FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 WEEK FIVE PLAY IT AGAIN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Edwardsville 41, Belleville East 39

O’Fallon 23, Alton 3

East St. Louis 67, Belleville West 0

Waterloo 48, Civic Memorial 20

Mascoutah 35, Jersey 16

Triad 42, Highland 22

Roxana 46, Salem 7

Breese Central 63, East Alton-Wood River 0

Freeburg 23, Columbia 14

Carlinville 64, Virden North Mac 21

Hillsboro 44, Staunton 22

Piasa Southwestern 28, Litchfield 17

Calhoun 49, Winchester West Central 8

Greenfield Northwestern 43, White Hall North Greene 0

Carrollton 51, Pleasant Hill 8

Mt. Vernon 29, Belleville Althoff Catholic 28

Collinsville 50, Granite City 3

Cahokia 28, Marion 21

Chester 42, Trenton Wesclin 20

Sparta 34, Red Bud 22

Madison 28, Argenta-Oreana 21

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 34, Macomb 28

Dupo 46, Carlyle 27

