FRIDAY-SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12-13 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 60, ST. THOMAS MORE 26

In other games played over the weekend, in an eight-man game played on Friday night, Metro-East Lutheran ran its record to 3-0 with a 60-26 win at Champaign St. Thomas More.

Lee Watson ran 24 times for 224 yards and two touchdowns for MELHS, and Abe Oberhauser rushed 11 times for 123 yards and three scores. Oberhauser was 6-10 passing for 100 yards and two scored and Ben Schilbe was 6 of 9 for 104 yards and a touchdown.

BELLEVILLE WEST 68. NORMANDY, MO. 6: Devonde Taylor ran for 90 yards, quarterback Caiden Capel was four-of-five passing for 63 yards and three touchdowns, and Nick Hankins caught two passes for 29 yards as Belleville West easily won at Normandy in north St. Louis County.

The Maroons are now 2-1, while the Vikings are 0-3.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

In a result from Wednesday, Sept. 10, Edwardsville used an early goal by Jaylinn Bell to win its home opener at Tiger Stadium in a 1-0 win over Oakville of south St. Louis County, then on Friday, the Tigers got goals from Bell, Leah Gaughan, Jaysa Altenbaumer, and Hannah Feather to defeat Pattonville in Maryland Height, Mo., in northwest St. Louis County, 4-0.

The Tigers are now 3-4-0 for the season.

BOYS SOCCER

In the results from Saturday, Normal Community scored six unanswered goals in the second half to defeat Edwardsville 6-2 Salem defeated Freeburg 2-1, Father McGivney Catholic won over Highland 4-0, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Roxana 8-0, Carlyle shut out Greenville 6-0, Belleville Althoff Catholic upended Triad 3-0, and Columbia won over Civic Memorial 5-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

In Friday results from tournaments involving area schools, Rockwood Marquette won over Mascoutah 25-16. 24-26, 25-18, the Indians bounced back to win over Springfield, Mo., Kickapoo 25-17, 26-24, Civic Memorial won over Hillsboro 16-25, 25-22, 15-5, Father McGivney Catholic won three matches on the day, defeating Edinburg 25-16, 23-25, 15-13. winning over Franklin South County 25-9, 25-17, and taking a 25-11, 25-14 decision over Litchfield, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Effingham 25-22, 17-25, 25-8, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over North Oldham of Goshen, Ky. 25-11, 25-21, Collinsville won over St. Louis Notre Dame Catholic 21-25. 25-20, 15-8, Castle, Ind. defeated Edwardsville 25-15, 25-21, Chatham Glenwood won a close decision over Mater Dei 26-24, 15-25, 25-23, Edwardsville bounced back to win over Hermann, Mo. 25-20, 25-16, and Greenwood, Ind. Center Grove won over Althoff 25-15, 25-19

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

In Saturday's results, again from tournaments involving area school, Edwardsville won over Stewardson-Strasburg 25-10, 25-16, Marquette Catholic came from behind to win over Greenville 14-25, 25-13,15-6. Trenton Wesclin won twice, taking a 25-18, 25-13 win over Marquette, and a 25-8, 25-13 win over Cahokia, Jersey won over White Hall North Greene 25-20, 25-20, Greenfield Northwestern won over East Alton-Wood River 25-14, 21-25, 15-8, Mater Dei won over Tri-Valley of Lizton, Ind. 25-21, 25-19. North Greene won over EAWR 26-24, 25-19, Greenville won over Cahokia 25-14, 25-7, Althoff won over North Oldham 25-16, 19-25, 15-11, Edwardsville got past McCracken County of Paducah, Ky. 23-25, 25-20. 15-12, Jersey won over Greenfield 25-19, 25-19. Mascoutah won over Incarnate Word Academy Catholic of north St. Louis County 26-24, 19-25, 25-19, Wheaton St. Francis Catholic defeated Edwardsville 25-17, 25-18, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic won over Althoff 16-25, 25-20, 15-12, and St. Charles North defeated Mater Dei 25-23, 25-20.

BOYS GOLF

Edwardsville posted a score of 622 and Alton High a 663 over the two days at the Craig Dixon Invite on Friday, Sept. 12 and Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Mattoon.

Marquette Catholic finished with a team score of 647.

Marquette reported the following scores:

Carson Jones (SR): 77 | 78 | 155

Henry Freihoff (SR): 77 | 83 | 160

Andrew Belden (SR): 84 | 82 | 166

Sam Jun (SO): 80 | 89 | 169

Hubert Allen (JR): 84 | 86 | 170

Chase Pruitt (JR): 91 | 90 | 180

JERSEY ATHLETICS

WEEKEND

JCHS football hosted Harrisburg Friday night, defeating the Bulldogs with a final score of 45-14.

JCHS Varsity Volleyball traveled to the EA-WR Tournament. The Lady Panthers beat North Greene and Greenfield in two sets to advance to the championship game. They earned 2nd place after three hard fought sets against Wesclin. Lauryn Turpin and Hope Buttry earned All Tournament Team recognition.

JCHS JV Football traveled to Harrisburg and lost to the Bulldogs 40-0.