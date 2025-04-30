Play It Again Sports - Tuesday Scoreboard - Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, APRIL 29 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BASEBALL Edwardsville 13, Alton 8 Father McGivney Catholic 21, Maryville Christian 0 Freeburg 11, East Alton-Wood River 0 Collinsville 15-15, East St. Louis 0-0 Belleville East 11, O'Fallon 5 Steeleville at Marissa-Coulterville --- postponed, rain Pinckneyville at Waterloo Gibault Catholic --- postponed, rain Hardin Calhoun 9, White Hall North Greene 2 Staunton 8, Carlinville 3 Pittsfield 10, Carrollton 4 SOFTBALL Carrollton 21, Greenfield Northwestern 0 Hardin Calhoun 7, Jersey 1 Staunton 1, Carlinville 0 Carlyle at Chester --- postponed, rain Valmeyer at Dupo --- postponed, rain Freeburg 6. East Alton-Wood River 1 Gillespie 7, Piasa Southwestern 6 GIRLS SOCCER Triad 2, Mascoutah 0 Waterloo 9, Jersey 0 Granite City 4, Alton 0 Marquette Catholic 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0 O'Fallon 6, Collinsville 0 BOYS VOLLEYBALL Belleville East 25-28, Edwardsville 22-26 Bayless, Mo., 25-25, Granite City 20-22 Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 16-10 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds --- postponed, rain Cleveland Guardians 2, Minnesota Twins 1 New York Yankees 15, Baltimore Orioles 3 Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh Pirates 0 Philadelphia Phillies 7, Washington Nationals 6 Kansas City Royals 3, Tampa Bay Rays 1 Boston Red Sox 10, Toronto Blue Jays 2 New York Mets 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 3 Milwaukee Brewers 7, Chicago White Sox 2 Article continues after sponsor message Texas Rangers 15, Sacramento Athletics 2 Houston Astros 6, Detroit Tigers 4 Atlanta Braves 8, Colorado Rockies 2 Seattle Mariners 5, Los Angeles Angels 3 San Diego Padres 7, San Francisco Giants 4 Los Angeles Dodgers 15, Miami Marlins 2 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION 2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN EASTERN CONFERENCE Indiana Pacers 119, Milwaukee Bucks 118 (OT) (IND wins 4-1) Detroit Pistons 106, New York Knicks 103 (NY leads 3-2) Boston Celtics 120, Orlando Magic 89 (BOS wins 4-1) WESTERN CONFERENCE Denver Nuggets 31, Los Angeles Clippers 115 (DEN leads 3-2) NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN WESTERN CONFERENCE Vegas Golden Knights 3, Minnesota Wild 2 (OT) (VGK leads 3-2) Edmonton Oilers 3, Los Angeles Kings 1 (EDM leads 3-2) EASTERN CONFERENCE Ottawa Senators 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 0 (TOR leads 3-2) Carolina Hurricanes 5, New Jersey Devils 4 (OT) (CAR wins 4-1) FIFA WORLD SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- SEMIFINALS (TWO GAMES, TOTAL GOALS, EXTRA TIME IF TIED IN AGGREGATE) FIRST LEG Arsenal FC (England) 0, Paris Saint-Germaine (France) 1 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending