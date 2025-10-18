Play It Again Sports Football Scoreboard - Friday, Oct. 17, 2025
Edwardsville, East St. Louis, CM, Highland, Roxana, Greenfield-Northwestern, Carlinville, record Friday night football wins.
WEEK EIGHT PLAY IT AGAIN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD, OCTOBER 17, 2025
Edwardsville 37, Alton 7
Belleville East 27, Belleville West 14
East St. Louis 48, O’Fallon 6
Civic Memorial 21, Jersey 7
Waterloo 21, Triad 14
Highland 13, Mascoutah 10
Roxana 55, East Alton-Wood River 0
Breese Central 41, Columbia 8
Freeburg 45, Salem 18
Carlinville 35, Hillsboro 28
Staunton 27, Gillespie 8
Greenville 42, Piasa Southwestern 14
Greenfield Northwestern 35, Concord Triopia 12
St. Louis St. Mary’s South Side Catholic 23, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0
Cahokia 34, Collinsville 14
Doniphan, Mo. 21, Granite City 13
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 65, Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 39
Chester 42, Red Bud 18
Trenton Wesclin 34, Carlyle 0
Dupo 28, Sparta 23
St. Louis Gateway STEM 29, Madison 6
Pawnee 21, Metro-East Lutheran 20 (eight-man)
IHSA GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL STATE QUARTERFINALS AT VILLA PARK WILLOWBROOK
Park Ridge Maine South 20, Glenview Glenbrook South 0
Chicago Perspectives/Leadership Academy 14, Edwardsville 13
Villa Park Wiillowbrook 20, Chicago Kenwood 14
Chicago Whitney Young 13, Antioch 6
