Play It Again Sports General Scoreboard - Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
Edwardsville volleyball, Althoff soccer post wins, Cards fall.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BOYS SOCCER
Belleville Althoff Catholic 4, Quincy 1
Lebanon 3, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1
Mascoutah 0, Chicago Von Steuben 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Columbia 25-25, Bloomington 14-17
Edwardsville 25-25, Decatur Eisenhower 14-7
Mascoutah 25-25, Edwardsville JV 15-11
O'Fallon 25-25, Lincoln 13-20
New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 20-25-15, Freeburg 25-20-10
Breese Central 25-19-17, Washington 18-25-15
Freeburg 25-25, Nashville 20-20
Breese Central 25-25, Edwardsville 23-15
Columbia 25-25, Lincoln 14-22
Mascoutah 25-25, Pleasant Plains 15-13
O'Fallon 25-25, Bloomington 12-16
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
San Francisco Giants 8, St. Louis Cardinals 2
Chicago Cubs 11, Washington Nationals 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit Tigers 5
Milwaukee Brewers 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2
New York Mets 5, Cincinnati Reds 4
Baltimore Orioles 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 1
Toronto Blue Jays 7, New York Yankees 1
Philadelphia Phillies 9, Miami Marlins 3
Atlanta Braves 4, Seattle Mariners 1
Cleveland Guardians 7, Tampa Bay Rays 1
Kansas City Royals 2, Minnesota Twins 1
Texas Rangers 4, Houston Astros 3 (12 innings)
Colorado Rockies 3, San Diego Padres 9
Sacramento Athletics 10, Los Angeles Angels 4
Arizona Diamondbacks 10, Boston Red Sox 5
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK ONE
NFL KICKOFF 2025 PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE TV
SAO PAULO GAME AT CORINTHIANS ARENA, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Los Angeles Chargers 27, Kansas City Chiefs 21
NCAA FOOTBALL
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
Maryland Terrapins 20, Northern Illinois Huskies 9
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Northwestern Wildcats 42, Western Illinois Leathernecks 7
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Atlanta Dream 104, Los Angeles Sparks 85
Indiana Fever 97, Chicago Sky 77 (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Nine points, three rebounds, one assist. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Injured, did not play, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season.)
New York Liberty 84, Seattle Storm 76
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
FIFA WORLD CUP NORTH AMERICAN 2026 QUALIFYING
UEFA --- EUROPE
Faroe Islands 0, Croatia 1
Greece 5, Belarus 1
Iceland 5, Azerbaijan 0
Italy 5, Estonia 0
Switzerland 4, Kosovo 0
Ukraine 0, France 2
Denmark 0, Scotland 0
Moldova 0, Israel 4
Montenegro 0, Czechia 2
Slovenia 2, Sweden 2
CAF --- AFRICA
South Sudan 1, Democratic Republic of Congo 4
Somalia 0, Guinea 3
Kenya 1, Gambia 3
Namibia 1, Malawi 2
Djibouti 0, Burkina Faso 6
Lesotho 0, South Africa 3
Benin 1, Zimbabwe 0
Congo 1, Tanzania 1
Uganda 5, Mozambique 0
Egypt 2, Ethiopia 0
Senegal 2, Sudan 0
Mauritania 2, Togo 0
Morocco 5, Niger 0
Ivory Coast 1, Burundi 0
CONCACAF --- NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN
Bermuda 0, Jamaica 4
Haiti 0, Honduras 0
Trinidad And Tobago 0, Curacao 0
Nicaragua 1, Costa Rica 1
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 14
Ottawa RedBlacks 34, British Columbia Lions 33
More like this: