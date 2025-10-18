WEEK EIGHT PLAY IT AGAIN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD, OCTOBER 17, 2025

Edwardsville 37, Alton 7

Belleville East 27, Belleville West 14

East St. Louis 48, O’Fallon 6

Civic Memorial 21, Jersey 7

Waterloo 21, Triad 14

Highland 13, Mascoutah 10

Roxana 55, East Alton-Wood River 0

Breese Central 41, Columbia 8

Freeburg 45, Salem 18

Carlinville 35, Hillsboro 28

Staunton 27, Gillespie 8

Greenville 42, Piasa Southwestern 14

Greenfield Northwestern 35, Concord Triopia 12

St. Louis St. Mary’s South Side Catholic 23, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

Cahokia 34, Collinsville 14

Doniphan, Mo. 21, Granite City 13

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 65, Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 39

Chester 42, Red Bud 18

Trenton Wesclin 34, Carlyle 0

Dupo 28, Sparta 23

St. Louis Gateway STEM 29, Madison 6

Pawnee 21, Metro-East Lutheran 20 (eight-man)

IHSA GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL STATE QUARTERFINALS AT VILLA PARK WILLOWBROOK

Park Ridge Maine South 20, Glenview Glenbrook South 0

Chicago Perspectives/Leadership Academy 14, Edwardsville 13

Villa Park Wiillowbrook 20, Chicago Kenwood 14

Chicago Whitney Young 13, Antioch 6

