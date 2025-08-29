BOYS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 3, HILLSBORO 0: Evan Feeny had all three goals in Highland's win over Hillsboro at home, while Cameron Coziar had only two saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Bulldogs are now 2-0-0, while the Hilltoppers open their season at 0-1-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, TRENTON WESCLIN 0: Both Will Rakers and Owen Weissert had braces (two goals each), while Dedrick Amoussou, Graham Baker, Patrick Gierer, Gus Range, and Tucker Sundberg also scored in McGivney's win at Weclin.

Gierer also was in goal to record the clean sheet. The Griffins go to 2-0-0, while the Warriors open the season 0-1-0.

In other boys soccer matches played on Thursday, Maryville Christian defeated Breese Central 7-0, Waterloo stopped Breese Mater Dei Catholic 5-0, in the group stage of the John Martin tournament in Wood River, Jersey defeated Roxana 10-2, while Carlyle won over East Alton-Wood River 6-0, in the Alton Invitational at Public School Stadium, Marquette Catholic won over Parkway North of Creve Coeur, Mo. 5-0, while Duchesne Catholic of St. Charles, Mo. topped Civic Memorial 2-0, Belleville West got past Mascoutah 1-0, and Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo., won at Edwardsville 7-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

COLLINSVILLE 25-26-25, HIGHLAND 19-28-16: Collinsville took charge in the third and final set to take the win over Highland at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Avery Johnson had eight kills for the Kahoks, while Jocelyn Johnson had four blocks, and Collinsville combined to serve up six aces.

The Kahoks are now 2-0, while the Bulldogs go to 1-1.

In other matches played on Thursday, Waterloo took a close three-set decision over O'Fallon 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, Columbia swept Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-17, 25-15, and Mascoutah won over Breese Central 14-25. 25-23, 29-27.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

In a girls flag football game played on Thursday, Mascoutah made their home debut a successful one at Alumni Field, defeating Belleville West 32-20.

OTHER JERSEY ROUNDUP

JCHS Boys Golf traveled to Civic Memorial and finished with a score of 190. Individual scores included Isaac Hackethal 43, Caden Klunk 46, Caden Darr 47, Michael Roberts and Carter Kallal 48, and Aden Brunaugh 61.

JCMS Softball (8th) traveled to O'Fallon Carriel and won 6-3. Sophie Herter picked up the win and went 2-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Aria Forrester was 2-4 with a double and Willow McNelly went 2-4 with 2 doubles.

