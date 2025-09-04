WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 2, TRENTON WESCLIN 1: Michael Vogel and Bradley Tueth scored for Jersey, while Owen Ciaramitaro scored for Wesclin as the Panthers took the three points at home.

Brady Maxeiner had four saves in goal for Jersey, and Alex Dickey also had four saves for the Warriors.

The Panthers are now 4-0-0, while Wesclin is now 0-5-0.

CARLYLE 8, VALMEYER 3: Gavin Rau, Ripken Voelker, and Devin Phillips scored the goals as Carlyle took the three points at Valmeyer.

Tallen Jakimauskas had three saves in goals for the Pirates.

The Indians are now 3-2-0, while Valmeyer goes to 0-4-0.

COLUMBIA 3, MASCOUTAH 3: Chance Friedrich came up with a brace (two goals), and Owen Worcester also scored as Columbia and Mascoutah shared the points at Alumni Field.

Eli Thebeau had four saves in goal, as he and Zach Zerban shared time in the net for the Eagles.

Columbia is now 3-1-1, while the Indians go to 1-2-1.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 1, DESMET JESUIT 0: Jack Sorgea's second half strike was the only one of the game as Althoff won over DeSmet.

Preston Wiedower had seven saves for the Crusaders, who are now 4-1-0, while the Spartans are now 2-1-0.

In other games played on Wednesday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic got past Roxana 1-0, Waterloo won over Freeburg 2-0, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Centralia 3-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TRIAD 25-29, GRANITE CITY 21-27: Triad outlasted Granite City in two close sets at Granite City Memorial Gym.

Heidi Boehning served up 21 points, and also had 16 assists for the Knights, while Allison Adomas had 14 kills.

Triad is now 3-3, while the Warriors go to 1-3-1.

In other matches on Wednesday, Red Bud won at Roxana 25-14, 25-16, it was Waterloo winning over Okawville 25-18, 25-23, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Trenton Wesclin 25-11, 25-19.

In girls flag football, Edwardsville came from behind to defeat Belleville East 32-16, and in a girls tennis meet, Mascoutah won over visiting Granite City 7-2.

JERSEY ATHLETICS

JCMS Softball (8th) traveled to Edwardsville to play Lincoln Middle School and lost a close game with a final score of 11-12. Piper Wittman and Aria Forrester were 2-5 from the plate, with Aria collecting a double and a triple. Lana West and Holly Fry were 2-4, and Evelyn Hughes was 2-3.

JCHS Boys Golf traveled to Jacksonville and ended with a score of 185. Scores for Jersey included Michael Roberts 43, Hudson Schannot 46, Caden Klunk 47, Isaac Hackethal 49, Caden Darr 52, and Carter Kallal 54.

