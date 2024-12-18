TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 56, GRANITE CITY 31: Collinsville took a 23-10 halftime lead, and went on to the win over longtime rival Granite City at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Donavan Coates led the Kahoks with 15 points, while Jace Wilkinson had 13 points, Stanley Carnahan had eight points, both Solomon Talbott and Evan Wilkinson had six points each, William Molton scored three points, and DeAndre Brown, Chase Reynolds, and Hunter Thorpe had two points apiece.

Collinsville is now 6-3, while the Warriors go to 2-7.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 60, HARDIN CALHOUN 55: Calhoun gave a very good accounting of themselves against the defending IHSA Class 1A champions before falling at West Central’s gym.

Lane Eilerman led the Warriors with 19 points, while Connor Longnecker added 12 points, Jak Graner had eight points, Jake Snyders scored three points, and Jack Zipprich, and Jack Webster had two points each.

The Cougars are now 8-1, while Calhoun is 3-2 overall.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 58, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 50: Southwestern got big games from Ian Brantley and Ryan Lowis, but couldn’t overcome Routt at home.

Brantley led the way for the Piasa Birds with 23 points, while Lowis added 11 points, Ike Austin had nine points, and Cason Robinson scored five points.

The Rockets remain unbeaten at 8-0, while Southwestern goes to 4-7.

In other games played on Tuesday, Civic Memorial won at Jacksonville 65-54, Mt. Olive defeated Dupo 51-37, New Athens won over Campbell Hill Trico 64-55, and Columbia won at Roxana 64-51.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 60, MT. OLIVE 26: Carlinville had little trouble in fending off Mt. Olive on Tuesday night.

Isabella Tiburzi led the Cavaliers with 13 points, with Jordyn Loveless adding 12 points, both Breley Wiser and Kaitlyn Reels had 11 points each, Hannah Gibson hit for nine points, and both Josie O’Brien and Paige Roberts had two points apiece.

Carlinville is now 9-2, while the Wildcats drop to 4-5,

TRIAD 63, COLLINSVILLE 50: Triad took a hard-fought win over Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Savannah Hildebrand had a big game for the Knights with 24 points, while Makenna Witham added 18 points, Delaney Hess had eight points, Addi Jones scored six points, both Erica Boyce and Alexia Metcalf had three points each, and Presley Thompson had a single point.

Karely Call led the Kahoks with 17 points, while Diamond Walker added 11 points.

Triad is now 9-2, while Collinsville goes to 7-4.

In other games played on Tuesday, Granite City won by forfeit over Rosati-Kain Catholic of south St. Louis City 2-0, Red Bud won at New Athens 62-35, and Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Metro-East Lutheran 41-8. A game scheduled for Tuesday between Hardin Calhoun at Edwardsville was cancelled. No makeup date has yet to be announced.

