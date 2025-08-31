FRIDAY-SATURDAY, AUGUST 29-30 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 19, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 0: Carter Murphey ran for 79 yards, while quarterback Ty Bowman went five-for-eight passing for 61 yards and another touchdown, and Jason Hoots caught a 41-yard touchdown pass in Greenfield's opening day win at Routt.

Kayden Roberts had two touchdown runs of three and 38 yards in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The Tigers open the season 1-0, while the Rockets are 0-1.

In the only other game played on Saturday night, Highland opened its season with a 50-27 win at Jacksonville.

BOYS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 3, LITCHFIELD 0: Elliott Alexander's brace (two goals), and Evan Feeny's strike gave Highland the win over Litchfield in a tournament at Virden North Mac.

Cameron Coziar had two saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

The Purple Panthers are now 1-1-1.

HIGHLAND 10, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 0: In the final, Feeny and Drew Jansen had braces (two goals each), while Alexander, Colson Evans, Nolan Frey, Shafer Hunn, Marley Lawson, Owen Steinbeck, and Braeshaun Wyatt all scored in Highland's rout of the hosts.

Coziar didn't have to make a save to record the 45-minute clean sheet, the game was terminated at halftime due to the nine-goal rule.

The Bulldogs are now 4-0-0, while the Panthers slip to 0-4-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, SPRINGFIELD 0: At Bob Goalby Field in Belleville West, Brendan Kayser and Tucker Sundberg scored in the first half to give McGivney the three points over Springfield.

Patrick Gierer made eight saves in goal to give the Griffins the clean sheet. McGivney is now 3-0-0, while the Senators go to 1-2-0.

MASCOUTAH 1, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Teagan Gist had the only goal of the match in the second hall to give Mascoutah the three points over Althoff at Bob Goalby Field.

Garen Dunlap had eight saves in goal for the Indians to record the clean sheet. Mascoutah is now 1-2-0, while the Crusaders are 1-2-0.

In the Alton Invitational semifinals, Belleville West won over Marquette Catholic 4-2, while Alton won the second semifinal over Duchesne Catholic of St. Charles, Mo., 4-1.

In the consolation semifinals, Marion got past Civic Memorial 6-2, while Jacksonville defeated Parkway North 3-1. In the seventh-place game, the Eagles won over the Vikings 4-2, while the Crimsons took fifth place over the Wildcats 5-0.

In the third-place game, the Explorers won over the Pioneers 2-1, while the Maroons won the final over the Redbirds 3-0.

In the semifinals of the Route 66 tournament at Loveless Park in Carlinville, the host Cavaliers won their semifinal match over Lincoln 3-0, then won the final over Athens 6-0.

In other games played on Saturday, Columbia won twice in a tournament at Peoria Christian, defeating Crossroads Christian of Mineral Point, Mo. 7-0, then won over Christian Community o Tennessee 4-1, and Maryville Christian shut out Trenton Wesclin 4-0 at Belleville Township Stadium.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

In opening volleyball tournaments over the weekend, on Friday, in a tournament in New Athens, Red Bud defeated Steeleville 21-8, 21-1, Trenton Wesclin won over the host Yellow Jackets 21-7. 21-14, the Musketeers won over Marissa-Coulterville 21-20, 21-11, the Warriors defeated Lebanon 21-6, 21-7, Okawville won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 21-19, 21-9, with the Hawks bouncing right back to win over New Athens 21-19, 21-8, Campbell Hill Trico defeated the Meteors 21-9, 21-17, and the Rockets won over the Greyhounds 21-18, 21-2.

In a tournament at the Chesterfield Sports Association complex in west St. Louis County, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Ladue, Mo., Horton Watkins 25-15. 25-13, St. Joseph's Academy Catholic won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-21, 25-18, Belleville West won over Union, Mo. 25-11. 23-25, 15-8, but bounced back to take a 25-22, 25-22 win over the Crusaders, Belleville East defeated Webster Groves, Mo. 25-21, 15-25, 15-12, and the St. Louis Home School Patriots won over the Knights 25-21, 12-25, 15-13,

At the Springfield Lutheran tournament, Springfield won over Triad 25-21, 25-20, while Petersburg PORTA defeated Metro-East Lutheran 25-19,25-23.

SATURDAYS RESULTS

In the New Athens tournament, Red Bud won over Farina South Central 21-12, 21-11, Okawville defeated Wesclin 21-16, 15-21, 16-14, Marissa-Coulterville took out Farina South Central 21-10, 21-7, the Meteors won over Steeleville 24-22, 21-7, New Athens won over Lebanon 21-9, 21-12, the Warriors got past Waterloo Gibault Catholic 21-18, 15-21, 15-8, Red Bud won over Trico 21-14, 21-11, the Hawks won a close match over the Meteors 21-19, 18-21, 15-11, the Rockets took the Musketeers 21-17, 21-19, and Gibault won over the Greyhounds 21-2, 21-11.

Over in the Chesterfield Sports Complex tournament in West County, St. Joseph's won over Belleville West 25-19, 25-19, Columbia, Mo. Rock Bridge won over Belleville East 16-25.25-17, 15-8, Mater Dei took a 25-20, 25-15 win over the Bruins, the Lancers won over the Patriots 27-25, 25-23, 25-18. Rockwood Summit of Fenton, Mo., won over Belleville West 28-26, 25-18, 25-9. Althoff won over Blair Oaks, Mo. 25-13, 25-7, Columbia won over St. Joe's 27-25, 24-26, 25-4, Rock Bridge won over West 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, it was Mater Dei over Summit 25-7. 25-17, Wentzville, Mo. North Point defeated the Crusaders 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, and Columbia won over East 25-17, 25-19.

In a tournament played at Windsor High in Imperial, Mo., the host Owls won over Cahokia 25-10, 25-8m Pacific, Mo. won over Alton 25=17, 25-14, Cape Girardeau, Mo. Notre Dame Catholic split with Alton, Notre Dame winning the first set 27-25, with the Redbirds taking the second set 25-23, Hermann, Mo. won over Alton, 25-15, 25-23, Orchard Farm, Mo. defeated Cahokia 25-10, 25-18, and the Redbirds defeated the Comanches 25-11, 25-16, while Orchard Farm won over Alton 25-20, 26-24.

In the Springfield Lutheran tournament, Triad won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-16, 25-15, while in a regular season contest, Ste. Genevieve, Mo. won over Waterloo 25-18, 25-11.

