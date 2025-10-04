Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
East St. Louis, Calhoun, Carrollton, O'Fallon, Althoff Catholic, Belleville East post wins.
WEEK SIX FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3 PLAY IT AGAIN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
East St. Louis 54, Edwardsville 0
Belleville East 47, Alton 0
O’Fallon 46, Belleville West 30
Highland 40, Civic Memorial 17
Waterloo 48, Jersey 14
Mascoutah 16, Triad 7
Freeburg 31, Roxana 19
Columbia 62, East Atlon-Wood River 0
Breese Central 48, Salen 13
Carlinville 48, Litchfield 35
Gillespie 36, Southwestern 6
Pana 62, Staunton 20
Calhoun 14, Greenfield Northwestern 6
Carrollton 56, White Hall North Greene 0
Heyworth 24, Marquette Catholic 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 16, Collinsville 14
Carbondale 49, Granite City 13
Cahokia 42, Mt. Vernon 18
Trenton Wesclin 48, Sparta 30
Dupo 56, Red Bud 14
Brese Mater Dei Catholic 48, St. Louis Miller Career Academy 0
Chester 42, Carlyle 21
South Fork 58, Metro-East Lutheran 50 (Eight Man)
