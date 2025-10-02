WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 1 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: Will Rakers had a double brace (four goals), while Dedrick Amoussou, Lucas Roedl, Phillip Weiss, and Owen Weissert all scored in McGivney's win over Gibault at Bouse Road.

Patrick Gierer recorded the clean sheet for the Griffins, who are now 13-3-1, while the Hawks go to 4-10-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In the only match played on Wednesday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated East St. Louis 25-14, 25-12.

In a girls' tennis match, Edwardsville defeated Belleville West 7-2.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 3, LEBANON 0: Colsen Evans, Santi Torres, and Clayton Van Fossen were the goal scorers in Highland's home win over Lebanon.

Cameron Coziar had two saves in goal for the Bulldogs, who are now 14-4-0, while the Greyhounds slip to 13-4-0.

In other games played on Tuesday, Freeburg won at Roxana 9-0, Collinsville lost at St. Louis U. High 8-0, Hillsboro won over Trenton Wesclin 5-0, Chaminade College Prep Catholic of west St. Louis County took a 2-1 win over O'Fallon, Mascoutah got past Granite City 1-0, Breese Mater Dei Catholic took the Clinton County Derby over Breese Central 2-0, and Waterloo and Columbia ended in a 2-2 draw.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In the girls volleyball fixtures held on Tuesday, Edwardsville swept Alton 25-16, 25-16, Red Bud won over Sparta 25-9, 25-9, O'Fallon swept past Belleville West 25-19, 25-22, Collinsville slipped past Granite City 22-25, 25-22, 27-25, Triad won over Waterloo 15-25, 25-21, 25-23, Belleville Althoff Catholic won a Gateway Metro Conference won over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 25-8, 25-18, Waterloo Gibault Catholic took a 25-18, 25-14 win over Roxana, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic took a rivalry win over Breese Central 25-15, 29-31, 25-17.

In a girls' field hockey game played at Tiger Stadium, Edwardsville nipped Parkway South of west St. Louis County 2-1, and in girls' tennis, Alton took a 5-1 win over Granite City.

