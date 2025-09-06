Play It Again Sports General Scoreboard - Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 Edwardsville volleyball, Althoff soccer post wins, Cards fall. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Belleville Althoff Catholic 4, Quincy 1 Lebanon 3, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1 Mascoutah 0, Chicago Von Steuben 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Columbia 25-25, Bloomington 14-17 Edwardsville 25-25, Decatur Eisenhower 14-7 Mascoutah 25-25, Edwardsville JV 15-11 O'Fallon 25-25, Lincoln 13-20 New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 20-25-15, Freeburg 25-20-10 Breese Central 25-19-17, Washington 18-25-15 Freeburg 25-25, Nashville 20-20 Breese Central 25-25, Edwardsville 23-15 Columbia 25-25, Lincoln 14-22 Mascoutah 25-25, Pleasant Plains 15-13 O'Fallon 25-25, Bloomington 12-16 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL San Francisco Giants 8, St. Louis Cardinals 2 Chicago Cubs 11, Washington Nationals 5 Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit Tigers 5 Milwaukee Brewers 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 New York Mets 5, Cincinnati Reds 4 Baltimore Orioles 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 Toronto Blue Jays 7, New York Yankees 1 Philadelphia Phillies 9, Miami Marlins 3 Atlanta Braves 4, Seattle Mariners 1 Cleveland Guardians 7, Tampa Bay Rays 1 Kansas City Royals 2, Minnesota Twins 1 Texas Rangers 4, Houston Astros 3 (12 innings) Colorado Rockies 3, San Diego Padres 9 Sacramento Athletics 10, Los Angeles Angels 4 Arizona Diamondbacks 10, Boston Red Sox 5 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK ONE NFL KICKOFF 2025 PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE TV SAO PAULO GAME AT CORINTHIANS ARENA, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL Los Angeles Chargers 27, Kansas City Chiefs 21 NCAA FOOTBALL MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE Maryland Terrapins 20, Northern Illinois Huskies 9 BIG TEN CONFERENCE Article continues after sponsor message Northwestern Wildcats 42, Western Illinois Leathernecks 7 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Atlanta Dream 104, Los Angeles Sparks 85 Indiana Fever 97, Chicago Sky 77 (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Nine points, three rebounds, one assist. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Injured, did not play, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season.) New York Liberty 84, Seattle Storm 76 FIFA WORLD SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP NORTH AMERICAN 2026 QUALIFYING UEFA --- EUROPE Faroe Islands 0, Croatia 1 Greece 5, Belarus 1 Iceland 5, Azerbaijan 0 Italy 5, Estonia 0 Switzerland 4, Kosovo 0 Ukraine 0, France 2 Denmark 0, Scotland 0 Moldova 0, Israel 4 Montenegro 0, Czechia 2 Slovenia 2, Sweden 2 CAF --- AFRICA South Sudan 1, Democratic Republic of Congo 4 Somalia 0, Guinea 3 Kenya 1, Gambia 3 Namibia 1, Malawi 2 Djibouti 0, Burkina Faso 6 Lesotho 0, South Africa 3 Benin 1, Zimbabwe 0 Congo 1, Tanzania 1 Uganda 5, Mozambique 0 Egypt 2, Ethiopia 0 Senegal 2, Sudan 0 Mauritania 2, Togo 0 Morocco 5, Niger 0 Ivory Coast 1, Burundi 0 CONCACAF --- NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN Bermuda 0, Jamaica 4 Haiti 0, Honduras 0 Trinidad And Tobago 0, Curacao 0 Nicaragua 1, Costa Rica 1 CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 14 Ottawa RedBlacks 34, British Columbia Lions 33 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending