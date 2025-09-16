MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 6, CHARLESTON 0: Evan Feeny had a hat trick, Santi Torres came up with a brace (two goals), and Drew Jansen also scored at Highland took the three points at Charleston.

Clayton Van Fossen made two saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Bulldogs, who are now 9-3-0, with the Trojans going to 3-6-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, COLUMBIA 1: Tyler Pollock's brace (two goals) helped to make the difference in Althoff's big win over Columbia on the road.

Owen Worcester had the Eagles' only goal, while Zach Zerban made six saves in goal. and Eli Thebeau had five saves.

The Crusaders are now 9-2-1, while Columbia goes to 7-3-1.

In other matches played, Carlyle won at Metro-East Lutheran 3-2, Breese Mater Dei Catholic nipped Staunton 1-0, and Marquette Catholic won at Granite City 2-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARLINVILLE 21-25-25, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 25-19-19

Article continues after sponsor message

Carlinville defeated Raymond Lincolnwood 21-25, 25-19, 25-19. Stat leaders for Carlinville are:

Service Points: Hallie Gibson- 10

Aces: Ruthie Reels- 3

Kills: Madeline Murphy-12

Assists: Rowan Nepute- 22

Blocks: Kaitlyn Reels- 2

Digs: Rowan Nepute- 18

Carlinville also defeated Raymond Lincolnwood at the JV level in 3.

In matches played on Monday evening, Red Bud won over DuQuoin 25-8, 25-11, it was Waterloo winning over Trenton Wesclin 25-21, 23-25, 25-12, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won at Granite City 25-11, 25-19, and Columbia upended Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-16, 14-25, 25-23.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

In a girls flag football game, Edwardsville won its first-ever road game at Belleville West 28-0.

If you have a sports roundup item, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930.

More like this: