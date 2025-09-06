Play It Again Sports - Football Scoreboard - Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
CM, Calhoun, Roxana, MELHS, Staunton, Belleville East, notch Week 2 wins.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 WEEK TWO PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Carlinville 41, Gillespie 7
Pana 33, Piasa Southwestern 0
Staunton 42, Virden North Mac 20
Quincy 33, Alton 7
Indianapolis Lawrence Central 61, Edwardsville 21
Belleville East 25, Pekin 13
Belleville Althoff Catholic 42, Highland 26
Freeburg 44, Jersey 21
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 65, Mascoutah 20
Washington 21, Triad 14
Columbia 27, Waterloo 18
Roxana 56, Red Bud 7
Breese Central 48, Breese Mater Dei 0
Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 42, Marquette Catholic 0
Camp Point Central 24, Greenfield Northwestern 8
Ft. Zumwalt West 35, Belleville West 14
Civic Memorial 49, East Alton-Wood River 0
Hardin Calhoun 42, Beardstown 0
Mendon Unity 22, Carrollton 21
Centralia 23, Collinsville 8
Marion 63, Granite City 12
Troy Buchanan 42, O'Fallon 7
Dupo 50, Principia 28
Metro-East Lutheran 54, Hutsonville-Palestine 0
Ottawa Marquette Catholic 56, Madison 14
