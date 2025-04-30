Play It Again Sports - Tuesday Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 29, 2025
TUESDAY, APRIL 29 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BASEBALL
Edwardsville 13, Alton 8
Father McGivney Catholic 21, Maryville Christian 0
Freeburg 11, East Alton-Wood River 0
Collinsville 15-15, East St. Louis 0-0
Belleville East 11, O'Fallon 5
Steeleville at Marissa-Coulterville --- postponed, rain
Pinckneyville at Waterloo Gibault Catholic --- postponed, rain
Hardin Calhoun 9, White Hall North Greene 2
Staunton 8, Carlinville 3
Pittsfield 10, Carrollton 4
SOFTBALL
Carrollton 21, Greenfield Northwestern 0
Hardin Calhoun 7, Jersey 1
Staunton 1, Carlinville 0
Carlyle at Chester --- postponed, rain
Valmeyer at Dupo --- postponed, rain
Freeburg 6. East Alton-Wood River 1
Gillespie 7, Piasa Southwestern 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Triad 2, Mascoutah 0
Waterloo 9, Jersey 0
Granite City 4, Alton 0
Marquette Catholic 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0
O'Fallon 6, Collinsville 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville East 25-28, Edwardsville 22-26
Bayless, Mo., 25-25, Granite City 20-22
Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 16-10
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds --- postponed, rain
Cleveland Guardians 2, Minnesota Twins 1
New York Yankees 15, Baltimore Orioles 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh Pirates 0
Philadelphia Phillies 7, Washington Nationals 6
Kansas City Royals 3, Tampa Bay Rays 1
Boston Red Sox 10, Toronto Blue Jays 2
New York Mets 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 3
Milwaukee Brewers 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas Rangers 15, Sacramento Athletics 2
Houston Astros 6, Detroit Tigers 4
Atlanta Braves 8, Colorado Rockies 2
Seattle Mariners 5, Los Angeles Angels 3
San Diego Padres 7, San Francisco Giants 4
Los Angeles Dodgers 15, Miami Marlins 2
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE
FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Indiana Pacers 119, Milwaukee Bucks 118 (OT) (IND wins 4-1)
Detroit Pistons 106, New York Knicks 103 (NY leads 3-2)
Boston Celtics 120, Orlando Magic 89 (BOS wins 4-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Denver Nuggets 31, Los Angeles Clippers 115 (DEN leads 3-2)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO
FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights 3, Minnesota Wild 2 (OT) (VGK leads 3-2)
Edmonton Oilers 3, Los Angeles Kings 1 (EDM leads 3-2)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Ottawa Senators 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 0 (TOR leads 3-2)
Carolina Hurricanes 5, New Jersey Devils 4 (OT) (CAR wins 4-1)
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- SEMIFINALS
(TWO GAMES, TOTAL GOALS, EXTRA TIME IF TIED IN AGGREGATE)
FIRST LEG
Arsenal FC (England) 0, Paris Saint-Germaine (France) 1
More like this: