleville West 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Red Bud 25-25, DuQuoin 8-11 Waterloo 25-23-25, Trenton Wesclin 21-25-12 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Granite City 11-19 Columbia 25-14-25, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 16-25-23 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Cincinnati Reds 11, St. Louis Cardinals 6 Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 0 Atlanta Braves 11, Washington Nationals 3 Toronto Blue Jays 2, Tampa Bay Rays 1 (11 innings) Baltimore Orioles 4, Chicago White Sox 1 Minnesota Twins 7, New York Yankees 0 Houston Astros 6, Texas Rangers 3 Arizona Diamondbacks 8, San Francisco Giants 1 Philadelphia Phillies 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 5 (10 innings) NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK TWO Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, Houston Texans 19 Los Angeles Chargers 20, Las Vegas Raiders 9 SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD FOOTBALL FRIDAY'S RESULT Metro-East Lutheran 60, Champaign St. Thomas More 26 SATURDAY'S RESULTS Marquette Catholic 48, East Alton-Wood River 0 Belleville West 68, Normandy, Mo. 6 BOYS SOCCER Normal Community 6, Edwardsville 2 Salem 2, Freeburg 1 Father McGivney Catholic 4, Highland 0 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 8, Roxana 0 Carlyle 6, Greenville 0 Belleville Althoff Catholic 3, Triad 0 Columbia 5, Civic Memorial 1 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Edwardsville 25-25, Stewardson-Strasburg 10-16 Marquette Catholic 14-25-15, Greenville 25-13-6 Trenton Wesclin 25-25, Marquette Catholic 18-13 Trenton Wesclin 25-25, Cahokia 8-13 Jersey 25-25, White Hall North Greene 20-20 Greenfield Northwestern 25-21-15, East Alton-Wood River 14-25-8 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Lizton, Ind. Tri-Valley 21-19 White Hall North Greene 26-25, East Alton-Wood River 24-19 Greenville 25-25, Cahokia 14-7 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-19-15, Goshen, Ky. North Oldham 16-25-11 Article continues after sponsor message Edwardsville 23-25-15, Paducah, Ky. McCracken County 25-20-12 Jersey 25-25, Greenfield Northwestern 19-19 Mascoutah 2+-19-25, St. Louis Incarnate Word Academy Catholic 24-25-19 Wheaton St. Francis Catholic 25-25, Edwardsville 17-18 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 16-25-15. Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-20-12 St. Charles North 25-25, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 23-20 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Milwaukee Brewers 9, St. Louis Cardinals 8 (10 innings) Tampa Bay Rays 5, Chicago Cubs 4 Toronto Blue Jays 5, Baltimore Orioles 4 Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Washington Nationals 1 Miami Marlins 6, Detroit Tigers 4 (11 innings) New York Yankees 5, Boston Red Sox 3 Texas Rangers 3, New York Mets 2 Philadelphia Phillies 8, Kansas City Royals 6 Cleveland Guardians 3, Chicago White Sox 1 Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Minnesota Twins 2 (10 innings) Houston Astros 6, Atlanta Braves 2 San Diego Padres 11, Colorado Rockies 3 Los Angeles Dodgers 13, San Francisco Giants 7 Seattle Mariners 5, Los Angeles Angels 3 Sacramento Athletics 11, Cincinnati Reds 5 NCAA FOOTBALL BIG TEN CONFERENCE Illinois Fighting Illini 38, Western Michigan Broncos 0 Oregon Ducks 34, Northwestern Wildcats 14 USC Trojans 33, Purdue Boilermakers 17 MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE Buffalo Bulls 31, Kent State Golden Flashes 28 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Missouri Tigers 52, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 10 LSU Tigers 20, Florida Gators 10 Georgia Bulldogs 44, Tennessee Volunteers 41 (OT) Vanderbilt Commodores 31, South Carolina Gamecocks 7 Mississippi Rebels 41, Arkansas Razorbacks 35 OVC-BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Illinois State Redbirds 42, Eastern Illinois Panthers 30 Lindenwood Lions 35, Charleston Southern Buccaneers 28 SIU-Carbondale Salukis 37. Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks 10 Western Illinois Leathernecks 51, Valparaiso Crusaders 30 MAJORL LEAGUE SOCCER CF Montreal 0, St. Louis City SC 2 Atlanta United FC 4, Columbus Crew SC 5 FC Charlotte 3, Inter Miami CF 0 DC United 1, Orlando City SC 1 FC Cincinnati 2, Nashville SC 1 New England Revolution 1, Toronto FC 1 Chicago Fire FC 1, New York City FC 3 FC Dallas 2, FC Austin 0 San Jose Earthquakes FC 2, Los Angeles FC 4 Seattle Sounders FC 2, Los Angeles Galaxy FC 2 Colorado Rapids FC 2, Houston Dynamo FC 1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7, Philadelphia Union FC 0 Portland Timbers FC 2, New York Red Bulls FC 1 FC San Diego 1, Minnesota United FC 3 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! W/CJ: Catholic Children's Home, Blog Talk, and Earthtones! Trending