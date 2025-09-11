TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2025, PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 16-25-25. FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-14-18: Althoff rallied for a set down to take the Gateway Metro Conference win, dealing McGivney their first loss of the season.

Zoey Massengale served up 13 points and 10 aces for the Crusaders, while Katelyn Karban had 11 points and three aces, Reece Distler had 10 points and four aces, Distler also had 21 kills, and Arista Bunn had 28 assists.

Grace Weiser served up six points for the Griffins, while Mia Lieberman came up with 14 kills and four blocks, and Grace Nesbit had 22 assists.

Althoff is now 6-5, while McGivney goes to 7-1-2.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Edwardsville swept Collinsville 25-12, 25-17, Belleville East did the same to Belleville West 25-21, 25-17, O'Fallon did likewise to Alton 25-13, 25-11, Red Bud defeated Okawville 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, Marquette Catholic won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-22, 25-17, it was Breese Mater Dei Catholic winning over Waterloo 25-11, 25-17, and Columbia defeated East Alton-Wood River 25-4, 25-17.

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 4, HIGHLAND 2: Colby Wheat had a brace (two goals), while Caden Lutz and Brayden Litteken also scored in Triad's derby win at Highland.

Santi Torres and Colsen Evans scored for the Bulldogs, who got eight saves from Cameron Coziar in goal, while Damien Jordan made 11 saves for the Knights.

Triad is now 4-0-1, while Highland goes to 7-2-0.

MASCOUTAH 5, JERSEY 0: Gavin Christ came up with a brace (two goals), while Teagam Gist, Cal Gloeckner, and Miles Kuebler also scored as Mascoutah took the three points at home over Jersey.

Geo Sconyers made three saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Indians, who are now 5-2-1, while the Panthers go to 4-1-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Dax Ahlers, Tyler Birdsong, and Sam Medlin all had the strikes for Althoff in their Gateway Metro Conference win at Bouse Road.

Connor Morehouse only needed to make two saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Crusaders, who are now 7-2-1, while the Griffins are 3-3-0.

BELLEVILLE WEST 3, BELLEVILLE EAST 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, WEST WINS PENALTY KICK SHOOTOUT): Braden Missey had a brace (two goals), while Caleb Hagen also scored to give West the first leg of the Belleville Derby over East at Charlie Woodford Field in a penalty shootout after extra time failed to break the tie.

Reese Bargainer had five saves in goal for the Maroons, who are now 8-2-0,, while the Lancers go to 0=4=1.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Trenton Wesclin 5-0, Freeburg defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic. 2-0, Waterloo shut out Civic Memorial 3-0, Columbia won over Breese Central 9-0, O'Fallon's second-half penalty kick allowed the Panthers to win at Edwardsville 1-0, and Collinsville won at Alton 4-0.

TUESDAY JERSEY ATHLETICS

JCHS varsity tennis traveled to Triad and fought hard in every match with close scores but lost, 9-0.

JCHS boys' golf hosted EAWR. Scores for Jersey included Isaac Hackethal 40, Michael Roberts 41, Carter Kallal 43, Caden Klunk and Caden Darr 44, and Hudson Schannot 48.

JCHS JV/V soccer traveled to Mascoutah. The JV squad fell 0-3 to the Indians, while the Varsity team was defeated 0-5.

JCHS F/JV/V volleyball hosted Litchfield. The freshman volleyball team put up a strong fight but fell short in three sets. Set 1: 25-23, Set 2: 20-25, and Set 3: 10-15. The JV won in three sets. Set 1: 22-25, Set 2: 25-21, and Set 3: 15-10. The varsity won in two sets. Set 1: 25-21 and set 2: 25-16, bringing their record to 6-2 for the season.

WEDNESDAY JERSEY ATHLETICS

JCHS Cross Country traveled to Southwestern and took first place in both the girls and boys division. Special mentions include Amelia Jumper who was 1st overall for girls, and Taylor Woodring who secured 3rd place. Kaden Strohbeck came in 3rd place overall, followed by William Green who took home 4th place.

JCHS JV Boys Golf hosted Southwestern and defeated the Birds, 176-200. The top performers included Hayden Longley with a 41, Kaleb Johnson 43, Noah Burns 45, and Jagger Young 47.

JCHS Girls Golf hosted the CM Eagles and won 247-250. The top performers for Jersey included Kenzi Vandygriff and Lucy Wilson both with a 59.

JCHS Varsity Tennis hosted Waterloo and beat the Bulldogs, 6-3.

JCMS Baseball (7th) hosted Highland Knights but came up short in a tough 2-17 loss.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

COLUMBIA 6, GRANITE CITY 0: Chanse Friedich had a brace (two goals), while Luke Dewilde, Luke Klein, Caden Stanley, and Owen Worcester also scored as Columbia took the three points over Granite City at Gene Baker Field in the only match played on Wednesday.

Eli Thebeau had two saves in goal as he and Zach Zerban shared the clean sheet.

The Eagles are now 5-2-1, while the Warriors slipped to 1-5-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In the very light schedule played on Wednesday, Granite City swept Metro-East Lutheran 26-24, 25-20, Waterloo defeated Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym 25-16. 25-14, and Waterloo Gibault Catholic took a three-set win over Okawville 25-19, 17-25, 25-20.

