TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Ft. Zumwalt West 8, Granite City 0

Triad 8, Jersey 0

Highland 2, Waterloo 0

O'Fallon 6, Collinsville 2

Belleville East 3, Alton 2 (After Extra Time, Belleville East wins penalty kick shootout 4-3.)

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

MONDAY'S RESULT

Edwardsville 3, Whitfield 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Maryville Christian 22-8

Edwardsville 25-25, East St. Louis 10-17

Waterloo 28-25, Mascoutah 26-22

Belleville West 25-25, Collinsville 15-18

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Chatham Glenwood 20-22

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 10-3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals 9, San Francisco Giants 8

Baltimore Orioles 6, Tampa Bay Rays 0

Cleveland Guardians 5, Detroit Tigers 2

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Cincinnati Reds 2

Miami Marlins 6, Philadelphia Phillies 5 (11 innings)

New York Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston Red Sox 4, Toronto Blue Jays 1

Atlanta Braves 3. Washington Nationals 2

New York Mets 9, Chicago Cubs 7

Minnesota Twins 4, Texas Rangers 1

Kansas City Royals 8, Los Angeles Angels 4

Seattle Mariners 4, Colorado Rockies 3

Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 4

San Diego Padres 7, Milwaukee Brewers 0

Sacramento Athletics 5, Houston Astros 1

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE

LEAGUE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-FIVE

Phoenix Mercury 89, Minnesota Lynx 83 (OT) (series tied 1-1)

Las Vegas Aces 90, Indiana Fever 68 (series tied 1-1) (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: 15 points, three rebounds, two assists. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season.)

