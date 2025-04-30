TUESDAY, APRIL 29 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Edwardsville 13, Alton 8

Father McGivney Catholic 21, Maryville Christian 0

Freeburg 11, East Alton-Wood River 0

Collinsville 15-15, East St. Louis 0-0

Belleville East 11, O'Fallon 5

Steeleville at Marissa-Coulterville --- postponed, rain

Pinckneyville at Waterloo Gibault Catholic --- postponed, rain

Hardin Calhoun 9, White Hall North Greene 2

Staunton 8, Carlinville 3

Pittsfield 10, Carrollton 4

SOFTBALL

Carrollton 21, Greenfield Northwestern 0

Hardin Calhoun 7, Jersey 1

Staunton 1, Carlinville 0

Carlyle at Chester --- postponed, rain

Valmeyer at Dupo --- postponed, rain

Freeburg 6. East Alton-Wood River 1

Gillespie 7, Piasa Southwestern 6

GIRLS SOCCER

Triad 2, Mascoutah 0

Waterloo 9, Jersey 0

Granite City 4, Alton 0

Marquette Catholic 9, Metro-East Lutheran 0

O'Fallon 6, Collinsville 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville East 25-28, Edwardsville 22-26

Bayless, Mo., 25-25, Granite City 20-22

Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 16-10

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds --- postponed, rain

Cleveland Guardians 2, Minnesota Twins 1

New York Yankees 15, Baltimore Orioles 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh Pirates 0

Philadelphia Phillies 7, Washington Nationals 6

Kansas City Royals 3, Tampa Bay Rays 1

Boston Red Sox 10, Toronto Blue Jays 2

New York Mets 8, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

Milwaukee Brewers 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas Rangers 15, Sacramento Athletics 2

Houston Astros 6, Detroit Tigers 4

Atlanta Braves 8, Colorado Rockies 2

Seattle Mariners 5, Los Angeles Angels 3

San Diego Padres 7, San Francisco Giants 4

Los Angeles Dodgers 15, Miami Marlins 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2025 NBA PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GOOGLE

FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Indiana Pacers 119, Milwaukee Bucks 118 (OT) (IND wins 4-1)

Detroit Pistons 106, New York Knicks 103 (NY leads 3-2)

Boston Celtics 120, Orlando Magic 89 (BOS wins 4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Denver Nuggets 31, Los Angeles Clippers 115 (DEN leads 3-2)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, PRESENTED BY GEICO

FIRST ROUND --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Vegas Golden Knights 3, Minnesota Wild 2 (OT) (VGK leads 3-2)

Edmonton Oilers 3, Los Angeles Kings 1 (EDM leads 3-2)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Ottawa Senators 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 0 (TOR leads 3-2)

Carolina Hurricanes 5, New Jersey Devils 4 (OT) (CAR wins 4-1)

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- SEMIFINALS

(TWO GAMES, TOTAL GOALS, EXTRA TIME IF TIED IN AGGREGATE)

FIRST LEG

Arsenal FC (England) 0, Paris Saint-Germaine (France) 1

