Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, September 12, 2025
Carrollton, Calhoun, CM, Jersey, Collinsville, Carlinville, Triad, Staunton, record wins in Week Three of area football.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025, WEEK THREE PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS
FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Jackson, Mo. 33, Edwardsville 28
Carlinville 35, Greenville 28
Staunton 59, Litchfield 24
Virden North Mac 48, Piasa Southwestern 34
Carrollton 13, Greenfield Northwestern 7
Calhoun 50, Pleasant Hill 8
Roxana 40, Civic Memorial 13
Triad 15, Alton 0
Belleville East 33, Belleville Althoff Catholic 17
Jersey 45, Harrisburg 14
Mascoutah 38, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 0
Effingham 24, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 14
Freeburg 22, Taylorville 14
Heyworth 48, Carlyle 0
Nashville 62, Trenton Wesclin 41
Columbia 54, Red Bud 13
Mt. Zion 31, Breese Central 28
Cahokia 62, Granite City 0
Collinsville 7, Carbondale 6
Waterloo 43, Centralia 21
Dupo 41, Pinckneyville 27
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman Catholic 35, East St. Louis 10