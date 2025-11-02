Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Roxana, Carrollton, Calhoun, Greenfield-Northwestern, Belleville East, East St. Louis post football playoff wins.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FIRST ROUND FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD
CLASS 1A
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Stockton 26, Galena 0
Heyworth 21, Princeville 14
Clifton Central 24, Knoxville 6
Dwight 29, Rushville-Industry 28
Kewanee Wethersfield 31, Toulon Stark County 8
Mackinaw Deer Creek 52, Chicago Crane 31
Lena-Winslow 48, Forreston 22
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22, Ottawa Marquette Catholic 16
Calhoun 48, Villa Grove 6
Greenfield Northwestern 48, Sesser Valier 14
Casey-Westfield 38, Bridgeport Red Hill 0
Nokomis 28, Tuscola 19
Camp Point Central 44, Winchester West Central 0
Mt. Sterling Brown County 48, Athens 0
Dupo 28, Catlin Salt Fork 7
Carrollton 28, Fithian Oakwood 14
CLASS 2A
Taylor Ridge Rockridge 58, Carthage Illini West 12
Downs Tri-Valley 44, Chicago Richards 0
Seneca 35, Port Byron Riverdale 21
Wilmington 70, Hamilton West Hancock 8
El Paso-Gridley 42, Chicago Marshall 20
Sterling Newman Central Catholic 43, Colfax Ridgeview 8
Farmington 10, Lanark Eastland 8
Aurora Christian 37, Erie-Prophetstown 12
Maroa-Forsyth 28, Chester 14
Flora 42, Nashville 39
Pana 40, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 12
Westville 49, Shelbyville 6
DuQuoin 48, Carlinville 21
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 27, Marshall 14
Toledo Cumberland 20, Sullivan 6
CLASS 3A
Aurora Central Catholic 32, Chicago Noble/Rauner 14
Bloomington Central Catholic 41, Princeton 20
Monmouth-Roseville 39, Manteno 14
Pecatonica Du-Pac 18, Johnsburg 13
Elmhurs Immaculate Conception Catholic 42, Chicago Hope Academy 13
Williamsville 53, Hillsboro 20
Petersburg PORTA 9, Fairfield 8
Tolono Unity 42, Mt. Carmel 14
Monticello 48, Paris 18
Vandalia 42, Christopher Zelgler-Royalton 6
Greenville 35, Stanford Olympia 32
St. Joseph-Ogden 17, Benton 14
Roxana 55, West Frankfort 18
CLASS 4A
Lombard Montini Catholic 50. Chicago Urban Prep/Bronzeville 6
Dixon 46. Woodstock North 0
Coal City 49, Sterling 7
Morris 54, Woodstock 7
Metamora 62, Chicago South Shore 14
Macomb 21, Country Club Hills Hillcrest 6
Jacksonville 41, Olney Richland County 39
Cahokia 44, Centralia 22
Breese Central 48, Columbia 15
Freeburg 48, Highland 30
Carterville 42, Marquette Catholic 14
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 28, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 18
Waterloo 14, Mt. Zion 13
CLASS 5A
Wheaton St. Francis Catholic 35, Chicago Morgan Park 28
Chicago Corliss 61, Chicago Lake View 0
Belvidere North 49, Chicago Noble/Bulls 20
Maple Park Kaneland 68, Lake Villa Lakes 21
Chicago St. Patrick Catholic 49, Wauconda 28
Cary-Grove 42, Sycamore 14
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Marion 21
Kankakee 10, Lemont 3
New Lenox Providence Catholic 63, Springfield 19
Oak Forest 38, Champaign Centennial 12
Peoria 62, Decatur MacArthur 14
Morton 35, Calumet City Thornton Fractional North 10
CLASS 6A
LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 42, Rockton Hononegah 13
Wheaton Warrenville South 42, Highland Park 7
Lake Zurich 46, Fox Park Grant 13
Antioch 46, Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 23
Burlington Central 21, Libertyville 17
Machesney Park Harlem 62, Chicago Mather 0
Rolling Meadows 29, Riverside-Brookfield 23
Chatham Glenwood 17, Joliet Catholic Academy 14
Normal Community West 41, South Holland Thornwood 30
Crete Monee 73, Quincy 34
CLASS 7A
Chicago St Rita Catholic 30, Rockford Guilford Catholic 20
Moline 24, Tinley Park Andrew 0
Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 63, Villa Park Willowbrook 21
Mundelein Carmel Catholic 60, Normal Community 44
Algonquin Jacobs 38, Addison Trail 27
CLASS 8A
Chicago Mt Carmel Catholic 21, Wilmette Loyola Academy 17
Belleville East 48, West Aurora 34
Gurnee Warren 35, Winnetka New Trier 7
Homewood-Flossmoor 56, Chicago Curie 8
Lockport Township 21, Orland Park Carl Sandburg 14
More like this: