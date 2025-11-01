Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 East St. Louis wins opener, Edwardsville battles back against top seed, plus more statewide scores. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FIRST ROUND FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD Subscribe Now to Breaking News CLASS 2A Johnston City 38, Trenton Wesclin 25 CLASS 3A Richmond-Burton 49, Poplar Grove North Boone 0 Byron 63, Oregon 15 Kankakee Bishop McNamara Catholic 38, Herscher 14 CLASS 4A Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 35, Marengo 21 Geneseo 16, Rochelle 14 Rochester 56, Taylorville 7 CLASS 5A Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 46. Vernon Hills 30 Chicago King 48, Chicago Agricultural Science 6 Washington 45, Normal University 13 CLASS 6A East St. Louis 63, Plainfield East 7 Chicago Simeon 56, Chicago Goode 6 Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Palos Heights Shepard 21 Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 49, Oak Lawn Community 19 Article continues after sponsor message Dunlap 49, Pekin 21 CLASS 7A Oak Lawn Richards 33, Edwardsville 14 Arlington Heights John Hersey 56, Chicago Walter Payton 0 New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 49, Burbank Reavis 7 Lombard Glenbard East 63, West Chicago 29 Batavia 56, Hoffman Estates 0 Stream Glenbard North 17, Yorkville 0 Downers Grove North 28, Mt. Prospect 21 New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 56, Chicago Lincoln Park 14 Chicago Kenwood 62, Chicago Prosser 0 St. Charles North 42, East Moline United 12 Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 57, Rockford Jefferson 0 CLASS 8A Palatine 28, Chicago Whitney Young 8 Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 45, Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 0 Palatine William Fremd 41, Huntley 14 LaGrange Lyons Township 24, Elmhurst York 21 Bolingbrook 30, Oswego East 20 Barrington 72, Elgin 13 Glenview Glenbrook South 27, Minooka 14 Park Ridge Maine South 56, Downers Grove South 20 Hinsdale Central 45, South Elgin 15 Chicago Lane Tech 34, Chicago Perspectives/Leadership Academy 6 Oswego 17, Naperville North 7 Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending