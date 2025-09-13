FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025, WEEK THREE PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS

FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jackson, Mo. 33, Edwardsville 28

Carlinville 35, Greenville 28

Staunton 59, Litchfield 24

Virden North Mac 48, Piasa Southwestern 34

Carrollton 13, Greenfield Northwestern 7

Calhoun 50, Pleasant Hill 8

Roxana 40, Civic Memorial 13

Triad 15, Alton 0

Belleville East 33, Belleville Althoff Catholic 17

Jersey 45, Harrisburg 14

Article continues after sponsor message

Mascoutah 38, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 0

Effingham 24, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 14

Freeburg 22, Taylorville 14

Heyworth 48, Carlyle 0

Nashville 62, Trenton Wesclin 41

Columbia 54, Red Bud 13

Mt. Zion 31, Breese Central 28

Cahokia 62, Granite City 0

Collinsville 7, Carbondale 6

Waterloo 43, Centralia 21

Dupo 41, Pinckneyville 27

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman Catholic 35, East St. Louis 10

 