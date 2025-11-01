FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FIRST ROUND FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A

Johnston City 38, Trenton Wesclin 25

CLASS 3A

Richmond-Burton 49, Poplar Grove North Boone 0

Byron 63, Oregon 15

Kankakee Bishop McNamara Catholic 38, Herscher 14

CLASS 4A

Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 35, Marengo 21

Geneseo 16, Rochelle 14

Rochester 56, Taylorville 7

CLASS 5A

Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 46. Vernon Hills 30

Chicago King 48, Chicago Agricultural Science 6

Washington 45, Normal University 13

CLASS 6A

East St. Louis 63, Plainfield East 7

Chicago Simeon 56, Chicago Goode 6

Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Palos Heights Shepard 21

Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 49, Oak Lawn Community 19

Dunlap 49, Pekin 21

CLASS 7A

Oak Lawn Richards 33, Edwardsville 14

Arlington Heights John Hersey 56, Chicago Walter Payton 0

New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 49, Burbank Reavis 7

Lombard Glenbard East 63, West Chicago 29

Batavia 56, Hoffman Estates 0

Stream Glenbard North 17, Yorkville 0

Downers Grove North 28, Mt. Prospect 21

New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 56, Chicago Lincoln Park 14

Chicago Kenwood 62, Chicago Prosser 0

St. Charles North 42, East Moline United 12

Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 57, Rockford Jefferson 0

CLASS 8A

Palatine 28, Chicago Whitney Young 8

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 45, Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 0

Palatine William Fremd 41, Huntley 14

LaGrange Lyons Township 24, Elmhurst York 21

Bolingbrook 30, Oswego East 20

Barrington 72, Elgin 13

Glenview Glenbrook South 27, Minooka 14

Park Ridge Maine South 56, Downers Grove South 20

Hinsdale Central 45, South Elgin 15

Chicago Lane Tech 34, Chicago Perspectives/Leadership Academy 6

Oswego 17, Naperville North 7

 