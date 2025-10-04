WEEK SIX FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 PLAY IT AGAIN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

East St. Louis 54, Edwardsville 0

Belleville East 47, Alton 0

O’Fallon 46, Belleville West 30

Highland 40, Civic Memorial 17

Waterloo 48, Jersey 14

Mascoutah 16, Triad 7

Freeburg 31, Roxana 19

Columbia 62, East Atlon-Wood River 0

Breese Central 48, Salen 13

Carlinville 48, Litchfield 35

Article continues after sponsor message

Gillespie 36, Southwestern 6

Pana 62, Staunton 20

Calhoun 14, Greenfield Northwestern 6

Carrollton 56, White Hall North Greene 0

Heyworth 24, Marquette Catholic 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 16, Collinsville 14

Carbondale 49, Granite City 13

Cahokia 42, Mt. Vernon 18

Trenton Wesclin 48, Sparta 30

Dupo 56, Red Bud 14

Brese Mater Dei Catholic 48, St. Louis Miller Career Academy 0

Chester 42, Carlyle 21

South Fork 58, Metro-East Lutheran 50 (Eight Man)

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Sept. 19, 2025
Sep 20, 2025
Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, September 12, 2025
Sep 13, 2025
Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Sept. 26, 2025
Sep 27, 2025
Play It Again Sports Football Roundup - Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
Today
Play It Again Sports - Football Scoreboard - Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
Sep 6, 2025

 