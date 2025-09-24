Play It Again Sports - Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, Scoreboard Belleville East,Triad, Highland, O'Fallon post soccer wins, Edwardsville wins in field hockey. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Ft. Zumwalt West 8, Granite City 0 Triad 8, Jersey 0 Highland 2, Waterloo 0 O'Fallon 6, Collinsville 2 Belleville East 3, Alton 2 (After Extra Time, Belleville East wins penalty kick shootout 4-3.) GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY MONDAY'S RESULT Edwardsville 3, Whitfield 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Father McGivney Catholic 25-25, Maryville Christian 22-8 Edwardsville 25-25, East St. Louis 10-17 Waterloo 28-25, Mascoutah 26-22 Belleville West 25-25, Collinsville 15-18 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Chatham Glenwood 20-22 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 10-3 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Article continues after sponsor message St. Louis Cardinals 9, San Francisco Giants 8 Baltimore Orioles 6, Tampa Bay Rays 0 Cleveland Guardians 5, Detroit Tigers 2 Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Cincinnati Reds 2 Miami Marlins 6, Philadelphia Phillies 5 (11 innings) New York Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Boston Red Sox 4, Toronto Blue Jays 1 Atlanta Braves 3. Washington Nationals 2 New York Mets 9, Chicago Cubs 7 Minnesota Twins 4, Texas Rangers 1 Kansas City Royals 8, Los Angeles Angels 4 Seattle Mariners 4, Colorado Rockies 3 Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 4 San Diego Padres 7, Milwaukee Brewers 0 Sacramento Athletics 5, Houston Astros 1 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE LEAGUE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-FIVE Phoenix Mercury 89, Minnesota Lynx 83 (OT) (series tied 1-1) Las Vegas Aces 90, Indiana Fever 68 (series tied 1-1) (NOTES: Lexie Hull: Stanford/Indiana: 15 points, three rebounds, two assists. Sophie Cunningham: Missouri/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season. Caitlin Clark: Iowa/Indiana: Did not play, injured, out for season.) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending