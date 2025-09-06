FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 WEEK TWO PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Carlinville 41, Gillespie 7

Pana 33, Piasa Southwestern 0

Staunton 42, Virden North Mac 20

Quincy 33, Alton 7

Indianapolis Lawrence Central 61, Edwardsville 21

Belleville East 25, Pekin 13

Belleville Althoff Catholic 42, Highland 26

Freeburg 44, Jersey 21

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 65, Mascoutah 20

Washington 21, Triad 14

Columbia 27, Waterloo 18

Roxana 56, Red Bud 7

Breese Central 48, Breese Mater Dei 0

Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 42, Marquette Catholic 0

Camp Point Central 24, Greenfield Northwestern 8

Ft. Zumwalt West 35, Belleville West 14

Civic Memorial 49, East Alton-Wood River 0

Hardin Calhoun 42, Beardstown 0

Mendon Unity 22, Carrollton 21

Centralia 23, Collinsville 8

Marion 63, Granite City 12

Troy Buchanan 42, O'Fallon 7

Dupo 50, Principia 28

Metro-East Lutheran 54, Hutsonville-Palestine 0

Ottawa Marquette Catholic 56, Madison 14

