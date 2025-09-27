Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Sept. 26, 2025
Edwardsville, Calhoun, Greenfield-Northwestern, Carrollton, O'Fallon, Roxana, Southwestern, Triad, Collinsville, Carlinville posts wins.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 WEEK FIVE PLAY IT AGAIN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Edwardsville 41, Belleville East 39
O’Fallon 23, Alton 3
East St. Louis 67, Belleville West 0
Waterloo 48, Civic Memorial 20
Mascoutah 35, Jersey 16
Triad 42, Highland 22
Roxana 46, Salem 7
Breese Central 63, East Alton-Wood River 0
Freeburg 23, Columbia 14
Carlinville 64, Virden North Mac 21
Hillsboro 44, Staunton 22
Piasa Southwestern 28, Litchfield 17
Calhoun 49, Winchester West Central 8
Greenfield Northwestern 43, White Hall North Greene 0
Carrollton 51, Pleasant Hill 8
Mt. Vernon 29, Belleville Althoff Catholic 28
Collinsville 50, Granite City 3
Cahokia 28, Marion 21
Chester 42, Trenton Wesclin 20
Sparta 34, Red Bud 22
Madison 28, Argenta-Oreana 21
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 34, Macomb 28
Dupo 46, Carlyle 27
