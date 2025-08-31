FRIDAY, AUGUST 29 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS WEEK ONE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

O'FALLON 24, TRIAD 8: Jesse Flores caught three passes for 31 yards, Almanzo Jackson ran for 837 yards and two touchdowns, and Gunner Hoffman was three-of-six passing for 58 yards in O'Fallon's win over Triad at Knights Stadium,

Brady Bohnenstiehl ran for 17 yards for the Knights, while Brody Hasquin was two-of-eight passing for 19 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers open up 1-0, while Triad starts off 0-1.

CALHOUN 42, CONCORD TRIOPIA 0: Calhoun shut out Triopia 42-0 in a dominant season opener Friday night, Aug. 29, 2025, at Calhoun High School.

Calhoun scored early and often, building a 21-0 halftime lead before extending the advantage in the third quarter. The Cougars put the game away with four unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter, while the defense held Triopia scoreless throughout the contest.

The scoring began in the first quarter when Jake Brannan broke free for a 29-yard touchdown run, followed by a 16-yard rushing touchdown from Will Lorton. Jack Goode converted both extra-point attempts.

Just before halftime, Brannan punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to give Calhoun a commanding 21-0 lead.

The third quarter was highlighted by an 83-yard kickoff return touchdown from Lorton, further energizing the home crowd. Goode added a 30-yard touchdown run, and Lorton caught a touchdown pass from Earl Elmore to complete the scoring.

Goode successfully kicked all six extra points for Calhoun.

Earl Elmore was six-of-nine passing for 62 yards and two touchdowns, while Jacob Brannan ran for 75 yards and two scores, and Will Lorton had three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown in Calhoun's opening win over Triopia.

Triopia was unable to generate any offense, finishing the game without a point.

VANDALIA 51, CARLIVILLE 33: Vandalia edged Carlinville 51-33 in a South Central Football game Friday night.

The game, played at Vandalia, featured a high-scoring affair with Vandalia accumulating 555 total yards, including 277 rushing and 278 passing yards. Carlinville managed 348 total yards, with 73 rushing and 275 passing.

Carlinville struck first in the opening quarter on a 5-yard run by Kip Reels, followed by a successful kick from Joel White with 6:51 remaining. Vandalia responded before the quarter ended with a 31-yard field goal by Cole Durbin.

In the second quarter, Vandalia pulled ahead as Kohnor Depew scored on a 15-yard run, and later caught a 76-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Casey. Carlinville answered with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Reels to Tate Duckels but failed on the two-point conversion.

The third quarter saw multiple lead changes. Vandalia’s Casey broke free for a 67-yard touchdown run, but Carlinville’s Duckels caught two long touchdown passes from Reels, including one for 71 yards. Vandalia countered with a 1-yard run by Dillon Hinton and a 57-yard touchdown reception by Depew from Casey.

Vandalia extended its lead in the fourth quarter with two rushing touchdowns by Casey and another long touchdown catch by Depew. Carlinville added a late touchdown pass from Peyton Gilpin to Carter Zilm but failed on the two-point run.

Statistical leaders for Vandalia included Andrew Casey, who completed 12 of 17 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns while rushing seven times for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Kohnor Depew had eight receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown. Dillon Hinton led the rushing attack with 135 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown.

Carlinville’s offense was led by quarterback Kip Reels, who accounted for multiple passing touchdowns to Tate Duckels, who caught three touchdown passes in the game.

NEWTON 35, CIVIC MEMORIAL 21: Evan Sturgeon ran for 79 yards, while Luke Clouser was 13-of-25 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and Grant Farrell had five catches for 62 yards in CM's opening loss at Newton.

Newton is 1-0, while CM starts off 0-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 40, MASCOUTAH 21: Caiden Capel had a big second half for West, rushing for touchdowns of 10, five, and 23 yards, as the Maroons won their opener over Mascoutah at Bob Goalby Field.

Jack Hilgendorf was 16-of-26 passing for 187 yards and a touchdown, while Sean Murphy ran for 168 yards and a touchdown, and Ben Paddock had three receptions for 66 yards.

West starts off 1-0, while the Indians are 0-1.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 30, ALTON 13: Jayden Ellington ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns, while Stevem Brown ran for 108 yards, and caught five passes for 51 yards and two more touchdowns, also running for a third score, in Althoff's season-opening win over Alton at George Martz Field.

Ellington was also 14-of-16 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown, while Jamal Rounds had a 39-yard touchdown catch for the Redbirds.

The Crusaders open up 1-0, while Alton is 0-1.

In other season openers played on Friday, Peotone won at Granite City 40-7, Marquette Catholic won over St. Charles, Mo., Duchesne Catholic 56-7, Cahokia won over Lutheran St. Charles in St. Peters, Mo. 38-7, Staunton defeated Piasa Southwestern 20-8, Belleville East won at Collinsville 40-6, Waterloo took a win over Mt. Vernon 34-17, Chatham Glenwood won at Edwardsville 39-31, Dupo won at Bayless in south St. Louis County 31-28, Breese Central defeated Effingham 42-7, Chester won over East Alton-Wood River 55-0, Columbia nipped Breese Mater Dei Catholic 23-22, Pinckneyville won over Red Bud 22-6, and Mt. Sterling Brown County defeated Carrollton 28-7.

