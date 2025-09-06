FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Belleville Althoff Catholic 4, Quincy 1

Lebanon 3, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1

Mascoutah 0, Chicago Von Steuben 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Columbia 25-25, Bloomington 14-17

Edwardsville 25-25, Decatur Eisenhower 14-7

Mascoutah 25-25, Edwardsville JV 15-11

O'Fallon 25-25, Lincoln 13-20

New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 20-25-15, Freeburg 25-20-10

Breese Central 25-19-17, Washington 18-25-15

Freeburg 25-25, Nashville 20-20

Breese Central 25-25, Edwardsville 23-15

Columbia 25-25, Lincoln 14-22

Mascoutah 25-25, Pleasant Plains 15-13

O'Fallon 25-25, Bloomington 12-16

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

San Francisco Giants 8, St. Louis Cardinals 2

Chicago Cubs 11, Washington Nationals 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit Tigers 5

Milwaukee Brewers 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

New York Mets 5, Cincinnati Reds 4

Baltimore Orioles 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 1

Toronto Blue Jays 7, New York Yankees 1

Philadelphia Phillies 9, Miami Marlins 3

Atlanta Braves 4, Seattle Mariners 1

Cleveland Guardians 7, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Kansas City Royals 2, Minnesota Twins 1

Texas Rangers 4, Houston Astros 3 (12 innings)

Colorado Rockies 3, San Diego Padres 9

Sacramento Athletics 10, Los Angeles Angels 4

Arizona Diamondbacks 10, Boston Red Sox 5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK ONE

NFL KICKOFF 2025 PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE TV

SAO PAULO GAME AT CORINTHIANS ARENA, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL

Los Angeles Chargers 27, Kansas City Chiefs 21

NCAA FOOTBALL

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Maryland Terrapins 20, Northern Illinois Huskies 9

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Northwestern Wildcats 42, Western Illinois Leathernecks 7

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta Dream 104, Los Angeles Sparks 85

Indiana Fever 97, Chicago Sky 77 (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: Nine points, three rebounds, one assist. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Injured, did not play, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season.)

New York Liberty 84, Seattle Storm 76

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

FIFA WORLD CUP NORTH AMERICAN 2026 QUALIFYING

UEFA --- EUROPE

Faroe Islands 0, Croatia 1

Greece 5, Belarus 1

Iceland 5, Azerbaijan 0

Italy 5, Estonia 0

Switzerland 4, Kosovo 0

Ukraine 0, France 2

Denmark 0, Scotland 0

Moldova 0, Israel 4

Montenegro 0, Czechia 2

Slovenia 2, Sweden 2

CAF --- AFRICA

South Sudan 1, Democratic Republic of Congo 4

Somalia 0, Guinea 3

Kenya 1, Gambia 3

Namibia 1, Malawi 2

Djibouti 0, Burkina Faso 6

Lesotho 0, South Africa 3

Benin 1, Zimbabwe 0

Congo 1, Tanzania 1

Uganda 5, Mozambique 0

Egypt 2, Ethiopia 0

Senegal 2, Sudan 0

Mauritania 2, Togo 0

Morocco 5, Niger 0

Ivory Coast 1, Burundi 0

CONCACAF --- NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN

Bermuda 0, Jamaica 4

Haiti 0, Honduras 0

Trinidad And Tobago 0, Curacao 0

Nicaragua 1, Costa Rica 1

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 14

Ottawa RedBlacks 34, British Columbia Lions 33

