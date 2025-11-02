SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FIRST ROUND FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Stockton 26, Galena 0

Heyworth 21, Princeville 14

Clifton Central 24, Knoxville 6

Dwight 29, Rushville-Industry 28

Kewanee Wethersfield 31, Toulon Stark County 8

Mackinaw Deer Creek 52, Chicago Crane 31

Lena-Winslow 48, Forreston 22

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22, Ottawa Marquette Catholic 16

Calhoun 48, Villa Grove 6

Greenfield Northwestern 48, Sesser Valier 14

Casey-Westfield 38, Bridgeport Red Hill 0

Nokomis 28, Tuscola 19

Camp Point Central 44, Winchester West Central 0

Mt. Sterling Brown County 48, Athens 0

Dupo 28, Catlin Salt Fork 7

Carrollton 28, Fithian Oakwood 14

CLASS 2A

Taylor Ridge Rockridge 58, Carthage Illini West 12

Downs Tri-Valley 44, Chicago Richards 0

Seneca 35, Port Byron Riverdale 21

Wilmington 70, Hamilton West Hancock 8

El Paso-Gridley 42, Chicago Marshall 20

Sterling Newman Central Catholic 43, Colfax Ridgeview 8

Farmington 10, Lanark Eastland 8

Aurora Christian 37, Erie-Prophetstown 12

Maroa-Forsyth 28, Chester 14

Flora 42, Nashville 39

Pana 40, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 12

Westville 49, Shelbyville 6

DuQuoin 48, Carlinville 21

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 27, Marshall 14

Toledo Cumberland 20, Sullivan 6

CLASS 3A

Aurora Central Catholic 32, Chicago Noble/Rauner 14

Bloomington Central Catholic 41, Princeton 20

Monmouth-Roseville 39, Manteno 14

Pecatonica Du-Pac 18, Johnsburg 13

Elmhurs Immaculate Conception Catholic 42, Chicago Hope Academy 13

Williamsville 53, Hillsboro 20

Petersburg PORTA 9, Fairfield 8

Tolono Unity 42, Mt. Carmel 14

Monticello 48, Paris 18

Vandalia 42, Christopher Zelgler-Royalton 6

Greenville 35, Stanford Olympia 32

St. Joseph-Ogden 17, Benton 14

Roxana 55, West Frankfort 18

CLASS 4A

Article continues after sponsor message

Lombard Montini Catholic 50. Chicago Urban Prep/Bronzeville 6

Dixon 46. Woodstock North 0

Coal City 49, Sterling 7

Morris 54, Woodstock 7

Metamora 62, Chicago South Shore 14

Macomb 21, Country Club Hills Hillcrest 6

Jacksonville 41, Olney Richland County 39

Cahokia 44, Centralia 22

Breese Central 48, Columbia 15

Freeburg 48, Highland 30

Carterville 42, Marquette Catholic 14

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 28, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 18

Waterloo 14, Mt. Zion 13

CLASS 5A

Wheaton St. Francis Catholic 35, Chicago Morgan Park 28

Chicago Corliss 61, Chicago Lake View 0

Belvidere North 49, Chicago Noble/Bulls 20

Maple Park Kaneland 68, Lake Villa Lakes 21

Chicago St. Patrick Catholic 49, Wauconda 28

Cary-Grove 42, Sycamore 14

Mahomet-Seymour 35, Marion 21

Kankakee 10, Lemont 3

New Lenox Providence Catholic 63, Springfield 19

Oak Forest 38, Champaign Centennial 12

Peoria 62, Decatur MacArthur 14

Morton 35, Calumet City Thornton Fractional North 10

CLASS 6A

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 42, Rockton Hononegah 13

Wheaton Warrenville South 42, Highland Park 7

Lake Zurich 46, Fox Park Grant 13

Antioch 46, Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 23

Burlington Central 21, Libertyville 17

Machesney Park Harlem 62, Chicago Mather 0

Rolling Meadows 29, Riverside-Brookfield 23

Chatham Glenwood 17, Joliet Catholic Academy 14

Normal Community West 41, South Holland Thornwood 30

Crete Monee 73, Quincy 34

CLASS 7A

Chicago St Rita Catholic 30, Rockford Guilford Catholic 20

Moline 24, Tinley Park Andrew 0

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 63, Villa Park Willowbrook 21

Mundelein Carmel Catholic 60, Normal Community 44

Algonquin Jacobs 38, Addison Trail 27

CLASS 8A

Chicago Mt Carmel Catholic 21, Wilmette Loyola Academy 17

Belleville East 48, West Aurora 34

Gurnee Warren 35, Winnetka New Trier 7

Homewood-Flossmoor 56, Chicago Curie 8

Lockport Township 21, Orland Park Carl Sandburg 14

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 31, 2025
Yesterday
Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 17, 2025
Oct 18, 2025
Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
Oct 25, 2025
Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
Oct 4, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025
Oct 15, 2025

 