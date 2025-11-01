Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 31, 2025
East St. Louis wins opener, Edwardsville battles back against top seed, plus more statewide scores.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FIRST ROUND FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD
CLASS 2A
Johnston City 38, Trenton Wesclin 25
CLASS 3A
Richmond-Burton 49, Poplar Grove North Boone 0
Byron 63, Oregon 15
Kankakee Bishop McNamara Catholic 38, Herscher 14
CLASS 4A
Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 35, Marengo 21
Geneseo 16, Rochelle 14
Rochester 56, Taylorville 7
CLASS 5A
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 46. Vernon Hills 30
Chicago King 48, Chicago Agricultural Science 6
Washington 45, Normal University 13
CLASS 6A
East St. Louis 63, Plainfield East 7
Chicago Simeon 56, Chicago Goode 6
Bradley-Bourbonnais 42, Palos Heights Shepard 21
Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 49, Oak Lawn Community 19
Dunlap 49, Pekin 21
CLASS 7A
Oak Lawn Richards 33, Edwardsville 14
Arlington Heights John Hersey 56, Chicago Walter Payton 0
New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 49, Burbank Reavis 7
Lombard Glenbard East 63, West Chicago 29
Batavia 56, Hoffman Estates 0
Stream Glenbard North 17, Yorkville 0
Downers Grove North 28, Mt. Prospect 21
New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 56, Chicago Lincoln Park 14
Chicago Kenwood 62, Chicago Prosser 0
St. Charles North 42, East Moline United 12
Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 57, Rockford Jefferson 0
CLASS 8A
Palatine 28, Chicago Whitney Young 8
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 45, Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 0
Palatine William Fremd 41, Huntley 14
LaGrange Lyons Township 24, Elmhurst York 21
Bolingbrook 30, Oswego East 20
Barrington 72, Elgin 13
Glenview Glenbrook South 27, Minooka 14
Park Ridge Maine South 56, Downers Grove South 20
Hinsdale Central 45, South Elgin 15
Chicago Lane Tech 34, Chicago Perspectives/Leadership Academy 6
Oswego 17, Naperville North 7