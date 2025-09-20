FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS WEEK FOUR FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

CARLINVILLE 40, STAUNTON 17: Joel White ran for three touchdowns, from two, three, and seven yards, while Tristan Thompson scored twice as Carlinville rallied from a 17-7 deficit to win at Staunton.

Kip Reels threw for two scores – 18 yards to Thompson, and three yards to Tate Duckles – and Thompson also ran in from 23 yards. Nate Oller had touchdown runs of 44 and 64 yards for the Bulldogs, while Carter Legendre kicked a 35-yard field goal.

Both the Cavaliers and Staunton are now 3-1,

CALHOUN 66, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 0: Jake Brannan scored on runs of 23 and 21 yards, along with a 40-yard interception return, and seven other players also scored in Calhoun’s win over North Greene.

The Warriors are 4-0, while the Spartans go to 0-4.

MARION 56, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25; Steven Brown ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns, of three and 44 yards, while Jayden Ellington was 11-of-19 passing for 167 yards and a 65-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Watkins, but Althoff lost for the second straight week, this time to Marion at George Martz Field.

Watkins caught three passes for 91 yards and his touchdown, while Austin Wilkinson kicked a 28-yard field goal for the Crusaders.

The Wildcats are now 3-1, while Althoff is now 2-2.

CAHOKIA 52, CARBONDALE 12: Machal Henderson ran for 79 yards, while Cahokia ran as a team for 217 yards, Nigel Gooden was nine-of-14 passing for 184 yards, and Donald Collier, Jr. caught three passes for 114 yards in the Comanches’ comprehensive win over Carbondale

Cahokia is now 3-1, while the Terriers go to 1-3.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 43, PLEASANT HILL 8: Carter Murphy had touchdown runs of 12 and nine yards, Ty Bowman threw two touchdown passes, 26 yards to Jason Hoots, and 70 yards to Richard Ross, and Kayden Robert ran in from two and eight yards in Greenfield’s win over Pleasant Hill.

The Tigers are now 2-2, while the Wolves are 0-4.

MASCOUTAH 24, WATERLOO 19: Sean Murphy ran for 167 yards and had a 34-yard touchdown run, Jack Hilgendorf was six-of-11 passing for 78 yards and Jordan Beck hauled in two passes for 36 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown pass from Hilgendorf, as Mascoutah built a 21-0 first-quarter lead, then held off Waterloo at Alumni Field.

Both the Indians and Bulldogs are 2-2,

HIGHLAND 68, JERSEY 21: Trevor Tucker ran for 38 yards for Jersey, while Andrew Koenig was 12-of-16 passing for 241 yards and two touchdowns, and Abe Kribs caught four balls for 164 yards as Highland had a big win over the Panthers at home in the opening game of the final season of the Mississippi Valley Conference

The Bulldogs are now2-1m while Jersey goes to 1-2.

TRIAD 28, CIVIC MEMORIAL 27: Jacob Odle had a big day rushing for Triad, going for 131 yards, and also had a 39-yard pass reception, while John Holloway was four-of-nine passing for 76 yards as Triad nipped CM at Knights Stadium.

The Knights are now 2-2, with the Eagles going to 1-3.

In other games played on Friday, Carrollton got past Winchester West Central 15-12, Columbia squeezed past Roxana 34-29, Salem won over East Alton-Wood River 56-0, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Harrisburg 52-21, Dupo edged Trenton Wesclin 20-13 Belleville East won at O’Fallon 23-0, Red Bud got past Carlyle 25-20, Moweaqua Central A&M won over Madison 48-24, Vandalia defeated Piasa Southwestern 48-0, Breese Centra won at home over Freeburg 49-0, Collinsville made it two close wins in a row, beating out Mt. Vernon 28-23, East St. Louis gained their first win over season, winning at Alton 60-6, Centralia won over visiting Granite City 42-6, Edwardsville took their first win of the season, defeating Belleville West 48-30, and in the eight-man game of the week, Metro-East Lutheran went to 4-0 for the first time ever, winning over Farmer City Bue Ridge 67-8.

